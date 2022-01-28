How to Catch Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

In Pokemon Legends Arceus you will face unique and large Pokemon called Alphas. These guys are really tough and harder to catch but doing so nets you some nice rewards. In this guide, we have compiled a list of the locations of all the Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus and provided tips on how to catch them.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Alpha Pokemon

Before we tell you how to catch and defeat Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus, Let’s discuss what exactly they are.

What are Alpha Pokemon?

Large Pokemon with Exceptional Strength are known as Alpha Pokemon. On the field, there are Alpha Pokemon with larger bodies and fiery red eyes, in addition to regular Pokemon.

When an Alpha Pokemon spots you, it will attack and chase you forcefully. Defeating and catching an Alpha Pokemon nets you some nice rewards in the form of rare items.

Alpha Pokemon are very large when compared to a normal Pokemon and catching them is not as simple as catching a normal Pokemon. If you want to be successful at catching Alpha Pokemon, just aim your Poke Balls more aggressively and your chances of catching Alpha Pokemon will increase.

Pokemon Legends Alpha Pokemon Locations

In this section of our Pokemon Arceus Alpha Pokemon guide, we have listed down all the Alpha Pokemon with their locations across the Hisui region

Obsidian Fieldlands

There are 11 Alpha Pokemon in Obsidian Fieldlands:

Luxio

Rapidash

Heracross

Graveler

Stantler

Snorlax

Staravia

Bibarel

Lopunny

Alakazam

Infernape

Crimson Mirelands

They are 14 Alpha Pokemon in Crimson lands:

Ursaring

Hisuian Sliggoo

Torterra

Toxicroak

Pachirisu

Ursaring

Hippowdon

Vespiquen

Onix

Tangrowth

Roserade

Honchkrow

Lickilicky

Rhyhorn

Cobalt Costlands

14 Alpha Pokemon in Cobalt Costlands are listed below:

Ninetales

Gastrodon

Empoleon

Mothim

Lumineon

Purugly

Octillery

Machoke

Drapion

Mantine

Gyarados

Walrein

Golduck

Ambipom

Coronet Highlands

The 12 Alpha Pokemon in Coronet Highlands are mentioned below:

Electivire

Gligar

Luxray

Gabite

Gliscor

Rhyperior

Steelix

Probopass

Golem

Hisuian Goodra

Mothim

Crobat

Alabaster Highlands

There are only 7 Alpha Pokemon present in Alabaster Highlands which are: