In Persona 5 Tactica, Personas are the key to unlocking the true potential of your characters which you can fuse to make them stronger. Whether you want to strengthen your party’s offensive capabilities or defensive prowess, understanding the Persona fusion system is crucial to achieving victory.

While the fusion process has been streamlined compared to previous Persona titles, it remains essential for acquiring more powerful Personas and inheriting their unique skills. In this comprehensive guide, we will uncover the secret of how to fuse personas in persona 5 tactica.

Why do you need to Fuse Personas?

Fusing Personas has varying benefits that enhance your gameplay experience, including increased strength, unique and diversified skill inheritance, and skillset. Let’s address these benefits individually.

Increased Strength : Fusing Personas results in stronger variants with higher stats in Persona 5 Tactica, allowing you to deal more damage and effectively withstand enemy attacks.

: Fusing Personas results in stronger variants with higher stats in Persona 5 Tactica, allowing you to deal more damage and effectively withstand enemy attacks. Unique Skill Inheritance : Personas can inherit unique skills from their parent Personas, enabling you to create Personas with specialized abilities tailored to your combat strategy.

: Personas can inherit unique skills from their parent Personas, enabling you to create Personas with specialized abilities tailored to your combat strategy. Diversified Skill Sets: Fusing Personas expands the range of skills available to your characters, providing greater combat flexibility and the ability to adapt to various enemy types.

How to Fuse Personas?

To fuse personas, you must unlock the Velvet Room first in Persona 5 tactica. Once the room is operational, Lavenza will provide the initial free personas to initiate the fusion process. Start by selecting two personas and merge them to produce a new persona by choosing the “Fuse New Persona” option.

This will be a two persona fusion process. Initially, the Normal Fusion will be available, which, as said above, would combine two personas to form a new one. Later, Triangle Fusion will be unlocked, which can fuse three or more personas to fuse a new one.

Every persona formed will possess a unique and inherited skill. Therefore, while fusing two personas, you can pick between the two kinds of skills for the new persona.

Persona 5 Tactica Fuse Personas Steps

Head to the Velvet Room and choose the “Fuse New Persona” option.

Select the fusion method.

Choose the Personas you want to fuse, then select Result to begin the process.