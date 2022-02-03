Starter Pokemon are very crucial in any Pokemon game. There are a total of 8 starter Pokemon that you can catch in the latest installment of the long-running franchise. This guide teaches you how to get all Starters in Pokemon Legends Arceus and mentions their locations as well.

How to Get All Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

While you only have 3 starters to choose from when you begin Pokemon Legends, you can catch 8 starter Pokemon from all the previous generations of Pokemon games in Pokemon Legend Arceus, which include

Eevee

Pikachu

Chimchar

Turtwig

Cyndaquil

Piplup

Rowlet

Oshawott

Starter Pokemon Locations

We have listed all the Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus along with their locations below for your convenience.

Where to Find Eevee

Eevee can be found roaming near the Horseshoe Plains in Obsidian Fieldlands. If you don’t find Eevee there, just exit the game and go to this area later. You’ll see Eevee respawn there.

Where to Find Pikachu

Head towards Nature’s Pantry in Obsidian Fieldlands. You’ll find Pikachu there.

Where to Find Chimchar

Chimchar can be found in two Obsidian Fieldlands areas, i.e. Deertrack Heights and Ramanas Islands.

Where to Find Turtwig

In Crimson Mirelands, you can find Turtwig near the Droning Meadow.

Where to Find Cyndaquil

You can find Cyndaquil near Gapejow bog in Crimson Mirelands.

Where to Find Piplup

Piplup can be found near Spring Path in Cobalt Coastlands.

Where to Find Rowlett

You can easily find Rowlett in Coronet Highlands between Celestica Ruins and Primeval Grotto.

Where to Find Oshawott

To find Oshawott, head towards Avalugg’s legacy in Alabaster Islands. You can easily locate Oshawott there.

These are the locations you need to visit to get all the starter Pokemon in the game. We hope this guide makes finding and capturing these companions a lot easier for you.