Pokemon BDSP Pikachu Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Pikachu is the face of the Pokemon franchise. As such, what true fan wouldn’t want the adorably awesome lightning fur ball as a Pokemon. If you were wondering the same thing, wonder no more, as we bring you the guide that will tell you all you need to know about Pikachu and his location in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Pikachu Location

Pikachu has only one spawn location in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and that is the Trophy Garden. The Trophy Garden is located behind the Pokemon Mansion on Route 12 so you should be able to find it fairly early in the game.

Pikachu has a high spawn rate of about 40% here and there is also the chance that you might find Pichu, and you could evolve him into Pikachu.

Simply walk around and you will encounter Pikachu or Pichu.

Base Stats

HP: 35

Attack: 55

Defense: 40

Special Attack: 50

Special Defense: 50

Speed: 90

Abilities

Static: If the enemy makes contact with you while attacking, there is a 30% chance of them getting Paralysed.

Lightning Rod: Lighting Rod is very useful in double or triple fights and makes every Electric type attack focus on this Pokemon with max accuracy.

As it levels up, Pikachu will learn new moves like

Thunder

Discharge

Thunder Shock

How to Evolve Pikachu

To evolve a Pichu into a Pikachu, you just need high friendship. But to evolve Pikachu into its more advanced Raichu form, you will need a thunder stone.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Pikachu is an electric type Pokémon; hence it is automatically weak against ground types but takes less damage from steel, flying, and other electric types.

Below is a list of Pokémon that Pikachu performs very well against:

Lugia

Ho_Oh

Rayquaza

Diagla

Dragonite

Pikachu performs poorly against the following Pokémon: