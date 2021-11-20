Pokemon BDSP Ralts Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Ralts is a humanoid Pokemon that looks like a little girl with green hair. In this guide we will provide you with Ralts location in Pokemon BDSP as well as info on how to catch it and its evolutionary forms.

Pokemon BDSP Ralts Location

Ralts is a cute Psychic Pokemon that you will find in the Grand Underground of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You might need to walk around a bit or exit and reenter its spawn location for Ralts to appear.

How to Catch Ralts

Similar to numerous other Pokemon, Ralts can be easily found within the hideaways of Grand Underground as well as overworld locations.

Besides Ralts, you will also find its evolved form Kirlia in these locations if you are more interested in that. You have a 30% chance of catching Ralts in one of these locations with a regular Pokeball.

Below are all the locations where you can find Ralts and Kirlia in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Water Cave

Route 203

Route 204

Stargleam Cavern

Fountainspring Cave

Base Stats

HP: 28

Attack: 25

Defense: 25

Special Attack: 45

Special Defense: 35

Speed: 40

Ralts Abilities

Synchronize: If the opponent applies a Status Condition to Ralts, the condition is applied back to the opponent as well.

Trace: Ralts can copy the ability of the enemy.

Telepathy: In double and triple battles, pokemon with Telepathy ability will not take damage from teammates.

As Ralts levels up, it will learn better moves and abilities like

Future Sight

Psychic

Dream Eater

How to Evolve Ralts

You can evolve Ralts into Kirlia after it reaches level 20. Kirlia can be further evolved into Gardevoir at level 30. However, if you have a male Kirlia and a Dawn Stone, you can evolve Kirlia into Gallade.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As you know Ralts is a Fairy-Type Pokemon so he can take less damage from the Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic-type moves.

Below is a list of Pokemon that Ralts performs very well against:

Mewtwo (Psychic)

Lugia (Psychic)

Rayquaza (Dragon)

Dialga (Steel)

Palkia (Water)

Ralts will take more damage from the Poison, Steel, and Ghost-type moves as he is a Psychic and Fairy-type pokemon.

Ralts performs poorly against the following pokemon: