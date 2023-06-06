In our Persona 5 Drink Fanatic Trophy Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about buying every kind of drink from vending machines in the game to earn the Dink Fanatic Trophy.

There are quite a lot of types of drinks available in Persona 5. However, you don’t need to buy all of them to earn the said Trophy.

For more help on Persona 5, check out our Sex Guide, Jobs Guide, and Money Farming Guide.

Persona 5 Drink Fanatic Trophy

The first thing that you need to know about earning the ‘Drink Fanatic’ Trophy is that you’ll acquire drinks other than the ones from the vending machines that don’t count towards the Trophy.

There are plenty of vending machines scattered throughout Tokyo and each one of them contains different drinks. Do note that you don’t need to buy all the drinks from each of these vending machines.

To earn the Trophy, you need to drink every kind of drink from the vending machines – regardless of where the vending machines are located! Here are the drinks that you need to earn the Trophy:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Second Maid: Vending Machine #1 at Akhihabara

Earl Green: Vending Machine #1 at Akhihabara

Manta: Vending Machine #1 at Akhihabara

Udagawa Soda: Vending Machine #1 Akhihabara

Ultimate Amazake: Vending Machine #1 Akhihabara

Mayo Locust: Vending Machine #2 at Akhihabara

Miso Starfish: Vending Machine #2 at Akhihabara

Mystery Stew: Vending Machine #2 at Akhihabara

Strawberry Curry: Vending Machine #2 at Akhihabara

Odd Morsel: Vending Machine #3 at Akhihabara

Rancid Gravy: Vending Machine #3 at Akhihabara

Muscle Drink: Vending Machine #3 at Akhihabara

Creature: Vending Machine #4 at Shinjuku

Dr. Salt NEO: Vending Machine #4 at Shinjuku

Water of Rebirth: Vending Machine #4 Shinjuku

Arginade: Vending Machine #4 at Shinjuku

Joylent: Vending Machine #5 at Shibuya

Mad Bull: Vending Machine #5 at Shibuya

Muscle Tea: Vending Machine #5 at Shibuya

Oh! Shiruko: Vending Machine #5 at Shibuya

Udagawa Water: Vending Machine #5 Shibuya

Durian-au-Lait: Vending Machine #6 at Shibuya

1UP: Vending Machine #6 at Shibuya

Starvicks: Vending Machine #6 at Shibuya

Nastea: Vending Machine #6 at Shibuya

Chunky Potage: Vending Machine #6 at Shibuya

As for the vending machines, they are in Yongen-Jaya, Shibuya, Aoyama-Itchome, Shinjuku, and Akhihabara.

Do note that some of the vending machines in the game are in underground subway stations but since there are no exclusive drinks, you shouldn’t worry too much!

Lastly, not all Persona 5 drinks are available from the very onset of the game. You’ll have to progress through the game to unlock all of them. Keeping this in mind, I recommend buying these drinks during late-game.