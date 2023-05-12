Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Berry Locations Guide – How to Get



Berries in Pokemon mega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire are spread across Hoenn and there are multiple ways in which you can get your hands on each and every one of them. All the berries have a special effect on the Pokemon and will require you to make some effort in order to find it.

Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Berry Locations

Some of the many ways in which you can get your hands on the berries in Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire include undertaking special objectives, going on certain roots, meeting your Secret Pals, through your fans, Inverse Battles and more.

Since there are so many of them and each one of them can have more than one ways to get, we have listed down every Berry along with its Effect and the different ways in which you can each one of them.

Aguav Berry

Effect: HP is restored, but Pokemon that don’t like bitter taste will get confused.

How to Get: You can get this from the Berry Fields on Route 123 or if you complete Village Sub Combo of Mauville Food Court with perfect timing.

Apicot Berry

Effect: When your HP is low, it will boost the SP.

How to Get: You can get this from a Secret Pal who has the Berry Farmer Skill.

Aspear Berry

Effect: It cures when you’re frozen.

How to Get: You can get this from Routes 114, 120 and 121 or you can get it from either Berry Master’s Wife, the youngest sister from Pretty Petal flower shop or the Gentleman of Lilycove City.

Babiri Berry

Effect: Supereffective damage prevented from a Steel type move.

How to Get: There are three ways in which you can get this; firstly, from the Berry fields on Route 123, in the form of a reward from the Inverse Battle Stop or finally by reaching the Master Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you.

Belue Berry

Effect: Used in Pokeblock making.

How to Get: You can either get it by reaching Hyper Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you or by going to Berry Master’s wife and telling her the special saying.

Bluk Berry

Effect: Use in Pokeblock making.

How to Get: You can get this from Route 115 or from the Rich boy on Route 114.

Charti Berry

Effect: Supereffective damage prevented from a Rock type move.

How to Get: You can get this in one of three ways; either from the Berry fields on Route 123, from Inverse Battle Stop in the form of a reward or finally by reaching Master Rank in contests so that at fan gives it to you.

Cheri Berry

Effect: Paralysis is cured.

How to Get: You can get this in four ways; you can get it from Route 104, from Berry Master’s Wife, the youngest sister from Pretty Petal flower shop or the Gentleman of Lilycove City.

Chesto Berry

Effect: Sleep is cured.

How to Get: You can get this one in five ways; from Route 103, Route 116, from Berry Master’s Wife, the youngest sister from Pretty Petal flower shop or the Gentleman of Lilycove City.

Chilian Berry

Effect: Damage reduced to half for a Normal type move.

How to Get: You can get this one in three ways; either from the Berry fields of Route 123, from Inverse Battle Stop as a reward or by reaching a Master Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you.

Chople Berry

Effect: Supereffective damage prevented from a Fighting type move.

How to Get: You can get this one in three ways; either from the Berry fields of Route 123, from Inverse Battle Stop as a reward or by reaching a Master Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you.

Coba Berry

Effect: Supereffective damage prevented from a Flying type move.

How to Get: You can get this one in three ways; either from the Berry fields of Route 123, from Inverse Battle Stop as a reward or by reaching a Master Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you.

Colbur Berry

Effect: Supereffective damage prevented from a Dark type move.

How to Get: You can get this one in three ways; either from the Berry fields of Route 123, from Inverse Battle Stop as a reward or by reaching a Master Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you.

Cornn Berry

Effect: Used in Pokeblock making.

How to Get: You can get this one in two ways; either from the Berry Master or in Sootopolis from the little girl.

Custap Berry

Effect: You get first move when HP is low in next turn.

How to Get: You can get this one in special events only.

Durin Berry

Effect: Used in Pokeblock making.

How to Get: You can either get it by reaching Hyper Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you or by going to Berry Master’s wife and telling her the special saying.

Enigma Berry

Effect: n/a

How to Get: You can get this one in special events only.

Figy Berry

Effect: n/a

How to Get: You can get this from the Berry Fields on Route 123 or if you complete Village Sub Combo of Mauville Food Court with perfect timing.

Ganlon Berry

Effect: n/a

How to Get: You can get this from a Secret Pal who has the Berry Farmer Skill.

Grepa Berry

Effect: n/a

How to Get: You can get this in three ways; from Route 123, from the Berry Master or in Sootopolis from the little girl.

