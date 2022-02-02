Pokemon Legends Arceus Pikachu Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Pikachu is an Electric Type Mouse Pokemon. This guide covers everything there is to know about Pikachu in Pokemon Legends Arceus, including its stats, how to get it, evolutions and its strengths, and weaknesses.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Pikachu Location

What kind of Pokedex would be complete without Pikachu? Pikachu is the most recognizable Pokemon, and it has been in the Pokedex since the start of the franchise. Pikachu is now included in the Hisuian Pokedex, continuing the trend.

Pikachu is a rare Pokemon to come across in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Nonetheless, you can get your hands on a Pikachu in the following regions.

Obsidian Fieldlands – Nature’s Pantry

Crimson Mirelands – Golden Lowlands

Pikachu spawns more frequently in Nature’s Pantry, towards the East Side by the cliff next to the lake. Pikachu won’t always be there. You should reset the region and look again until you find one. It is a game of luck!

How to Catch Pikachu

There are two ways to obtain a Pikachu in Pokemon Arceus.

Catch a Pikachu

Evolve a Pichu

To catch a Pikachu in the above-mentioned locations, follow these steps.

First and foremost, you must try your luck in finding a Pikachu in either Nature’s Pantry or the Golden Lowlands. After successfully locating a Pikachu, proceed with the following steps.

Distract Pikachu with an Oran Berry.

While it is distracted, throw a Poke Ball at it.

It will attack you with thunderbolts if it spots you. In this case, avoid Pikachu’s attacks and engage in combat.

Fight on and try to reduce Pikachu’s health.

When Pikachu’s HP falls below 50%, try to catch it with a Poke Ball.

Keep trying until you succeed.

If you still can’t find a Pikachu, don’t panic; you can catch a Pichu and evolve it into a Pikachu. Nature’s Pantry, Golden Lowlands, and Floaro Gardens are all the places where you can find Pichu.

Catching a Pichu necessitates a slightly different strategy. To catch Pichu, throw an Oran Berry near it, followed by a Poke Ball while it is distracted.

Battling Pichu is not a good idea because they usually flee as soon as they are attacked. Instead, after catching a Pichu, you can evolve it into a Pikachu by increasing your friendship.

Base Stats

Here are the base stats of Pikachu in Pokemon Arceus.

HP: 35

Attack: 55

Defense: 40

Special Attack: 50

Special Defense: 50

Speed: 90

How to Evolve Pikachu in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pikachu is the evolved form of the baby Pokemon Pichu. A high level of friendship is required to evolve Pichu into a Pikachu. Using a Thunder Stone, Pikachu can evolve into Raichu.

Pikachu Abilities

In Pokemon Legends, Pikachu has the following abilities.

Static: If a Pokemon with Static ability is struck by a move that makes contact, the opponent has a 30% chance of becoming paralyzed.

Lightning Rod: Lightning Rod is Pikachu’s Hidden Ability and is quite helpful in double/triple battles. It forces all single-target Electric-type moves used by any other Pokemon on the field to target this Pokemon with 100% accuracy.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Being an electric-type Pokemon, Pikachu outperforms Flying, Steel, and Electric-type Pokemon while being weak to Ground-type Pokemon.

Here, we have included a list of Pokemon Pikachu outrivals

Dialga (Steel/Dragon-type Pokemon)

Origin Dialga (Steel/Dragon-type Pokemon)

Shaymin Sky (Grass/Flying-type Pokemon)

Heatran (Fire/Steel-type Pokemon)

Hisuian Goodra (Dragon/Steel-type Pokemon)

On the other hand, Pikachu struggles against the following Pokemon