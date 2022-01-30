Pokemon Legends Arceus Investigations Guide

Pokemon Legends Arceus is set in a time before the rest of the games in the franchise. This means that the Pokedex isn’t as advanced and as such, you need to investigate Pokemon to learn more information about them. In this guide, we have listed all the Investigations in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Investigations

Pokemon games are all about catching new Pokemon, raising them, and pitting them against other Pokemon in battles.

However, there’s more to a Pokemon game than that. Every new Pokemon that you run into needs to be investigated to have more information about it. Pokedex wasn’t always this intelligent!

Given that Pokemon Legends Arceus is supposed to represent a time before all of the remaining Pokemon games, it has a lot of investigations that are pending.

You’ll be doing investigations either before or after catching certain new species of Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Investigation #1 – The Bidoof Bothering the Village

Pokedex is unaware of Bidoof, but that doesn’t mean Bidoof is a rare Pokemon. There’re abundant of them in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

You’ll find them roaming around the Obsidian Fieldlands quite early on in the game. Catching one of them will unlock the Bothersome Bidoof request.

Next, head over to the Galaxy Hall in the village to begin this request. Complete the request to complete this challenge.

As a part of the request, you’ll be locating and capturing three Bidoof. One of them could be found near your home.

There’s another one roaming around at the far side of the village pasture.

The last one is next to a building that is under construction. Look for it behind the fence.

Investigation #2 – What Would Make Blissey Help a Human

Capturing Blissey will unlock the A Bit of Help from Blissey request. However, the request cannot be completed until you’ve unlocked Alabaster Icelands.

Once the region has been unlocked, initiate the request, fight an Abomasnow, and complete the request to mark this challenge as complete.

Investigation #3 – How Silicon and Cascoon Differ?

Begin by catching a Wurmple. Wurmples evolve at level 7, and they can either take the shape of a Silicon, or a Cascoon.

Catching a Wurmple will unlock the Wurmple can Evolve request. Completing that request would require you to hand over your Wurmple to a guard.

In the meantime, you’ll be required to catch a Silicon and a Cascoon. Once they’ve been caught, you’ll have to talk to the guard again and catch another Wurmple. Next, the Wurmples Evolved request will be unlocked.

Complete the request, and your third investigation will be complete.

Investigation #4 – A Chimecho Settled in a Human Home

Capturing Chimecho will unlock the At Home Under The Eaves request. You’ll be able to initiate and complete this request during the later stages of the storyline, after completing the Bothersome Bidoof request.

The request will become available in one of the newly built houses in the village. Complete the request for completing this fourth investigation.

Investigation #5 – Whether Clefairy Dance Under a Full Moon

This investigation will require you to complete the Clefairy Moonlit Dance request. The request will unlock once you have access to the Coronet Highlands region and have caught Clefairy.

Investigation #6 – Different Flavors of Combee Honey

This investigation requires you to complete the Taste of Honey request. The request will be available once you’ve unlocked Obsidian Fieldlands, Cobalt Coastlands, and captured at least one Combee.

As a part of the request, you’ll have two catch three more Combee. Two of them are from the above-mentioned regions. The third Pokemon is found on Ramanas Island. You’ll find it next to a tree.

Investigation #7 -Whether Drifloon Truly Plays with Kids

This investigation will require you to complete the Playing with Drifloon request. The request will be unlocked once you’ve captured at least one Drifloon.

They can easily be captured on a rainy day on Obsidian Fieldlands. The request will become available in Galaxy Hall.

Interact with Miki after initiating the challenge and then locate Drifloon on Prelude Beach to complete the request.

Investigation #8 – Croagunk Poison’s Medicinal Properties

Croagunk plays the role of a medic in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Hence, this investigation requires you to complete the Croagunks Curative Poison request.

Capturing Croagunk will unlock the request. And all you have to do to complete this request is to hand over one Croagunk to a nurse after initiating the request.

Investigation #9 – How Eevee Evolves

This investigation requires you to complete the Taste of Home request. This request will be unlocked when you have access to Crimson Mirelands.

Upon completing the request, the Eevees Evolution request will be unlocked. In order to complete this request, catch one Eevee. It’s located in the purple room in Galaxy Hall.

Completing this investigation will reward you with an evolution stone.

Investigation #10 – The Suspicious Movements of Mr. Mime

Capturing Mr. Mime will unlock the Back-Alley Mr. Mime requested. This investigation will require you to complete this request.

Throughout the request, you’ll find yourself running into Mr. Mime surrounded by invisible walls. It’ll take a bit of problem-solving skills to find a way through each of those walls.

Investigation #11 – An Old Saying About Nosepass Handiness

To know more about Nosepass, you’ll have to complete the A Nosepass to Guide the Way request. Once you’ve captured Nosepass and unlocked Coronet Highlands, the request will become available.

Complete the Coronet Highlands story missions, and speak with Gully. You’ll find them in the same region at the first camp. Give her a Nosepass, and the request will be complete.

Investigation #12 – Strategies For Battling With Pachirisu

During this investigation, you’ll be learning more about how Pachirisu performs in a battle against other Pokemon. Although you can complete the investigation with a regular Pachirisu, it’s still better to catch an Alpha Pachirisu.

This investigation requires you to complete the Battling with Pachirisu request. The request will be unlocked when you’ve captured the Pokemon and completed all of the quests in the Crimson Mirelands region.

To complete the request, talk to Zen. You’ll find him in a camp in Crimson Mirelands. He’ll put your Pachirisu in a battle against another Pokemon. Winning the battle will mark the request as complete.

Investigation #13 – The Mushroom Growing on Parasect

To learn more about Parasect, you’ll have to complete the What a Massive Mushroom request. The request will be unlocked when you capture a Parasect. This Pokemon can either be captured or evolved.

Interacting with and delivering Parasect to Morel in the village will complete the request.

Investigation #14 – A Sighting of an Unusual Ponyta

This investigation requires you to complete the A Peculiar Ponyta request. The request will become available after capturing Ponyta and unlocking Obsidian Fieldlands.

Interact with Yota after initiating the request and then capture a Ponyta in Obsidian Fieldlands to complete the request.

Investigation #15 – Causes Behind Listless Sudowoodo

For this investigation, you’ll be completing the Watering with Care request. The request will become available once you’ve captured the Pokemon in question and completed all of the missions in the Crimson Mirelands region.

To complete the request, you’ll need to have a water-type Pokemon with Water Pulse ability. Next, talk to Odo, and blast Sudowoodo with a jet of water to complete the request.

Investigation #16 – Swinubs Supposed Special Skill

To complete this investigation, which revolves around Swinub, you’ll have to complete the Mushroom Hunting with Swinub request.

The request will become available after you’ve completed the What a Massive Mushroom request, captured a Swinub, and unlocked the Alabaster Icelands region.

Have the Pokemon in your party, but keep it inactive and interact with Morel. Then, follow the objective to complete the request.

Investigation #17 – About Vulpix from Alola Region

This investigation will be completed towards the game’s later stages when you’ve caught a Vulpix and unlocked the Alabaster Icelands region.

This investigation will require you to complete the Snow-White Vuplix in the Snow request. Complete the objective to finish the request.

Investigation #18 – Zubat’s Knack For Navigating In The Dark

This investigation requires you to complete the Zubat’s Eyes request. The request will become available after you’ve caught a Zubat.

Talk to Clarissa in the night and show her your Zubat to complete the request.