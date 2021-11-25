Pokemon BDSP Suicune Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

One of the three most popular beasts, Suicune, that you can add to your team in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can now be captured after completing certain conditions. In this guide, we will teach you where to find Suicune and how to capture it using different methods in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Suicune Location

Suicune is a water-type Aurora Pokemon with a 0.4% chance to catch it with a regular Pokeball. There is only one place where you can find Suicune and that is in Ramanas Park. You will need to talk to the receptionist at Ramanas Park.

How to Catch Suicune

To catch Suicune, you need to progress through the game until you unlock Ramanas Park first. You also need to collect the Explorer Kit from Eterna City.

Next, head to the Grand Underground and mine for Mysterious Shards. You need three of these or one Mysterious Shard L. These are required to obtain a Johto Slate.

At the receptionist in Ramanas Park, buy the Johto Slate and go to the room. Place the slate on the pedestal and you will encounter Suicune, Entei, and Raikou. Keep in mind that all three of these Pokemon are exclusive to Brilliant Diamond and not available in Shining Pearl version of the game.

Make the encounter count and catch Suicune on your first try.

Base Stats

HP: 100

Attack: 75

Defense: 115

Special Attack: 90

Special Defense: 115

Speed: 85

Suicune Abilities

Suicune comes with the following two abilities:

Pressure: Increases PP usage of the opposing Pokemon.

Inner Focus: Suicune can handle opponent’s attacks without flinching.

Leveling up Suicune in Pokemon BDSP will unlock new and improved abilities like:

Gust

Water Pulse

Calm Mind

Bite

How to Evolve Suicune

You cannot evolve Suicune to any other improved form in Pokemon BDSP.

Strengths & Weaknesses

Suicune performs well against Steel, Water, and Fire Pokemon and badly against Electric and Grass Pokemon. Here is a list of Pokemon that you can annihilate with Suicune:

Dialga

Kyogre

Palkia

Metagross

Ho-Oh

Suicune will get dominated by the following Pokemons: