Tips For Building Your Party In Persona 5 Tactica

With the Phantom Thieves retaking the stage in Persona 5 Tactica, the prime challenge is building an invincible army. Since the new spin-off allows you to use just three party members, you’ll need to make the most of what you have. It becomes all the more important to build your party right in Persona 5 Tactica. This guide will tell you how.

How To Build A Better Party In Persona 5 Tactica

Assembling a formidable party in Persona 5, Tactica requires careful consideration of various factors that influence the overall effectiveness and synergy of the team. These factors optimize your party’s performance and ensure victory in tactical battles. Let’s walk through each element and underline their significance.

Party Selection Bonuses

Each Phantom Thief possesses a unique party selection bonus that grants a specific buff to the entire team. These bonuses range from Gun or Melee Damage to enhancing HP or SP.

Gun Damage – makes your ranged weapons more effective

Melee Damage – makes your thieves hit a little harder

HP – increases the entire team’s HP

SP – offers additional SP for skill-based fights

Choose your member carefully, considering the selection bonus to increase your team’s overall capabilities.

Individual Skill Trees

Every character possesses a distinct skill tree as a roadmap for unlocking new skills and abilities. These skill trees contain powerups with diverse attributes, including elemental attacks, support skills, Follow-Ups, and increased attack range. Using your GP to unlock new skills is essential to improve the party’s overall ability.

Synergy and Team Composition

A balanced team complements each other’s strengths and addresses the weaknesses. Build a team that synergizes the members effectively in Persona 5 Tactica. For instance, take a team consisting of Joker, Ann, and Makoto. While Joker buffs Gun Damage, Ann will boost your SP, and Makoto will increase Melee Damage. So they complement each other’s ability and deliver a well-rounded experience.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Playing Style

Your party composition greatly depends on your preferred combat approach. If you’re more into ranged attacks, prioritize character with Gun Damage bonuses and skills. If you favor close-quarter combat, focus on Melee Damage bonuses and abilities. For a supportive role, prioritize both SP and HP.

Support Skills Integration

Support skills provide invaluable assistance in battles, such as healing, debuffing enemies, or enhancing a party’s performance. These skills complement your party’s offensive capabilities.