Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian Pokemon Guide

Pokemon Legends Arceus introduces trainers to the all-new Hisui region! This new region is teeming with new Pokemon and even special Hisuian Forms of Pokemon we all know and love. In this guide, we’ll list down the Hisuian Forms of the starters in Pokemon Legends Arceus and the special Hisuian forms of other Pokemon available in the game.
Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian Pokemon
One of the most exciting things that come with each new iteration of a Pokemon game is the newly introduced Pokemon and new region-specific Pokemon Forms.
Below, we’ve noted the Husuian evolutions of starter Pokemon in PLA and the new Hisuian forms of old Pokemon that you’ll encounter in the wild!
Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian Starter Pokemon
The starters of Pokemon Legends Arceus are Rowlett, Cyndaquil, Oshawott; Pokemon from older games. However, these Pokemon have all new Hisuian forms for their final evolution. Below, we’ve listed the Hisuian forms of these Starter Pokemon.
Hisuian Decidueye
- Type: Grass/Fighting
- Ability: Overgrow
- Hidden Ability: Long Reach
- EVs: 88 HP / 112 Atk / 80 Def / 95 SpA / 95 SpD / 60 Spe
- IVs: 530
Hisuian Typhlosion
- Type: Fire/Ghost
- Ability: Blaze
- Hidden Ability: Flash Fire
- EVs: 75 HP/ 84 Atk / 78 Def / 119 SpA / 85 SpD / 95 Spe
- IVs: 534
Hisuian Samurott
- Type: Water/Dark
- Ability: Torrent
- Hidden Ability: Shell Armor
- EVs: 90 HP / 108 Atk / 80 Def / 100 SpA / 65 SpD / 85 Spe
- IVs: 528
Other Pokemon Arceus Hisui Forms
Here, we’ve listed the Hisuian forms of all the other Pokemon in PLA along with their stats and types
Hisuian Growlithe
- Type: Fire/Rock
- Ability: Intimidate/Flash Fire
- Hidden Ability: Justified
- EVs: 60 HP / 75 Atk / 45 Def / 65 SpA / 50 SpD / 55 Spe
- IVs: 350
Hisuian Arcanine
- Type: Fire/Rock
- Ability: Intimidate / Flash Fire
- Hidden Ability: Justified
- EVs: 95 HP / 115 Atk / 80 Def / 95 SpA / 80 SpD / 90 Spe
- IVs: 555
Hisuian Voltorb
- Type: Electric/Grass
- Ability: Soundproof / Static
- Hidden Ability: Aftermath
- EVs: 40 HP / 30 Atk / 50 Def / 55 SpA / 55 SpD / 100 Spe
- IVs: 330
Hisuian Electrode
- Type: Electric/Grass
- Ability: Soundproof / Static
- Hidden Ability: Aftermath
- EVs: 60 HP / 50 Atk / 70 Def / 80 SpA / 80 SpD / 150 Spe
- IVs: 490 Spe
Hisuian Qwillfish
- Type: Dark/Poison
- Ability: Poison Point / Swift Swim
- Hidden Ability: Intimidate
- EVs: 65 HP / 95 Atk / 85 Def / 55 SpA / 55 SpD / 85 Spe
- IVs: 440
Hisuian Sneasel
- Type: Poison/Fighting
- Ability: Inner Focus / Keen Eye
- Hidden Ability: Poison Touch
- EVs: 55 HP / 95 Atk / 55 Def / 35 SpA / 75 SpD / 115 Spe
- IVs: 430
Hisuian Lilligant
- Type: Grass/Fighting
- Ability: Chlorophyll / Hustle
- Hidden Ability: Leaf Guard
- EVs: 70 HP / 105 Atk / 75 Def / 50 SpA / 75 SpD / 105 Spe
- IVs: 480
Hisuian Zorua
- Type: Norman/Ghost
- Ability: Illusion
- Hidden Ability: Illusion
- EVs: 35 HP / 60 Atk / 40 Def / 85 SpA / 40 SpD / 70 Spe
- IVs: 330
Hisuian Zoroark
- Type: Normal/Ghost
- Ability: Illusion
- Hidden Ability: Illusion
- EVs: 55 HP / 100 Atk / 60 Def / 125 SpA / 60 SpD / 110 Spe
- IVs: 510
Hisuian Braviary
- Type: Psychic/Flying
- Ability: Keen Eye / Sheer Force
- Hidden Ability: Defiant
- EVs: 110 HP / 83 Atk / 70 Def / 112 SpA / 70 SpD / 65 Spe
- IVs: 510
Hisuian Avalugg
- Type: Ice/Rock
- Ability: Strong Jaw / Ice Body
- Hidden Ability: Sturdy
- EVs: 95 HP / 127 Atk / 184 Def / 34 SpA / 36 SpD / 38 Spe
- IVs: 514
Hisuian Sliggoo
- Type: Dragon/Steel
- Ability: Sap Sipper / Overcoat
- Hidden Ability: Gooey
- EVs: 58 HP / 75 Atk / 83 Def / 83 SpA / 113 SpD / 40 Spe
- IVs: 452
Hisuian Goodra
- Type: Dragon/Steel
- Ability: Sap Sipper / Overcoat
- Hidden Ability: Gooey
- EVs: 80 HP / 100 Atk / 100 Def / 110 SpA / 150 SpD / 60 Spe
- IVs: 600