Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Legendary Pokemon Guide

Ofttimes, you will hear characters talk about rare Pokemon. These rare Pokemon are commonly referred to as Legendary Pokemon and have returned in Pokemon Omega Ruby Alpha Sapphire.

For more help on Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, read our TMs and HMs Locations, Berry Locations and Mega Stones Locations Guide.

Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Legendary Pokemon

There are quite a lot of Legendary Pokemon in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.. Read on to know more about each Legendary Pokemon in detail!

Raikou, Entei, and Suicune

How to Encounter: Soar with different Legendary Pokemon in your party to find Trackless Forest and visit it at different times

Raikou is a Level-50 Electric-Type Pokemon which is vulnerable to Ground-Type attacks. Entei is a Level-50 Fire-Type Pokemon which is vulnerable to Water-Type, Ground-Type, and Rock-Type attacks.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

And Suicune is a Water-Type Pokemon which is vulnerable to Grass-Type and Electric-Type attacks.

Uxie, Mespirit, and Azelf

How to Encounter: Soar with different Friendly Pokemon in your party to find Nameless Cavern and visit it at different times

All of these Pokemon are Level-50 Physic-Type Pokemon which are vulnerable to Bug-Type, Ghost-Type, and Dark-Type attacks.

One thing that you should keep in mind is that you can only capture one Pokemon at a time. The glowing orb containing one of these Pokemon will replenish itself after a period of 12 hours.

Dialga, Palkia, Giratina

How to Encounter: Soar with a Psychic-Type trio to find Dialga or Palkia in the Dimension Rift. As for finding Girantina, it will require temporal and spatial finesse

Dialga is a Steel/Dragon Type Pokemon which is vulnerable to Fighting-Type and Ground-Type attacks. Palkia is a Level-50 Water/Dragon Type Pokemon which is vulnerable to Dragon-Type and Fairy-Type Pokemon.

And lastly, Girantina is a Level-50 Ghost/Dragon Type Pokemon which is vulnerable to Ice, Ghost, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy Type attacks. One important thing to note here is that in order to capture Girantina, you will need both Dialga and Palkia in your party.

Furthermore, they only unlock if you have already unlocked Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf.

Tornadus, Thundurus, Landorus

How to Encounter: Soar with a Pokemon that reacts to weather to encounter Tornadus/Thundurus. As for Landorus, you will need power of Lightning/Storm

Tornadus is a Level-50 Flying-Type Pokemon and is vulnerable to Electric, Ice, and Rock Type attacks. Thundarus is a Electric/Flying Type Pokemon and is vulnerable to Ice/Rock Type attacks.

Landorus is a Level-50 Ground/Flying Type Pokemon which is vulnerable to Ice and Water Type attacks.

One important thing to note here is that in order to capture Landorus, you will need to have both Tornadus and Thundurus in your party. If you like Genies, these are the perfect Pokemon for you!

Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion

How to Encounter: Have some well-trained Pokemon and find Pathless Pain followed by visiting at different days of the week

Cobalion is a Steel/Fighting Type Pokemon who is vulnerable to Fire, Fighting, and Ground Type attacks. Terrakion is a Rock/Fighting Type Pokemon who is vulnerable to almost all types of attacks.

Virizon is a Level-50 Grass/Fighting Type Pokemon who is vulnerable to Flying, Fire, Ice, Poison, Psychic, and Fairy Type attacks.

After you have captured one of these, you will have to wait for 12 hours before capturing another one.

Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem

How to Encounter: You need to soar with a very high-level Pokemon in your party and find the Gnarled Den

Reshiram is a Level-50 Dragon/Fire Type Pokemon who is vulnerable to Ground, Rock, and Dragon Type attacks. Zekrom is vulnerable to Ice, Fairy, and Ground Type attacks and is a Level-50 Dragon/Ground Type Pokemon.

And lastly, Kyurem is a Level-50 Dragon/Ice Type Pokemon who is vulnerable to Fighting, Rock, Dragon, Steel, and Fairy Type attacks.

Similar to Gratina, you will only be able to capture Kyurem if you have the other two Pokemon in your party which can be a little difficult since these Pokemon are exclusive.

Cresselia

How to Encounter: You need to keep on soaring regularly until you come across this Pokemon near Ever Grande City at Level-50

Cresselia is a Level-50 Psychic-Type Pokemon. It is vulnerable to Bug, Ghost, and Dark Type attacks.

Found anything missing or confusing? Let us know in the comments below!