Haban Berry

Effect: n/a

How to Get: You can get this one in three ways; either from the Berry fields of Route 123, from Inverse Battle Stop as a reward or by reaching a Master Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you.

Hondew Berry

Effect: Pokemon gets friendly at the cost of lower base Sp. attack.

How to Get: You can get this in four ways; either from Route 123, Route 119, the Berry Master or in Sootopolis from the little girl.

Iapapa Berry

Effect: HP is restored, but Pokemon that don’t like sour taste will get confused.

How to Get: You can get this from the Berry Fields on Route 123 or if you complete Village Sub Combo of Mauville Food Court with perfect timing.

Jaboca Berry

Effect: Damage dealt to enemy that damages physically.

How to Get: You can get this one only in special events.

Kasib Berry

Effect: Supereffective damage prevented from a Ghost type move.

How to Get: There are three ways in which you can get this; firstly, from the Berry fields on Route 123, in the form of a reward from the Inverse Battle Stop or finally by reaching the Master Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you.

Kebia Berry

Effect: Supereffective damage prevented from a Poison type move.

How to Get: There are three ways in which you can get this; firstly, from the Berry fields on Route 123, in the form off a reward from the Inverse Battle Stop or finally by reaching the Master Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you.

Kee Berry

Effect: Upon getting physical damage your Defense is boosted.

How to Get: You can get this from a Secret Pal who has the Berry Farmer Skill.

Kelpsy Berry

Effect: The Pokemon becomes friendly but at the cost of lower base attack.

How to Get: You can get this in three ways; from Route 115, from the Berry Master or in Sootopolis from the little girl.

Lansat Berry

Effect: More critical hits landed with low HP.

How to Get: You can get this one by managing to win 100 Super Battles consecutively in Battle Maison. When you do so, a girl from the next door will give this to you.

Leppa Berry

Effect: Brings PP back to 10 if it drops to 0 for a move.

How to Get: You can get this from Routes 103, 110, 119 and 123 or you can get it from either Berry Master’s Wife, the youngest sister from Pretty Petal flower shop or the Gentleman of Lilycove City.

Liechi Berry

Effect: Low HP brings boosted attacks.

How to Get: You can get this from a Secret Pal who has the Berry Farmer Skill.

Lum Berry

Effect: Confusion and all status conditions are fixed.

How to Get: You can get this one from the Berry Fields on Route 123, the Wife of the Berry Master or in Lilycove City from the Gentleman.

Mago Berry

Effect: HP is restored, but Pokemon that don’t like sweet taste will get confused.

How to Get: You can get this from the Berry Fields on Route 123 or if you complete Village Sub Combo of Mauville Food Court with perfect timing.

Magost Berry

Effect: Used in Pokeblock making.

How to Get: You can get this from the Berry Master or in Sootopolis from the little girl.

Maranga Berry

Effect: After getting special damage you SP defense is boosted.

How to Get: You can get this from a Secret Pal who has the Berry Farmer Skill.

Micle Berry

Effect: Accuracy boosted on low HP.

How to Get: You can get this one only in special events.

Nanab Berry

Effect: Used in Pokeblock making.

How to Get: You can either get this from Route 111, 120, 121 or from the Rich Boy on Route 114.

Nomel Berry

Effect: Used in Pokeblock making.

How to Get: You can get this from the Berry Master or in Sootopolis from the little girl.

Occa Berry

Effect: Supereffective damage prevented from a Fire type move.

How to Get: There are three ways in which you can get this; firstly, from the Berry fields on Route 123, in the form of a reward from the Inverse Battle Stop or finally by reaching the Master Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you.

Oran Berry

Effect: 10 HP restored when it is lower than half.

How to Get: You can get this from Routes 102 and 104 or you can get it from either Berry Master’s Wife, the youngest sister from Pretty Petal flower shop or the Gentleman of Lilycove City.

Pamtre Berry

Effect: Used in Pokeblock making.

How to Get: You can either get it by reaching Hyper Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you or by going to Berry Master’s wife and telling her the special saying.

Passho Berry

Effect: Supereffective damage prevented from a Water type move.

How to Get: There are three ways in which you can get this; firstly, from the Berry fields on Route 123, in the form of a reward from the Inverse Battle Stop or finally by reaching

the Master Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you.

Payapa Berry

Effect: Supereffective damage prevented from a Psychic type move.

How to Get: There are three ways in which you can get this; firstly, from the Berry fields on Route 123, in the form of a reward from the Inverse Battle Stop or finally by reaching the Master Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you.

