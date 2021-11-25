Pokemon BDSP Mesprit Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

In this Pokemon BDSP Mesprit Location guide, we’ll be walking you through all the important information related the one of the three Lake Guardians, Mesprit.

Pokemon BDSP Mesprit Location

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Mesprit is a Psychic-Type Emotion Pokemon with a 0.4% chance of being caught with a regular Pokeball.

It is the one and only roaming and reappearing Pokemon out of the Lake Trio that you will encounter throughout the map. It has no set location, and the encounters must be taken as important opportunities to capture him.

How to Catch Mesprit

Mesprit is the hardest to catch out of the three Lake Guardians. Whenever you encounter it during the game, it’ll run away or jump around, making it impossible to catch it.

To acquire it efficiently, you’ll have to make use of the Poketch device. To get to it, you’ll first have to open your map and access Twinleaf Town. Once you’re there, walk to Route 201 by the Verity Lakefront. Now, enter the dark passage to access Lake Verity.

To go further, use surfing and make it across the island to the Verity Cavern. Once you’re there, you’ll see Mesprit, who’ll start jumping around and will be hard to catch. You’ll have to use Poketch here, but first, you’ll need to acquire the device.

For that, go to the Jubilife City and ask the desk for the Poketch device. Once you have it, use it against Mesprit as radar and navigate it. Once you encounter it, catch it.

Base Stats

HP: 80

80 Attack: 105

105 Defense: 105

105 Special Attack: 105

105 Special Defense: 105

105 Speed: 80

Mesprit Abilities

Levitate: With this ability, the Pokemon can rise to the air like a flying Pokemon.

How to Evolve Mesprit

Mesprit can’t perform evolution in the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Series.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Mesprit performs more damage against Fighting and Psychic Pokemon. Below is a list of Pokemon that Mesprit performs very well against:

Mewtwo (Psychic)

Lugia (Psychic and Flying)

Celebi (Psychic and Grass)

Metagross (Steel and Psychic)

Latias (Dragon and Psychic)

Mesprit takes more damage from Bug, Ghost, and Dark Pokemon. Below is a list of Pokemon that Mesprit performs poor against: