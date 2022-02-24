Piplup is a part of the classic Sinnoh Pokemon starter trio. Trainers will be glad to know that they can find the little penguin in the wilds of PLA! In this guide, we’ll show you where to find and catch Piplup in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Where to Find Piplup in Pokemon Legends Arceus

You can find Piplup by going to Cobalt Highlands, which is the third area in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

After reaching the Cobalt Highlands, head towards Spring Path located close to Islespy Shore. Below is the marked image of the map showing the exact location to find Piplup in PLA, so just head towards the location.

How to Catch Piplup in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To reach Spring Path in your hunt for Piplup, you will need to cross the water. To do so, players can make use of Basculegion. There’s also a shortcut you can use to easily reach the location. The route goes through Veilstone Cape and takes you to Islespy Shore.

If you do not have access to Basculegion, then try going to Firespit Island. You can reach Spring Path by moving towards the east from Firespit Island. Spring Path is at a short distance from Firespit, so you can easily reach there by walking.

Once you reach here, you can find Piplup standing at this location. Alpha Empoleon will try to halt you on the way, so you need to cross this hurdle as well. To do so, either opt to fight the level 69 Empoleon or try to dodge it and clear your path.

Move towards the pond after reaching Spring Path and you will see Piplup moving around this place. You will have to fight the wild Pokemon around Piplup before catching it.

To catch Piplup, you need to throw a berry close to Piplup. After throwing it, you need to hide and approach Piplup secretly. Now, throw a Pokeball and try and get a backstrike to catch Piplup in PLA with ease.