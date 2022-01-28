Pokemon Legends Arceus Best Starter Pokemon

Pokemon has a tradition of providing three starting choices for a trainer’s first Pokemon and this becomes of the biggest decisions every new Pokemon player makes. This guide will help you select your starter in Pokemon Legend Arceus by outlining each of their stats and letting you know which is the best starting Pokemon.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Starter Pokemon

So, let’s start with the choices that you have for starters in Pokemon Legends Arceus. There are three Starter Pokemon and as always, they are of Fire, Water and Grass-type. The three choices you are presented with are as follows:

Rowlet – Grass/Flying-type

Cyndaquil – Fire type

Oshawott – Water type

With the choices clear, we can now look at them separately and discuss their abilities, strengths, weaknesses and what advantages or disadvantages do you get from picking them.

Rowlet

Rowlet is basically the Grass-type Pokemon but has the dual nature of both Grass and Flying. This duality results in Rowlet having great offense and is very useful in this aspect. Rowlet is a powerhouse and can learn a high variety of moves.

Rowlet can learn both Grass-type and Flying-type moves allowing you to switch between multiple attacks and have a bigger library of moves for your Pokemon.

However, keep in mind that Rowlet is weak in defense and its first two forms are weak to a total of 5 types. Rowlet takes 4x damage from Ice-type, 2x damage from Fiore, Poison, Flying and Rock types.

For its evolutions, Rowlet evolves into Dartrix at level 17 and Hisuian Decidueye at level 34. It’s worth noting that Hisuian Decidueye changes it’s typing to Grass/fighting instead of Grass/Flying, opening it up for strong fighting type moves like its signature Triple Arrows.

Rowlet is also good for taking on Noble Pokemon and is at an advantage against most of them.

Base Stats

HP: 68

Attack: 55

Special Attack: 50

Defense: 55

Special Defense: 50

Speed: 42

Cyndaquil

Cyndaquil is pure Fire-type starter Pokemon. Cyndaquil has the best Defense of all starter Pokemon. If you’re looking for a solid battler with clear cut strengths and weaknesses, Cyndaquil is a pretty good choice.

Cyndaquil takes 2x damage from Water, ground and rock type Pokemon, and is resistant to Fire, Grass, Ice, Bug, Steel and Fairy type Pokemon.

Cyndaquil evolves into Quilava at level 14 and Hisuian Typhlosion at level 36. What’s cool About Hisuian Typhlosion is its Fire/Ghost dual typing which gives it access to ghost-type moves and the amazing Infernal Parade Signature move.

The thing holding Cyndaquil back is that Cyndaquil really struggles against Noble Pokemon and is at a disadvantage against a majority of them. This, and that Cyndaquil has a limited moveset making it feel very restricted.

Base Stats

HP: 39

Attack: 52

Special Attack: 60

Defense: 43

Special Defense: 50

Speed: 65

Oshawott

Oshawott is a water type and is the most balanced of all the three starting Pokemon in Pokemon Legends.

Oshawott has good offense and defense and is resistant to 4 types. Oshawoot takes 2x damage from Grass and Electric types and is resistant to fire, Steel, Water and Ice-type Pokemon.

It is the most versatile of the three as Oshawotts rarely have the same moveset. It has the best advantages against Noble Pokemon making Oshawott very useful.

Oshawott evolves into Dewoot at level 17 and Hisuian Samurott at level 36. Hisuian Samurott is a super cool Water/Dark dual type Pokemon with a really edgy move called Ceaseless Edge.

Base Stats

HP: 55

Attack: 55

Special Attack: 63

Defense: 45

Special Defense: 45

Speed: 45

Best Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Looking at them all, we claim Oshawott to be the best starter Pokemon in PLA. Oshawott has balanced stats and is a great matchup for many of the Noble Pokemon. It is a balanced type Pokemon with all the starting perks a player needs. Plus, It has a really cool Final Hisuian Evolution.

Though not the fastest, Oshawott can still out speed many of your opponents. With almost even base attack and special attack, you can make your Oshawott highly versatile, since it learned set lends well to both physical and special attackers.

Second place goes to Cyndaquil, as it has very high attacking capability and also has the highest base stats of the three. Cyndaquil is also the fastest starting Pokemon and is perfect for filling up your Pokedex.

Rowlett, even though a dual type Pokemon, comes last due to the fact that it has too many weaknesses and the least speed.

How to get the Best Starter Pokemon Nature

To get the best nature for a starter, start off with playing the story mode and continue till you’re advised to choose a starter. Once done, disable the Autosave feature within the game and save the game manually before even selecting a starter Pokemon.

Verify your Pokemon’s stats and nature after fighting wild Pokemon. If it is not what you desired, simply reload your save file to reselect your Pokemon.

When selecting natures for your Starter Pokemon, it is best to increase their primary attacking stat, either Attack or Special Attack, while decreasing the other attacking stack. Remember to take into account the stats of their final evolutions as well.

Noble Pokemon matchups