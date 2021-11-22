Berries, in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, are useful items, that are both used as Poffin recipes and directly as an eatable for Pokemon. In this guide, we will go over how to Grow Berries in Pokemon BDSP.

How to Grow Berries in Pokemon BDSP

Growing berries, in Pokemon BDSP, is crucial since they have various useful functions, such as replenishing your Pokemon’s HP, helping your Pokemon resist attacks, lowering EVs, and more.

There are different types of berries, each of which goes through a five-stage, growth process:

Planting

Sprouting

Growing

Blooming

Ripping

Our guide below includes the locations of the best soil patches in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl, as well as some handy tips for growing berries. So, let’s begin!

Best Places to Grow Berries in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In Pokemon BDSP, there are various locations where you can find good soil. However, the best ones are those, which you can easily access through Fly TM94 since regular revisiting of the concerned location and watering of the soil would be much easier.

For further convenience, make sure that the pathway to the soil patch doesn’t contain tall grass.

According to our description of the best location to grow berries in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, here are the four locations that we have picked:

Solaceon Town

This location is directly accessible by flying. You can plant up to 4 berries in this town.

Route 209

This location is found just south of Solaceon Town. You will have to battle against two trainers in this area.

Route 205

This soil patch is located beside the entrance to Eterna City. You can plant up to 4 berries here.

Route 218

This soil patch is located right beside the entrance to Canalave City and is preferred for berry planting in late-game.

Here, you’ll have to win a trainer battle after which, you can plant up to 4 berries.

Route 211

This location is found right beside the entrance to Celestic Town. You can plant up to 4 berries here.

Berry Farming Tips in Pokemon BDSP

Here are a few tips you’re going to want to learn as a farmer in the Pokemon world!

Always Plant in Soft Soil!

If you want more of a certain type of berries, make sure to plant them in soft soil so that berry trees can grow out of them. The berry trees have varying growth rates, depending on the type of berries.

Keep a Check on the Soil!

For growing more and more berries, you don’t want your soil to be dry. In Pokemon BDSP, the level of dryness of soil is actually indicated by different colors.

For instance, grey color is the indication of dry soil whereas a dark brown color is the indication of moist and suitable soil.

If the soil is light brown or orange in color, it indicates that it’s going to dry up. You should water such soil immediately to keep it from drying.

Pick Berries On Time

Once a berry tree is ripe, it’ll be available for picking for a time equaling its growth period. If you don’t pick the berries during that time, the tree will become a sprout and experience its growth cycle once again.