How to Catch Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

In Pokemon Legends Arceus you will face unique and large Pokemon called Alphas. These guys are really tough and harder to catch but doing so nets you some nice rewards. In this guide, we have compiled a list of the locations of all the Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus and provided tips on how to catch them.
Before we tell you how to catch and defeat Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus, Let’s discuss what exactly they are.
What are Alpha Pokemon?
Large Pokemon with Exceptional Strength are known as Alpha Pokemon. On the field, there are Alpha Pokemon with larger bodies and fiery red eyes, in addition to regular Pokemon.
When an Alpha Pokemon spots you, it will attack and chase you forcefully. Defeating and catching an Alpha Pokemon nets you some nice rewards in the form of rare items.
Alpha Pokemon are very large when compared to a normal Pokemon and catching them is not as simple as catching a normal Pokemon. If you want to be successful at catching Alpha Pokemon, just aim your Poke Balls more aggressively and your chances of catching Alpha Pokemon will increase.
Pokemon Legends Alpha Pokemon Locations
In this section of our Pokemon Arceus Alpha Pokemon guide, we have listed down all the Alpha Pokemon with their locations across the Hisui region
Obsidian Fieldlands
There are 11 Alpha Pokemon in Obsidian Fieldlands:
- Luxio
- Rapidash
- Heracross
- Graveler
- Stantler
- Snorlax
- Staravia
- Bibarel
- Lopunny
- Alakazam
- Infernape
Crimson Mirelands
They are 14 Alpha Pokemon in Crimson lands:
- Ursaring
- Hisuian Sliggoo
- Torterra
- Toxicroak
- Pachirisu
- Hippowdon
- Vespiquen
- Onix
- Tangrowth
- Roserade
- Honchkrow
- Lickilicky
- Rhyhorn
Cobalt Costlands
14 Alpha Pokemon in Cobalt Costlands are listed below:
- Ninetales
- Gastrodon
- Empoleon
- Mothim
- Lumineon
- Purugly
- Octillery
- Machoke
- Drapion
- Mantine
- Gyarados
- Walrein
- Golduck
- Ambipom
Coronet Highlands
The 12 Alpha Pokemon in Coronet Highlands are mentioned below:
- Electivire
- Gligar
- Luxray
- Gabite
- Gliscor
- Rhyperior
- Steelix
- Probopass
- Golem
- Hisuian Goodra
- Mothim
- Crobat
Alabaster Highlands
There are only 7 Alpha Pokemon present in Alabaster Highlands which are:
- Gallade
- Gardevoir
- Machamp
- Glalie
- Lucario
- Garchomp