In Pokemon Shining Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there’s a formidable line-up of Gym Leaders. In this guide, we will be showing you how to Defeat Gym Leader Gardenia in Pokemon BDSP.

How to Defeat Gym Leader Gardenia in Pokemon BDSP

Gardenia is one of the Gym Leaders in Pokemon whose party consists of Grass-type Pokemon. You will find Gardenia’s gym in Eterna City and she will be the 2nd Gym Leader you face in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

There are certain important things about Gardenia, like her weaknesses and location, that will help you defeat her. Defeating this Gym Leader will reward you with the Forest Badge.

Considering Gardenia is primarily a grass-type Pokemon trainer, make sure you have a strong fire-type Pokemon in your party before attempting to take on the Eterna City gym in Pokemon BDSP.

Gardenia Gym Location

First of all, go to Eterna City, and you’ll find a gym located beneath the Pokemart. Once you are inside, you will find Gardenia there. You will have to defeat four trainers before you can finally face her.

Trainer #1

You’ll find the first trainer towards your northwest in a dead-end. Look behind the tree, and you’ll be able to locate the trainer.

Trainer #2

Towards your southwest, you’ll find the second trainer in a dead-end path, behind a tree.

Trainer #3

Behind three small trees in the middle of the gym, you’ll find the third trainer.

Trainer #4

You’ll find the fourth trainer towards the north. Go to the back of your room and then turn right.

Now you can head to the middle part of the gym to find Gardenia there.

Recommended Pokemon Types

Flying

Poison

Bug

Fire

Ice

Gardenia’s Pokemon

Below are mentioned the Pokemon that Gardenia will be using in the first battle.

Cherubi

Level: 19

19 Ability: Chlorophyll

Chlorophyll Type: Grass

Moves

Dazzling Gleam

Grass Knot

Growth

Safeguard

Turtwig

Level: 19

19 Ability: Shell Armor

Shell Armor Type: Grass

Moves

Grass Knot

Razor Leaf

Reflect

Work Up

Roserade

Level: 22

22 Ability: Technician

Technician Type: Grass/Poison

Moves

Grass Knot

Petal Blizzard

Poison Sting

Stun Spore

Gardenia’s Pokemon (Rematch)

Below are the Pokemon that Gardenia uses for the second time you face her.

Jumpluff

Level: 66

66 Ability: Chlorophyll

Chlorophyll Type: Grass/Flying

Moves

Giga Drain

Sunny Day

Leech Seed

Sleep Powder

Sunflora

Level: 70

70 Ability: Solar Power

Moves

Solar Beam

Cherrim

Level: 69

69 Ability: Flower Gift

Flower Gift Type: Grass

Moves

Growth

Petal Blizzard

Solar Beam

Sunny Day

Breloom

Level: 68

68 Ability: Poison Heal

Poison Heal Type: Grass/Fighting

Moves

Focus Punch

Leech Seed

Spore

Substitute

Torterra

Level: 68

68 Ability: Overgrow

Overgrow Type: Grass/Ground

Moves

Earthquake

Iron Tail

Stone Edge

Wood Hammer

Roserade

Level: 72

72 Ability: Natural Cure

Natural Cure Type: Grass/Poison

Moves

Sunny Day

Solar Beam

Sludge Bomb

Grassy Terrain

Eterna Gym Rewards

After you’ve finally defeated Gardenia, you’ll be rewarded with the much-needed HM Cut that grants you the ability to get to locations you couldn’t formerly by slicing through trees that are standing in your way.

You’ll also receive multiple TM86 which can teach your Grass Pokemon the move Knot that dishes out grass-type damage depending on the weight of the Pokemon (More the weight, more the damage).

With Gardenia’s gym badge by your side, you’ll be able to command Pokemon up to level 30, regardless of the fact that you got them from trade or not.