Wondering how Fusion works in Persona 4 Golden? Worry not because we’re all in the same boat. While playing Persona 4, you will realize that simply relying upon your existing Personas will not be enough. So similar to many other JRPG games, you’ll be required to mix and mash up, or as known in the game, “fuse” your personas. This will allow you to stand a better chance in the increasingly tricky dungeons of the game.
So, worry no more since this Persona 4 Golden fusion guide will cover all there is to know about Fusion in the game. Without further ado, let’s take a deeper dive into the process and explore all of fusion mechanics that’ll allow us to get a hold of powerful Personas.
What is Fusion?
When playing Persona 4 Golden, one of the main aspects of the game that you’ll become well acquainted with are the Personas. At the start of P4 Golden, your character will be able to hold up to 6 personas simultaneously, which can eventually be increased to double the amount by the end.
On the other hand, your party members do not possess the ability to equip personas of their own. Though, if you decide to increase their social ranks to the highest, it will allow you to get a hold of a much more potent form of the existing Personas.
Without a doubt, the selection of different Personas will allow you to create a diverse selection that’ll help players out in any situation. However, the usefulness of a Persona is only temporary, meaning that as you progress in the game, you’ll have to replace your existing Persona with newer ones constantly. So remember, using a lower level Persona at a higher level area will only make things more complicated for you.
But if you’re wondering how to get your hands on newer Personas in Perrsona 4, it is through the process of fusion.
How does fusion works in Persona 4 Golden?
Persona fusion is a mechanic that is unlocked early on in the game. It can be accessed through Igor in the Velvet Room. Here, you can combine two or more Personas of your liking to create a more powerful Persona of a higher level that will carry newer traits and specific traits from the parent Personas.
It is best to explore when it comes to Persona 4 Golden fusion since some of the most potent Personas from each Arcana can only be acquired through Fusion. However, when it comes to collecting the base Personas, this can be done by engaging in Shuffle Time after battles.
Another thing to be noted is that if you want to fuse a Persona in P4 Goldenn but also want to keep it, you get it again from Margaret’s Persona Compendium. However, before you can re-summon your Persona, you’ll be required to pay a small price.
At the start of the game, players can only fuse two or three Personas, also known as Normal and Triangle fusions, respectively. Many online Persona 4 Fusion calculators are available on the internet to help you do Fusion in Persona 4 Golden. However, as you progress further in the game, you’ll unlock the ability to fuse 4, 5, or 6 Personas. These fusions are known as Square, Pentagonal, and Hexagonal, respectively.