Pecha Berry

Effect: Poison is cured.

How to Get: You can get this from Routes 102, 104 and 120 or you can get it from either Berry Master’s Wife, the youngest sister from Pretty Petal flower shop or the Gentleman of Lilycove City.

Persim Berry

Effect: Confusion is cured.

How to Get: You can get this from Routes 112 and 121 or you can get it from either Berry Master’s Wife, the youngest sister from Pretty Petal flower shop or the Gentleman of Lilycove City.

Petaya Berry

Effect: In case of low HP, SP attacks get a boost.

How to Get: You can get this from a Secret Pal who has the Berry Farmer Skill.

Pinap Berry

Effect: Used in Pokeblock making.

How to Get: You can get this from Route 117 or 120 or from the Rich Boy on Route 114.

Pomeg Berry

Effect: Pokemon becomes friendly but at the cost of lower base HP.

How to Get: You can get this in three ways; from Route 119, from the Berry Master or in Sootopolis from the little girl.

Qualot Berry

Effect: Pokemon becomes friendly but at the cost of lower base Defense.

How to Get: You can get this in three ways; from Route 123, from the Berry Master or in Sootopolis from the little girl.

Rabuta Berry

Effect: Used in Pokeblock making.

How to Get: You can get this in two ways; from the Berry Master or in Sootopolis from the little girl.

Rawst Berry

Effect: Burns are cured.

How to Get: You can get this from Routes 111 and 121 or you can get it from either Berry Master’s Wife, the youngest sister from Pretty Petal flower shop or the Gentleman of Lilycove City.

Razz Berry

Effect: Used in Pokeblock making.

How to Get: You can get this one from

Rindo Berry

Effect: Supereffective damage prevented from a Grass type move.

How to Get: n/a

Roseli Berry

Effect: n/a

How to Get: n/a

Rowap Berry

Effect: n/a

How to Get: You can get this only in special events.

Salac Berry

Effect: n/a

How to Get: n/a

Shuca Berry

Effect: Supereffective damage prevented from a Ground type move.

How to Get: There are three ways in which you can get this; firstly, from the Berry fields on Route 123, in the form of a reward from the Inverse Battle Stop or finally by reaching the Master Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you.

Sitrus Berry

Effect: One fourth of the highest HP is restored when HP falls under half.

How to Get: You can get this from Routes 118, 119 and 123, in Lilycove City from the Gentleman or by reaching Super Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you.

Spelon Berry

Effect: Used in Pokeblock making.

How to Get: You can either get it by reaching Hyper Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you or by going to Berry Master’s wife and telling her the special saying.

Starf Berry

Effect: In case of low HP, one stat is boosted randomly.

How to Get: You can get this one by managing to win 200 Super Battles consecutively in Battle Maison. When you do so, a girl from the next door will give this to you.

Tamato Berry

Effect: Pokemon becomes friendly but at the cost of lower base Speed.

How to Get: You can get it from Route 123, the Berry Master or in Sootopolis from the little girl.

Tanga Berry

Effect: Supereffective damage prevented from a Bug type move.

How to Get: There are three ways in which you can get this; firstly, from the Berry fields on Route 123, in the form of a reward from the Inverse Battle Stop or finally by reaching the Master Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you.

Wacan Berry

Effect: Supereffective damage prevented from a Electric type move.

How to Get: There are three ways in which you can get this; firstly, from the Berry fields on Route 123, in the form of a reward from the Inverse Battle Stop or finally by reaching the Master Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you.

Watmel Berry

Effect: Used in Pokeblock making.

How to Get: You can either get it by reaching Hyper Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you or by going to Berry Master’s wife and telling her the special saying.

Wepear Berry

Effect: Used in Pokeblock making

How to Get: You can get this one on Routes 115 and 120 or from the Rich Boy on Route 114.

Wiki Berry

Effect: HP is restored, but Pokemon that don’t like dry taste will get confused.

How to Get: You can get this from the Berry Fields on Route 123 or if you complete Village Sub Combo of Mauville Food Court with perfect timing.

Yache Berry

Effect: Supereffective damage prevented from a Ice type move.

How to Get: There are three ways in which you can get this; firstly, from the Berry fields on Route 123, in the form of a reward from the Inverse Battle Stop or finally by reaching the Master Rank in contests so that a fan gives it to you.

If there is anything confusing in the guide let us know in the comments section below and we will do our best to sort things out for you!