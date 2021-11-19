In Pokemon Shining Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there’s a formidable line-up of Gym Leaders. In this guide, we will be showing you how to Defeat Gym Leader Gardenia in Pokemon BDSP.
How to Defeat Gym Leader Gardenia in Pokemon BDSP
Gardenia is one of the Gym Leaders in Pokemon whose party consists of Grass-type Pokemon. You will find Gardenia’s gym in Eterna City and she will be the 2nd Gym Leader you face in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
There are certain important things about Gardenia, like her weaknesses and location, that will help you defeat her. Defeating this Gym Leader will reward you with the Forest Badge.
Considering Gardenia is primarily a grass-type Pokemon trainer, make sure you have a strong fire-type Pokemon in your party before attempting to take on the Eterna City gym in Pokemon BDSP.
Gardenia Gym Location
First of all, go to Eterna City, and you’ll find a gym located beneath the Pokemart. Once you are inside, you will find Gardenia there. You will have to defeat four trainers before you can finally face her.
Trainer #1
You’ll find the first trainer towards your northwest in a dead-end. Look behind the tree, and you’ll be able to locate the trainer.
Trainer #2
Towards your southwest, you’ll find the second trainer in a dead-end path, behind a tree.
Trainer #3
Behind three small trees in the middle of the gym, you’ll find the third trainer.
Trainer #4
You’ll find the fourth trainer towards the north. Go to the back of your room and then turn right.
Now you can head to the middle part of the gym to find Gardenia there.
Recommended Pokemon Types
- Flying
- Poison
- Bug
- Fire
- Ice
Gardenia’s Pokemon
Below are mentioned the Pokemon that Gardenia will be using in the first battle.
Cherubi
- Level: 19
- Ability: Chlorophyll
- Type: Grass
Moves
- Dazzling Gleam
- Grass Knot
- Growth
- Safeguard
Turtwig
- Level: 19
- Ability: Shell Armor
- Type: Grass
Moves
- Grass Knot
- Razor Leaf
- Reflect
- Work Up
Roserade
- Level: 22
- Ability: Technician
- Type: Grass/Poison
Moves
- Grass Knot
- Petal Blizzard
- Poison Sting
- Stun Spore
Gardenia’s Pokemon (Rematch)
Below are the Pokemon that Gardenia uses for the second time you face her.
Jumpluff
- Level: 66
- Ability: Chlorophyll
- Type: Grass/Flying
Moves
- Giga Drain
- Sunny Day
- Leech Seed
- Sleep Powder
Sunflora
- Level: 70
- Ability: Solar Power
Moves
- Solar Beam
Cherrim
- Level: 69
- Ability: Flower Gift
- Type: Grass
Moves
- Growth
- Petal Blizzard
- Solar Beam
- Sunny Day
Breloom
- Level: 68
- Ability: Poison Heal
- Type: Grass/Fighting
Moves
- Focus Punch
- Leech Seed
- Spore
- Substitute
Torterra
- Level: 68
- Ability: Overgrow
- Type: Grass/Ground
Moves
- Earthquake
- Iron Tail
- Stone Edge
- Wood Hammer
Roserade
- Level: 72
- Ability: Natural Cure
- Type: Grass/Poison
Moves
- Sunny Day
- Solar Beam
- Sludge Bomb
- Grassy Terrain
Eterna Gym Rewards
After you’ve finally defeated Gardenia, you’ll be rewarded with the much-needed HM Cut that grants you the ability to get to locations you couldn’t formerly by slicing through trees that are standing in your way.
You’ll also receive multiple TM86 which can teach your Grass Pokemon the move Knot that dishes out grass-type damage depending on the weight of the Pokemon (More the weight, more the damage).
With Gardenia’s gym badge by your side, you’ll be able to command Pokemon up to level 30, regardless of the fact that you got them from trade or not.