Persona 4 Fusion table
Below we have given a table explaining the various personas you can acquire through fusion, the levels required for each persona and their fusion recipes in Persona 4. These are just some of the possible recipes for persona fusion and for a full exhaustive list of all the personas you can create, we would recommend trying out a Persona 4 Fusion calculator.
|Level
|Arcana
|Name
|Recipe(s)
|1
|Fool
|Izanagi
|Fool Yomotsu-shikome x Fool Obariyon
|2
|Magician
|Pixie
|Magician Orobas x Magician Jack Frost
|2
|Chariot
|Slime
|Chariot Nata Taishi x Chariot Eligor
|3
|Devil
|Ukobach
|Devil Lilim x Devil Vetala
|4
|Justice
|Angel
|Magician Pixie x Strength Sandman
|4
|Temperance
|Apsaras
|Magician Pixie x Fool Izanagi; Magician Pixie x Chariot Slime
|5
|Strength
|Sandman
|Magician Pixie x Justice Angel
|6
|Chariot
|Nata Taishi
|Chariot Eligor x Chariot Slime
|6
|Hermit
|Forneus
|Chariot Slime x Death Ghoul
|7
|Hierophant
|Omoikane
|Fool Izanagi x Temperance Apsaras
|7
|Fool
|Yomotsu-shikome
|Fool Izanagi x Fool Obariyon
|8
|Strength
|Valkyrie
|Chariot Slime x Sun Cu Sith
|8
|Magician
|Orobas
|Fool Izanagi x Strength Sandman; Chariot Slime x Temperance Apsaras
|9
|Empress
|Senri
|Empress Titania x Empress Yaksini; Magician Orobas x Hermit Forneus
|9
|Death
|Ghoul
|Hierophant Omoikane x Empress Senri
|10
|Devil
|Lilim
|Fool Izanagi x Sun Cu Sith
|10
|Sun
|Cu Sith
|Fool Izanagi x Chariot Slime; Priestess Saki Mitama Hierophant Omoikane
|11
|Priestess
|Saki Mitama
|Priestess Sarasvati x Priestess High Pixie; Empress Senri x Devil Ukobach
|11
|Temperance
|Sylph
|Magician Pixie x Chariot Nata Taishi; Fool Izanagi x Magician Jack Frost
|11
|Justice
|Archangel
|Chariot Slime x Empress Senri; Magician Pixie x Strength Titan; Fool Izanagi x Magician Pixie x Chariot Slime
|12
|Chariot
|Eligor
|Magician Pixie x Sun Cu Sith; Fool Izanagi x Magician Pixie x Strength Sandman
|12
|Emperor
|Oberon
|Strenght Sandman x Magician Pixie x Chariot Slime
|13
|Fool
|Obariyon
|Chariot Slime x Strenght Sandman x Death Ghoul
|14
|Death
|Mokoi
|Temperance Sylph x Hangedman Berith
|14
|Strength
|Titan
|Chariot Nata Taishi x Sun Cu Sith
|15
|Hierophant
|Anzu
|Temperance Sylph x Fool Yomotsu-shikome
|15
|Hangedman
|Berith
|Death Ghoul x Strength Valkyrie
|16
|Magician
|Jack Frost
|Hierophant Omoikane x Temperance Sylph; Chariot Eligor x Strength Titan
|16
|Temperance
|Xiezhai
|Devil Lilim x Fool Obariyon
|17
|Hermit
|Ippon-datara
|Devil Ukobach x Temperance Sylph; Death Ghoul x Fool Obariyon
|17
|Priestess
|Sarasvati
|Justice Archangel x Hangedman Berith
|18
|Chariot
|Ara Mitama
|Fool Obariyon x Hierophant Anzu
|18
|Empress
|Yaksini
|Death Ghoul x Sun Cu Sith
|19
|Justice
|Principality
|Hierophant Anzu x Hermit Ippon-datara; Moon Andra x Strength Sandman
|19
|Devil
|Vetala
|Fool Obariyon x Sun Cu Sith
|20
|Moon
|Andra
|Fool Izanagi x Empress Senri Chariot Slime x Justice Angel x Chariot Nata Taishi; Devil Lilim x Chariot Eligor
|20
|Sun
|Phoenix
|Death Ghoul x Hermit Ippon-datara
|21
|Hierophant
|Shiisa
