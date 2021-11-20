Pokemon BDSP Eevee Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

To help you out with catching Eevee in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing the the location of Eevee in Pokemon BDSP and what stats, abilities, and evolutions it has.

Pokemon BDSP Eevee Location

Eevee is a Normal-type Pokemon that has seven different evolutions based on what item you give to it. Before we dive into these evolutions, let’s go over the process of obtaining Eevee in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and its stats.

How to Catch Eevee

The process of obtaining Eevee in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is very straightforward.

The first thing you need to do to get Eevee is to get yourself the National Pokedex. The National Pokedex is an upgraded version of the normal Pokedex that holds information on Pokemon from all over the world.

To get the National Pokedex, you’ll need to see all 150 Pokemon in the Sinnoh region. The keyword here is “see” since you don’t even have to catch these Pokemon. All you need to do is look at all 150 Pokemon.

Once you’ve done that, head over to Sandgem Town and talk to Professor Rowan to get yourself the National Pokedex.

Now that you have that go inside the house that is adjacent to the Pokemon Center and talk to Bebe. When you do that, she’ll offer to give you Eevee. Accept the offer, and Eevee will be added to your Pokemon collection.

Base Stats

HP: 55

Attack: 55

Defense: 50

Special Attack: 45

Special Defense: 65

Speed: 55

Abilities

Run Away : Run Away gives you the ability to immediately escape from a battle against a wild Pokemon. This ability works even if the enemy Pokemon has used an entrapment ability on Eevee, such as Arena Trap.

: Run Away gives you the ability to immediately escape from a battle against a wild Pokemon. This ability works even if the enemy Pokemon has used an entrapment ability on Eevee, such as Arena Trap. Adaptability : Adaptability improves the effectiveness of STAB moves to 2x (from 1.5x).

: Adaptability improves the effectiveness of STAB moves to 2x (from 1.5x). Anticipation: If the opponent has an ability that can KO in one hit, or an ability that is particularly effective against Eevee, Anticipation will make Eevee quiver when it enters the battlefield. This only activates when Eevee switches in.

How to Evolve Eevee

Eevee has seven unique evolutions depending on what method of evolution you’re using.

If Eevee is given a Water Stone, it evolves into Vaporeon.

If Eevee is given a Thunder Stone, it evolves into Jolteon.

If Eevee is given a Fire Stone, it evolves into Flareon.

If Eevee is given a Leaf Stone, it evolves into Leafeon.

If Eevee is given an Ice Stone, it evolves into Glaceon.

If Eevee is leveled up with a Happiness Value of 220 during the daytime, it evolves into Espeon.

If Eevee is leveled up with a Happiness Value of 220 during nighttime, it evolves into Umbreon.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As Eevee is a Normal-type Pokemon, it is very strong against Ghost types, meaning it is immune to Ghost-type damage. The Pokemon Eevee performs the best against are listed below:

Drifblim

Dusknoir

Gengar

Mismagius

Spiritomb

Eevee is weak against Fighting types, meaning it’ll take 2x more damage from them. The Pokemon Eevee performs the worst against are listed below: