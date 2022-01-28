Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian Pokemon Guide

Pokemon Legends Arceus introduces trainers to the all-new Hisui region! This new region is teeming with new Pokemon and even special Hisuian Forms of Pokemon we all know and love. In this guide, we’ll list down the Hisuian Forms of the starters in Pokemon Legends Arceus and the special Hisuian forms of other Pokemon available in the game.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian Pokemon

One of the most exciting things that come with each new iteration of a Pokemon game is the newly introduced Pokemon and new region-specific Pokemon Forms.

Below, we’ve noted the Husuian evolutions of starter Pokemon in PLA and the new Hisuian forms of old Pokemon that you’ll encounter in the wild!

Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian Starter Pokemon

The starters of Pokemon Legends Arceus are Rowlett, Cyndaquil, Oshawott; Pokemon from older games. However, these Pokemon have all new Hisuian forms for their final evolution. Below, we’ve listed the Hisuian forms of these Starter Pokemon.

Hisuian Decidueye

Type: Grass/Fighting

Ability: Overgrow

Hidden Ability: Long Reach

EVs: 88 HP / 112 Atk / 80 Def / 95 SpA / 95 SpD / 60 Spe

IVs: 530

Hisuian Typhlosion

Type: Fire/Ghost

Ability: Blaze

Hidden Ability: Flash Fire

EVs: 75 HP/ 84 Atk / 78 Def / 119 SpA / 85 SpD / 95 Spe

IVs: 534

Hisuian Samurott

Type: Water/Dark

Ability: Torrent

Hidden Ability: Shell Armor

EVs: 90 HP / 108 Atk / 80 Def / 100 SpA / 65 SpD / 85 Spe

IVs: 528

Other Pokemon Arceus Hisui Forms

Here, we’ve listed the Hisuian forms of all the other Pokemon in PLA along with their stats and types

Hisuian Growlithe

Type: Fire/Rock

Ability: Intimidate/Flash Fire

Hidden Ability: Justified

EVs: 60 HP / 75 Atk / 45 Def / 65 SpA / 50 SpD / 55 Spe

IVs: 350

Hisuian Arcanine

Type: Fire/Rock

Ability: Intimidate / Flash Fire

Hidden Ability: Justified

EVs: 95 HP / 115 Atk / 80 Def / 95 SpA / 80 SpD / 90 Spe

IVs: 555

Hisuian Voltorb

Type: Electric/Grass

Ability: Soundproof / Static

Hidden Ability: Aftermath

EVs: 40 HP / 30 Atk / 50 Def / 55 SpA / 55 SpD / 100 Spe

IVs: 330

Hisuian Electrode

Type: Electric/Grass

Ability: Soundproof / Static

Hidden Ability: Aftermath

EVs: 60 HP / 50 Atk / 70 Def / 80 SpA / 80 SpD / 150 Spe

IVs: 490 Spe

Hisuian Qwillfish

Type: Dark/Poison

Ability: Poison Point / Swift Swim

Hidden Ability: Intimidate

EVs: 65 HP / 95 Atk / 85 Def / 55 SpA / 55 SpD / 85 Spe

IVs: 440

Hisuian Sneasel

Type: Poison/Fighting

Ability: Inner Focus / Keen Eye

Hidden Ability: Poison Touch

EVs: 55 HP / 95 Atk / 55 Def / 35 SpA / 75 SpD / 115 Spe

IVs: 430

Hisuian Lilligant

Type: Grass/Fighting

Ability: Chlorophyll / Hustle

Hidden Ability: Leaf Guard

EVs: 70 HP / 105 Atk / 75 Def / 50 SpA / 75 SpD / 105 Spe

IVs: 480

Hisuian Zorua

Type: Norman/Ghost

Ability: Illusion

Hidden Ability: Illusion

EVs: 35 HP / 60 Atk / 40 Def / 85 SpA / 40 SpD / 70 Spe

IVs: 330

Hisuian Zoroark

Type: Normal/Ghost

Ability: Illusion

Hidden Ability: Illusion

EVs: 55 HP / 100 Atk / 60 Def / 125 SpA / 60 SpD / 110 Spe

IVs: 510

Hisuian Braviary

Type: Psychic/Flying

Ability: Keen Eye / Sheer Force

Hidden Ability: Defiant

EVs: 110 HP / 83 Atk / 70 Def / 112 SpA / 70 SpD / 65 Spe

IVs: 510

Hisuian Avalugg

Type: Ice/Rock

Ability: Strong Jaw / Ice Body

Hidden Ability: Sturdy

EVs: 95 HP / 127 Atk / 184 Def / 34 SpA / 36 SpD / 38 Spe

IVs: 514

Hisuian Sliggoo

Type: Dragon/Steel

Ability: Sap Sipper / Overcoat

Hidden Ability: Gooey

EVs: 58 HP / 75 Atk / 83 Def / 83 SpA / 113 SpD / 40 Spe

IVs: 452

Hisuian Goodra