|Priestess Saki Mitama X Temperance Nigi Mitama
|21
|Fool
|Legion
|Fool Obariyon x Fool Ose
|22
|Emperor
|King Frost
|Devil Lilim x Hierophant Anzu
|22
|Priestess
|High Pixie
|Justice Angel x Magican Pixie x Fortune Fortuna; Hangedman Berith x Death Matador Moon Andras x Hangedman Berith
|22
|Hangedman
|Yomotsu-ikusa
|Strength Valkyrie x Death Matador
|23
|Strength
|Rakshasa
|Fool Obariyon x Hermit Ippon-datara; Justice Principality x Magician Jack Frost
|23
|Temperance
|Nigi Mitama
|Strength Titan x Justice Principality
|24
|Death
|Matador
|Hierophant Anzu x Hangedman Berith; Pristess Saki Mitama x Fool Legion; Priestess Saki Mitama x Fool Ose; Priestess Ganga x Fool Obariyon
|24
|Star
|Kaiwan
|Devil Lilim x Death Ghoul
|25
|Lovers
|Queen Mab
|Fool Izanagi x Chariot Slime x Empress Senri; Tower Tao Tie x Death Ghoul; Devil Incubus x Hanged Makami x Hierophant Omoikane
|25
|Chariot
|Ares
|Empress Yaksini x Death Matador; Sun Phoenix x Magician Jack Frost
|25
|Magician
|Hua Po
|Chariot Eligor x Temperance Nigi Mitama; Moon Andra x Emperor Oberon
|26
|Hermit
|Lamia
|Chariot Eligor x Death Matador
|26
|Empress
|Titania
|Death Mokoi x Sun Gdon; Hangedman Makami x Emperor King Frost
|27
|Justice
|Power
|Hierophant Shiisa x Hermit Lamia
|27
|Moon
|Nozuchi
|Emperor King Frost x Empress Yaksini
|27
|Hangedman
|Makami
|Temperance Apsaras x Moon Alraune
|28
|Strength
|Kusi Mitama
|Sun Cu Sith x Moon Alraune; Emperor King Frost x Magician Hua Po
|28
|Devil
|Incubus
|Empress Yaksini x Temperance Nigi Mitama
|29
|Priestess
|Ganga
|Death Ghoul x Moon Alraune
|29
|Hierophant
|Unicorn
|Chariot Eligor x Star Fuu-ki; Strength Oni x Hangedman Yomotsu-ikusa; Priestess Ganga x Temperance Nigi Mitama; Temperance Xiezhai x Lovers Undine
|30
|Strength
|Oni
|Hangedman Makami x Fool Ose
|31
|Temperance
|Mithra
|Justice Power x Strength Oni; Magician Hua Po x Chariot Ares
|31
|Fool
|Ose
|Emperor King Frost x Priestess High Pixie x Strength Rakshasa; Fool Decarabia x Fool Shiki-ouji
|31
|Sun
|Gdon
|Chariot Nata Taishi x Moon Alraune; Death Matador x Hermit Lamia
|32
|Magician
|Pyro Jack
|Chariot Ares x Temperance Mithra
|32
|Star
|Neko Shogun
|Chariot Ara Mitama x Kusi Mitama x Saki Mitama x Nigi Mitama
|33
|Hermit
|Mothman
|Death Ghoul x Fool Decarabia
|33
|Lovers
|Undine
|Tower Tao Tie x Death Matador; Moon Andra x Fortune Fortuna
|33
|Justice
|Virtue
|Hierophant Unicorn x Hermit Lamia
|34
|Emperor
|Setanta
|Fool Obariyon x Moon Alraune; Star Garuda x Strength Sandman
|34
|Empress
|Gorgon
|Hierophant Shiisa x Moon Alraune; Fool Ose x Empress Gorgon
|34
|Moon
|Yamatano-orochi
|Empress Yaksini x Fool Decarabia
|35
|Fortune
|Fortuna
|Fool Izanagi x Magician Pixie x Chariot Slime;Fool Izanagi x Strength Sandman x Chariot Slime
|35
|Tower
|Tao Tie
|Temperance Sylph x Strength Kusi Mitama x Strength OniTemperance Sylph x Strength Kusi Mitama x Hermit MothmanTemperance Sylph x Magician Orobas x Sun Phoenix _ Chariot Nata Taishi x Temperance Sylph x Strength Oni
|36
|Death
|Samael
|Priestess Saki Mitama x Fool Shiki-ouji; Fool Legion x Emperor Setanta
|36
