Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian Pokemon Guide

By Editorial Team

Pokemon Legends Arceus introduces trainers to the all-new Hisui region! This new region is teeming with new Pokemon and even special Hisuian Forms of Pokemon we all know and love. In this guide, we’ll list down the Hisuian Forms of the starters in Pokemon Legends Arceus and the special Hisuian forms of other Pokemon available in the game.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian Pokemon

One of the most exciting things that come with each new iteration of a Pokemon game is the newly introduced Pokemon and new region-specific Pokemon Forms.

Below, we’ve noted the Husuian evolutions of starter Pokemon in PLA and the new Hisuian forms of old Pokemon that you’ll encounter in the wild!

Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian Starter Pokemon

The starters of Pokemon Legends Arceus are Rowlett, Cyndaquil, Oshawott; Pokemon from older games. However, these Pokemon have all new Hisuian forms for their final evolution. Below, we’ve listed the Hisuian forms of these Starter Pokemon.

Hisuian Decidueye

  • Type: Grass/Fighting
  • Ability: Overgrow
  • Hidden Ability: Long Reach
  • EVs: 88 HP / 112 Atk / 80 Def / 95 SpA / 95 SpD / 60 Spe
  • IVs: 530

Hisuian Typhlosion

  • Type: Fire/Ghost
  • Ability: Blaze
  • Hidden Ability: Flash Fire
  • EVs: 75 HP/ 84 Atk / 78 Def / 119 SpA / 85 SpD / 95 Spe
  • IVs: 534

Hisuian Samurott

  • Type: Water/Dark
  • Ability: Torrent
  • Hidden Ability: Shell Armor
  • EVs: 90 HP / 108 Atk / 80 Def / 100 SpA / 65 SpD / 85 Spe
  • IVs: 528

Other Pokemon Arceus Hisui Forms

Here, we’ve listed the Hisuian forms of all the other Pokemon in PLA along with their stats and types

Hisuian Growlithe

  • Type: Fire/Rock
  • Ability: Intimidate/Flash Fire
  • Hidden Ability: Justified
  • EVs: 60 HP / 75 Atk / 45 Def / 65 SpA / 50 SpD / 55 Spe
  • IVs: 350

Hisuian Arcanine

  • Type: Fire/Rock
  • Ability: Intimidate / Flash Fire
  • Hidden Ability: Justified
  • EVs: 95 HP / 115 Atk / 80 Def / 95 SpA / 80 SpD / 90 Spe
  • IVs: 555

Hisuian Voltorb

  • Type: Electric/Grass
  • Ability: Soundproof / Static
  • Hidden Ability: Aftermath
  • EVs: 40 HP / 30 Atk / 50 Def / 55 SpA / 55 SpD / 100 Spe
  • IVs: 330

Hisuian Electrode 

  • Type: Electric/Grass
  • Ability: Soundproof / Static
  • Hidden Ability: Aftermath
  • EVs: 60 HP / 50 Atk / 70 Def / 80 SpA / 80 SpD / 150 Spe
  • IVs: 490 Spe

Hisuian Qwillfish

  • Type: Dark/Poison
  • Ability: Poison Point / Swift Swim
  • Hidden Ability: Intimidate
  • EVs: 65 HP / 95 Atk / 85 Def / 55 SpA / 55 SpD / 85 Spe
  • IVs: 440

Hisuian Sneasel

  • Type: Poison/Fighting
  • Ability: Inner Focus / Keen Eye
  • Hidden Ability: Poison Touch
  • EVs: 55 HP / 95 Atk / 55 Def / 35 SpA / 75 SpD / 115 Spe
  • IVs: 430

Hisuian Lilligant

  • Type: Grass/Fighting
  • Ability: Chlorophyll / Hustle
  • Hidden Ability: Leaf Guard
  • EVs: 70 HP / 105 Atk / 75 Def / 50 SpA / 75 SpD / 105 Spe
  • IVs: 480

Hisuian Zorua

  • Type: Norman/Ghost
  • Ability: Illusion
  • Hidden Ability: Illusion
  • EVs: 35 HP / 60 Atk / 40 Def / 85 SpA / 40 SpD / 70 Spe
  • IVs: 330

Hisuian Zoroark

  • Type: Normal/Ghost
  • Ability: Illusion
  • Hidden Ability: Illusion
  • EVs: 55 HP / 100 Atk / 60 Def / 125 SpA / 60 SpD / 110 Spe
  • IVs: 510

Hisuian Braviary

  • Type: Psychic/Flying
  • Ability: Keen Eye / Sheer Force
  • Hidden Ability: Defiant
  • EVs: 110 HP / 83 Atk / 70 Def / 112 SpA / 70 SpD / 65 Spe
  • IVs: 510

Hisuian Avalugg

  • Type: Ice/Rock
  • Ability: Strong Jaw / Ice Body
  • Hidden Ability: Sturdy
  • EVs: 95 HP / 127 Atk / 184 Def / 34 SpA / 36 SpD / 38 Spe
  • IVs: 514

Hisuian Sliggoo

  • Type: Dragon/Steel
  • Ability: Sap Sipper / Overcoat
  • Hidden Ability: Gooey
  • EVs: 58 HP / 75 Atk / 83 Def / 83 SpA / 113 SpD / 40 Spe
  • IVs: 452

Hisuian Goodra 

  • Type: Dragon/Steel
  • Ability: Sap Sipper / Overcoat
  • Hidden Ability: Gooey
  • EVs: 80 HP / 100 Atk / 100 Def / 110 SpA / 150 SpD / 60 Spe
  • IVs: 600

Editorial Team

Contributor at SegmentNext.