Pokemon Legends Arceus has gone open-world and there are tons of changes veterans of the series and beginners will be confused about; But don’t’ worry, we’ve got you! In this guide, we’ll guide you through all the beginners tips and tricks that every player should know while playing Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Tips and Tricks

Unlike the previous Pokemon games, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is an open-world game that might confuse those who have never experienced Pokemon in this way. This game incorporates more interactiveness by combining more battling and catching mechanics instead of the typical battle system of oldschool Pokemon.

Below are our top tips and tricks that will help you if you’re getting started on the Pokemon Legends: Arceus and want to make your journey a little less confusing.

Picking a Starter



Like any other Pokemon game, you get to choose your starter from Water, Fire, or Grass. Each of these has its strengths and weaknesses; however, as you’re only allowed to choose one, be careful about which one you want.

Here’s a spoiler, there’s really no right or wrong while choosing between the starters—just lookout for the one that may land on any specific requirements you have. If you still can’t decide here’s a handy guide to help you out!

Complete Pokédex Research Tasks

Make sure you’re keeping up with your Pokédex Research tasks for this Pokemon game. Unlike the previous games, where the Pokédex would be automatically filled out as you catch a Pokemon of a species, you need a lot more work this time.

This time around, you’re required to catch multiple Pokemon of the same species while fulfilling the side requirements, and you’re also supposed to raise the level of your Pokemon and have them learn different moves. This will fill out the Pokédex.

Again, we recommend you read the requirements and complete them to fill out the Pokédex page entirely.

Not A Multiplayer



Pokemon Legends: Arceus is more of a solo game than a multiplayer. There aren’t multiplayer battles and raids, and you also don’t need trades to evolve your Pokemon.

Instead, you can sit back and relax and play the game at your own pace. You can however connect to the internet to get some goodies through Mystery Gifts!

Collect Whatever You Can



One of the most basic yet essential tips is to collect whatever you can. Ranging from Medicinal Leeks to Special Stones, everything can be helpful! These items are used to craft things like medicines and Poké Balls.

Having collectable items collected can help you throughout your journey whenever you want to craft something important or anything that serves the need of time.

If you’re out of space in your satchel, simply speak to Bagin at Galaxy Team headquarters to expand your inventory space!

Store the Extras



After you’ve collected some valuable items, some of them have to be stored away as you have limited satchel storage even when expanded. Use your repository to have Poké Balls and healing items at hand.

Complete All Sidequests



There will be a total of 100 sidequests that you can play. And more will be open once you move towards the post-game! This means there are endless rewards for you that range in different categories.

Upon completing them, you can get Special Quest Pokemon, Recipes, Exp Candy, and other valuable items.

Learning Moves



You can learn some new moves by talking to Zisu. She’s a trainer that you can find hanging around at the training ground. She does take some fee, but it is worth it as she teaches your Pokemon new moves and makes them stronger.



The more training badges you have, the more moves your Pokemon learns. So we suggest you visit Zisu as often you can.

Catching a Pokemon



While hiding behind tall grass, throw a berry towards the wild Pokemon, let it get near it, and investigate it. While it is busy eating it, throw a Poké Ball towards it and capture it. And here you have a newly captured Pokemon. This will earn experience points to the Pokemon in your party and help you out with your Pokédex.

The best way to capture a Pokemon is by sneaking around it and throwing the Pokeball at it’s back! This is called the backstrike technique and makes the capture an almost guaranteed success. You’ll know it’s a backstrike when you hear a special sound an added capture effect!

Type Advantage to Win Battles



If you’ve played any of the Pokemon games before, you know Type Advantage is the good stuff when it comes to winning battles. However, you won’t be battling with trainers as regularly as you think this time around.

Nevertheless, Type Advantage still acts great against boss Nobel Pokemon and other fight encounters you will have.

ZL to Target Pokemon



Hold down ZL to target the Pokemon precisely. It’s also helpful to get the stats on the Pokemon and figure out if it’s in your range and level or not.

Using Wydeer for Jumping



You’ll get Wydeer soon after starting the game. It’s a mount Pokemon that jumps and sprints. However, we’ve noticed it’s used only for speed, but it’s beneficial for jumping as well.

It is great to climb, skip obstacles, and jump over ledges. Through a combination of jump and speed, you can use it to get to new areas and explore new items and Pokemon!