|Hierophant
|Flauros
|Star Fuu-ki x Chariot Ara Mitama; Temperance Sylph x Fool Shiki-ouji
|37
|Devil
|Pazuzu
|Hangedman Makami x Sun Gdon
|37
|Priestess
|Parvati
|Death Matador x Moon Alraune; Moon Andra x Hanged Yatsufasa
|38
|Fool
|Black Frost
|Magician Pyro Jack x Magician Jack Frost x Emperor King Frost x Magician Pixie x Death Ghoul
|38
|Justice
|Dominion
|Death Samael x Temperance Genbu x Hierophant Shiisa; Priestess Parvati x Moon Yamata-no-Orochi
|39
|Hangedman
|Orthrus
|Temperance Nigi Mitama Moon Alraune; Moon Andra x Temperance Genbu
|39
|Magician
|Dis
|Justice Archangel x Fool Shiki-ouji; Hermit Lamia x Lovers Leanan; Magician Pyro Jack x Sun Gdon x Priestess Parvati
|40
|Temperance
|Genbu
|Sun Yatagarasu x Hermit Mothman; Devil Lilim x Fool Shiki-ouji
|40
|Sun
|Yatagarasu
|Chariot Eligor x Fool Shiki-ouji; Fool Black Frost x Chariot Ares; Hangedman Othrus x Magician Dis
|41
|Moon
|Alraune
|Empress Gorgon x Fool Black Frost
|41
|Hermit
|Hitokotonushi
|Death Matador x Fool Shiki-ouji
|41
|Emperor
|Okuninushi
|Priestess Ganga x Star Fuu-ki; Moon Alraune x Fool Ose; Lovers Cybele x Strength Titan
|42
|Strength
|Hanuman
|Hermit Lamia x Fool Shiki-ouji; Moon Yamata-no-Orochi x Sun Gdon; Moon Andra x Justice Uriel; Moon Andra x Sun Tam Lin
|42
|Lovers
|Leanan Sidhe
|Death Samael x Star Neko Shougun; Tower Cu Chulain x Justice Virtue; Emperor Setanta x Fortune Clotho; Judgement Anubis x Emperor Oberon
|43
|Star
|Fuu-ki
|Magician Jack Frost x Moon Alraune; Moon Alraune x Magician Dis; Priesstess Parvati x Moon Yamatano-Orochi; Moon Andra x Priestess Hariti
|43
|Chariot
|Triglav
|Hierophant Shiisa x Fool Shiki-ouji; Empress Titania x Star Fuu-ki; Hiero Unicorn x Fool Ose; Sun Gdon x Magician Pyro Jack
|44
|Devil
|Succubus
|Sun Gdon x Fool Decarabia
|44
|Fortune
|Clotho
|Hangedman Yatsufusa x Empress Gorgon x Justice Virtue; Magician Dis x Moon Alraune x Temperance Mithra
|44
|Empress
|Gabriel
|Fool Ose x Star Fuu-ki
|45
|Hierophant
|Hokuto Seikun
|Chariot Triglav x Lovers Leanan Sidhe; Temperance Nigi Mitama x Shiki-ouji
|45
|Emperor
|Thoth
|Moon Alraune x Fool Decarabia; Devil Pazuzu x Priestess Parvati x Hermit Hitokoto-Nushi
|46
|Death
|Mot
|Priestess Sarasvati x Fool Shiki-ouji
|46
|Fool
|Decarabia
|Emperor Thoth x Star Neko Shougun x Fool Black Frost; Star Neko Shougun x Devil Pazuzu x Hangedman Yomotsu-Ikusa; Sun Yatagarasu x Sun Gdon x Empress Gorgon
|46
|Tower
|Cu Chulain
|Star Neko Shougun x Temperance Mithra x Fool Black Frost; Priestess Parvati x Temperance Mithra x Fool Black Frost;
|47
|Magician
|Rangda
|Hierophant Flauros x Temperance Seiryuu; Hangedman Yatsufusa x Empress Gorgon x Emperor Setanta; Devil Succubus x Justice Dominion
|47
|Sun
|Narasimha
|Moon Alraune x Chariot Triglav; Moon Girimehkala X Chariot Triglav
|47
|Temperance
|Seiryuu
|Hangedman Yatsufusa x Empress Gorgon; Strenght Hanuman x Sun Narasimha
|48
|Priestess
|Kikuri-hime
|Empress Gorgon x Sun Yatagarasu
|48
|Hermit
|Kurama Tengu
|Sun Yatagarasu x Temperance Seiryuu; Tower Cu Chulain x Hangedman Yatsufusa
|48
|Moon
|Girimehkala
