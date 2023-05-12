Reaper is the secret eighth Boss you’ll encounter in Persona 5 Strikers. You’ll encounter this Boss at Okinawa’s Jail once you’ve completed your post-game requests. This Persona 5 Strikers Reaper Secret Boss guide gives detail on how you can defeat the Reaper and what strategies you must apply.

Persona 5 Strikers Reaper Secret Boss

Just like every other Boss or Mini-Boss fight, this fight also depends upon your party members. The more suited the party members, the easier the fight will be. The most recommended party members include: Joker, Fox, Skull and Wolf.

Keep in mind that you won’t unlock the Boss in the main story but right after completing all of your requests listed below.

Requests

Below are the requests with their Persona Boss and Locations:

An Ebon God Descends – Fratricidal Destroyer, Sendai Jail

– Fratricidal Destroyer, Sendai Jail The Hound of Hades Howls – Guard Dog of Hades, Osaka Jail

– Guard Dog of Hades, Osaka Jail Make the Way for the Frozen King – Monarch of Snow, Sapporo Jail

– Monarch of Snow, Sapporo Jail Halt the Strutting Little Imp – Fallen Snowman, Shibuya Jail

– Fallen Snowman, Shibuya Jail Dragon Slayer Enters the Fray – Brilliant Dragonslayer, Kyoto Jail

– Brilliant Dragonslayer, Kyoto Jail The Writhing Nightmare Rising – Throbbing King of Desire, Okinawa Jail

– Throbbing King of Desire, Okinawa Jail Angel of Contracts Descends – Shadow of God, Tree of Knowledge.

Reaper Boss Fight

Reaper is one of those bosses in P5 Strikers who possesses a handful of special attacks such as:

Maragidyne

Mabufudyne

Maziodyne

Magarudyne

Mapsiodyne

Maeigaon

Megidolaon

Mafreidyne

Riot Gun

Teleport

Let’s take a look at how to deal with each attack.

Maragidyne

Maintain a distance from the Boss as he shoots five Heavy Fire attacks, simply dash till the attacks hit the ground. You can also use Joker (Fire-type Persona) or Panther to resist damage.

Mabufudyne

Maintain a distance from the Boss as he performs Ice attacks. Simply use Joker (Ice-type Persona) or Fox to resist damage.

Maziodyne

The Boss performs Heavy Electric attacks. Simply move aside of the target area. You can also use Joker (Elec-type Persona) or Skull to resist damage.

Magarudyne

The Boss performs Three Heavy Wind attacks. Simply move away from the front of the Boss. You can also use Joker (Wind- type Persona) or Mona to resist damage.

Mapsiodyne

The Boss performs Psychokinesis attacks. Simply move aside from the target area. You can also use Joker (Psy-type Persona) or Noir to resist damage.

Maeigaon

The Boss performs Curse attacks. Simply move to a far location. You can also use Joker (Curse-type Persona) to resist damage.

Megidolaon

The Boss performs Almighty attacks. Simply move away once you see the Almighty prompt. You must heal your entire party since this attack has a wide range.

Mafreidyne

The Boss performs Nuclear attacks. Simply move to a far location out of the target area. You can also use Joker (Nuke-type Persona) or Queen to resist damage.

Riot Gun

The Boss causes Gun damage to you by shooting multiple times. Simply dash to dodge the attacks. You can also use Joker (Gun-type Persona) to resist damage.

Teleport

The Boss goes underground then switches his location. Never attack the Boss when you see the prompt of smoke surrounding him.

Now that you have an idea of what Reaper can do, you can be better prepared. In the end, make sure to equip HP/SP items for recovery since you’ll need that during the fight. You can buy these items from machines, food stands, stores, and restaurants or simply cook them at the Joker’s Kitchen.