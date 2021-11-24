Pokemon BDSP Best Team Composition

To help you out with creating the most overpowered team possible in Pokemon BDSP, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you the best team you can build in the game, and we’ll dive deep into why each Pokemon was selected for the team.

Pokemon BDSP Best Team

Building a powerful team is the most important aspect of any Pokemon game. Pokemon BDSP has a very impressive catalog of Pokemon for players to choose from when they’re building their own team.

But building the best team possible can get a little confusing as there are so many factors to consider, like type diversity, unique styles, multi-type Pokemon, etc.

The general rule of thumb is to make your team as diverse as you can when it comes to their types. But since there are so many Pokemon to choose from, building the best team possible is still a very difficult task.

So to make life easier for you, we’ve picked out the six best Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP to create the best team in the game.

Garchomp

HP: 108

Attack: 130

Defense: 95

Special Attack: 80

Special Defense: 85

Speed: 102

Type: Dragon/Ground

Our first pick is easily one of the most powerful Pokemon in the entire Sinnoh region. What makes Garchomp, so incredibly powerful is its unique type combination, which is Dragon and Ground.

This type of combination makes Garchomp super effective against Fire, Poison, and Rock types and completely immune to Electric types.

Garchomp also has a number of crazy strong moves it can learn through TMs, like Earthquake, Swords Dance and Dragon Claw, etc.

So if you’re looking to pick out a Pokemon for your team that has insane damage output, there is no better choice than Garchomp.

Staraptor

HP: 85

Attack: 120

Defense: 70

Special Attack: 50

Special Defense: 60

Speed: 100

Type: Normal/Flying

Staraptor is a very special Pokemon. It’s one of the very few Normal/Flying types that can actually deal damage against Steel types due to its Close Combat attack.

This makes Staraptor a great option for a Normal and/or Flying-type as it can still deal damage to Steel types, despite it being weak against that type.

Another great move Staraptor has is Brave Bird. This move deals significant damage and makes Staraptor a surprisingly hard-hitting Pokemon. And as a cherry on top, Staraptor also has the Intimidate ability, which makes it a great selection for a lead Pokemon, as it’ll decrease the attack damage of opponents when you start a battle with it.

Another great thing about Staraptor is that it’s very easy to obtain. You can find a Starly on the very first route, which can then evolve into Staraptor at only level 34.

Gyarados

HP: 95

Attack: 125

Defense: 79

Special Attack: 60

Special Defense: 100

Speed: 81

Type: Water/Flying

Gyarados is another Pokemon that has an amazing type combination. This Water and Flying-type combination will give you the upper edge in a lot of battles in Pokemon BDSP.

As you level up your Gyarados up, it’ll learn some extremely powerful Water-type attacks. Attacks like Waterfall and Aqua tail are some of the most powerful attacks in the game.

Another noteworthy thing about Gyarados is how easy it is to get one. All you need to do is fish out a Magikarp from any pool of water and level it up to level 20 to evolve it into a Gyarados.

This makes Gyarados arguably the most obvious choice for a Water-type for any team.

Roserade

HP: 60

Attack: 70

Defense: 65

Special Attack: 125

Special Defense: 105

Speed: 90

Type: Grass/Poison

When it comes to Grass types, there is no Pokemon that comes close to Roserade. Roserade is an extremely well-balanced Pokemon, excelling in both offense and defense.

Not only does it have moves that inflict great damage, like Sludge Bomb and Shadow Ball, its moves also offer amazing utility, like paralyzing the opponent.

Roserade has an ability called “Natural Cure,” which removes all negative status effects from it when you switch to another Pokemon. This significantly increases the defense of Roserade by allowing it to survive for much longer.

The only downside to Roserade is the process of obtaining it. To get a Roserade, you need to first evolve a Budew to a Roselia through happiness, then evolve the Roselia into Roserade through a Shiny Stone. But the utility Roserade offers is more than worth grinding through its evolution process.

Toxicroak

HP: 83

Attack: 106

Defense: 65

Special Attack: 86

Special Defense: 65

Speed: 85

Type: Poison/Fighting

Toxicroak may seem like an odd choice, but it makes total sense when you consider the addition of Fairy types in Pokemon BDSP. Toxicroak is one of the few Fighting-types of coverage that can actually help you out against these Fairy types.

It also has a very impressive offensive stat line, coupled with great attacks that it can learn like Dark Pulse and Rock Tomb. Plus, its abilities provide some super useful utility.

Obtaining a Toxicroak is a very simple process. All you need to do is level up a Croagunk to level 37, and you’ll get yourself a Toxicroak.

Clefable

HP: 95

Attack: 70

Defense: 73

Special Attack: 95

Special Defense: 90

Speed: 60

Type: Fairy

Our final pick for this list is none other than Clefable. Clefabe has always been one of the most powerful Pokemon in the franchise, but Pokemon BDSP takes this Pokemon to another level.

This is due to the fact that in Pokemon BDSP, Clefable is now a Fairy-type instead of a Normal-type.

Clefable is one of the only fairies you can obtain in the main storyline of the game. Its move pool is one of the most diverse in the game. It can learn practically any sort of move you want it to.

This makes Clefable incredibly overpowered due to the insane utility it has. This Pokemon can work with any team in any situation, making Clefable arguably the best Pokemon in the entire game.