|Hangedman Yatsufusa x Lovers Undine; Emperor Setanta x Devil Lilith
|49
|Hangedman
|Yatsufusa
|Emperor Thoth x Hangedman Orthrus x Hangedman Makami x Sun Narasimha x Hermit Mothman
|49
|Justice
|Throne
|Star Ganesha x Hermit Mothman; Hangedman Yatsufusa x Empress Gorgon x Temperance Mithra
|50
|Star
|Ganesha
|Fool Decarabia x Tower Cu Chulain; Hangedman Yatsufusa x Temperance Mithra x Fool Black Frost
|50
|Strength
|Kali
|Hangedman Yatsufusa x Fool Black Frost; Empress Skadi x Emperor Setanta x Emperor Okuninushi; Tower Cu Chulain x Empress Gorgon x Hangedman Yatsufusa;
|51
|Emperor
|Pabilsag
|Moon Alraune x Fool Shiki-ouji
|51
|Fortune
|Lachesis
|Hangedman Yatsufusa x Fool Black Frost x Justice Virtue; Justice Dominion x Hangedman Taowu x Fool Ose
|52
|Hierophant
|Cerberus
|Star Ganesha x Temperance Seiryuu; Tower Cu Chulain x Lovers Undine x Fool Decarabia
|52
|Empress
|Skadi
|Star Fuu-ki x Fool Decarabia
|53
|Devil
|Lilith
|Hangedman Yatsufusa x Sun Yatagarasu; Emperor Okuninushi x Justice Throne
|53
|Sun
|Tam Lin
|Sun Gdon x Sun Phoenix x Sun Narasimha x Sun Yatagarasu
|53
|Lovers
|Raphael
|Tower Cu Chulain x Justice Dominion; Justice Dominion x Fortune Lachesis; Justice Dominion x Sun Yatagarasu x Priestess Parvati
|54
|Chariot
|Kin-ki
|Tower Cu Chulain x Sun Yatagarasu; Hangedman Yatsufusa x Empress Gorgon x Sun Yatagarasu
|54
|Temperance
|Suzaku
|Magician Dis x Fool Shiki-ouji; Judgement Anubis x Temperance Seiryuu x Justice Dominion; Devil Succubus x Fool Shiki-ouji
|55
|Hermit
|Nidhoggr
|Judgement Anubis x Justice Dominion x Star Ganesha
|55
|Tower
|Abaddon
|Hanged Yatsufusa x Fortune Lachesis x Empress Gorgon;Tower Mara x Tower Masakado
|56
|Hangedman
|Taowu
|Tower Cu Chulain x Star Neko Shougun; Hangedman Yatsufusa x Empress Gorgon x Lovers Queen Mab; Moon Grimehkala x Lovers Leanan Sidhe; Judgement Anubis x Fortune Fortuna
|56
|Fool
|Shiki-ouji
|Fool Black Frost x Magican Dis x Death White Rider; Empress Gorgon x Death White Rider x Moon Sui-ki
|57
|Star
|Garuda
|Tower Mara x Emperor Okuninushi; Devil Succubus x Death White Rider; Judgement Trumpeter x Hermit Mothman; Judgement Anubis x Fool Shiki-ouji x Lovers Queen Mab
|57
|Moon
|Sui-ki
|Hangedman Hell Biker x Lovers Undine
|58
|Justice
|Uriel
|Priestess Hariti x Strength Hanuman; Hangedman Hell Biker x Justice Dominion x Sun Yatagarasu
|58
|Death
|White Rider
|Hangedman Hell Biker x Temperance Seiryuu; Empress Isis x Chariot Ares; Tower Cu Chulain x Star Ganesha x Hangedman Yatsufusa; Lovers Leanan Sidhe x Hierophant Cerberus
|58
|Fortune
|Ananta
|Fortune Fortuna x Hangedman Hell Biker x Fool Shiki-ouji
|59
|Priestess
|Hariti
|Hangedman Hell Biker x Justice Dominion
|59
|Judgement
|Anubis
|Sun Cu Sith x Tower Tao Tie x Justice AngelStrength Sandman x Tower Tao Tie x Sun Cu SithJustice Archangel x Strength Valkyrie x Temperance ApsarasHierophant Anzu x Strength Titan x Justice PrincipalityStar Neko Shogun x Fool Shiki-ouji x Hanged YatsufusaChariot Slime x Temperance Apsaras x Priestess Sarasvati
|60
|Hierophant
|Daisoujou
