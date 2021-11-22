Pokemon BDSP allows you to make one of your Pokemon, follow you. This feature is unlocked a bit later in the game and in this guide, we will be showing you How to Make a Pokemon Follow You in Pokemon BDSP.

How to Make a Pokemon Follow You in Pokemon BDSP

First off, head to Hearthome City; given that you have defeated the second gym leader, you won’t have any problem at all in accessing this town.

Once inside Hearthome City, navigate to its Pokemon Center. Above it, you will find the entrance leading to Amity Square. So, make your way towards it.

Upon entering Amity Square, the NPC behind the counter will inform you that you can go on a stroll with your Pokemon.

However, only certain Pokemon will be eligible for this stroll and as we have noticed, these Pokemon are usually the cute ones, like Prinplup or Pikachu.

After this brief stroll, head back to the counter and then, exit Amity Square.

Once you do that, you will unlock the ability to walk with just about any Pokemon. However, this Pokemon has to be a member of your party of six Pokemon and you can only walk one Pokemon with you at a given time.

To make a Pokemon follow you, you need to navigate to the Pokemon list on the menu, select the desired Pokemon, and then choose the “Walk Together” option.

And that’s pretty much it. Now, your Pokemon will start following you around. You can even interact with the walking Pokemon by approaching them and pressing A.

Doing so will prompt a response out of the walking Pokemon, occasionally providing you with some sort of item.

It’s worth mentioning that the walking Pokemon are not quite to the scale as that can make things difficult in terms of navigation.

Anyhow, if you want to return your walking Pokemon back to its respective ball, go to the menu and select that particular Pokemon.