|Lovers Raphael x Chariot Kin-ki; Hangedman Hell Biker x Star Ganesha x Moon Yamatano-orochi
|60
|Empress
|Mother Harlot
|Hangedman Hell Biker x Star Ganesha; Judgement Anubis x Hanged Yatsufasa
|61
|Sun
|Jatayu
|Hierophant Cerberus x Priestess Kikuri-hime; Judgement Anubis x Priestess Hariti; Tower Cu Chulain x Hangedman Yatsufusa x Fool Decarabia
|61
|Devil
|Belphegor
|Lovers Raphael x Sun Jatayu; Hangedman Hell Biker x Sun Yatagarasu
|62
|Temperance
|Byakko
|Hangedman Hell Biker x Empress Skadi; Temperance Genbu x Temperance Suzaku x Temperance Seiryuu
|62
|Tower
|Mara
|Fool Shiki-ouji x Temperance Seiryuu x Star Ganesha; Throne + Jatayu + White Rider ; Kin-Ki + Cerberus + Lilith
|62
|Magician
|Jinn
|Justice Dominion x Fool Shiki-ouji; Hangedman Hell Biker x Justice Dominion x Star Ganesha
|63
|Strength
|Siegfried
|Hangedman Hell Biker x Fool Shiki-ouji; Empress Skadi x Fool Shiki-ouji x Tower Abaddon; Fool Shiki-ouji x Hermit Nebiros; Fool Shiki-ouji x Hanged Taowu
|63
|Hermit
|Nebiros
|Strength Siegfried x Devil Belphegor; Tower Mara x Empress Mother Harlot; Judgement Trumpeter x Empress Gabriel x Fool Shiki-ouji
|64
|Fool
|Loki
|Fool Decarabia x Hermit Niddhoggr x Empress Mother Harlot; Lovers Ishtar x Empress Isis x Sun Horus; Lovers Ishtar x Fool Shiki-ouji x Hangedman Vasuki; Judgement Trumpeter x Fool Black Frost x Temperance Byakko
|64
|Lovers
|Cybele
|Judgement Trumpeter x Justice Throne; Death White Rider x Star Ganesha; Judgement Anubis x Justice Uriel
|65
|Emperor
|Barong
|Devil Belphegor x Fortune Lachesis; Judgement Trumpeter x Justice Throne x Tower Tao Tie; Tower Mara x Devil Belial
|65
|Chariot
|Thor
|Sun Jatayu x Emperor Barong; Hangedman Taowu x Hangedman Hell Biker x Death Samael
|65
|Fortune
|Atropos
|Lovers Ishtar x Hierophant Hachiman x Star Helel; Death White Rider x Judgement Anubis x Hermit Nidhoggr
|66
|Hangedman
|Hell Biker
|Judgement Anubis x Fool Shiki-ouji
|66
|Justice
|Melchizedek
|Star Kartikeya x Hermit Nidhoggr; Fool Shiki-ouji x Hangedman Hell Biker x Sun Yatagarasu
|67
|Judgement
|Trumpeter
|Death Matador x Death White Rider x Hierophant Daisoujou x Emperor Pabilsag x Hangedman Taowu x Tower Tao Tie
|67
|Star
|Kartikeya
|Judgement Anubis x Hermit Nidhoggr; Judgement Anubis x Fool Shiki-ouji x Star Ganesha
|68
|Moon
|Seth
|Devil Belphegor x Chariot Kin-ki
|68
|Sun
|Horus
|Hierophant Hachiman x Chariot Thor; Fool Shiki-ouji x Hangedman Hell Biker x Star Ganesha
|68
|Devil
|Belial
|Sun Horus x Hangedman Hell Biker
|69
|Magician
|Surt
|Emperor Barong x Moon Seth
|69
|Tower
|Masakado
|Judgement Trumpeter x Sun Jatayu x Tower Cu Chulain; Fortune Ananta x Tower Cu Chulain x Emperor Odin; Fool Shiki-Ouji x Sun Jatayu x Death White Rider
|69
|Temperance
|Yurlungur
|Hermit Arahabaki x Sun Tam Lin; Moon Sui-ki x Empress Isis; Fool Shiki-Ouji x Empress Mother Harlot x Hermit Nebiros; Empress Alilat x Hanged Taowu
|70
|Priestess
|Tzitzimitl
|Judgement Trumpeter x Empress Skadi; Tower Cu Chulain x Moon Sandalphon
|70
|Empress
|Alilat
|Judgement Trumpeter x Hangedman Vasuki; Hermit Arahabaki x Fortune Lachesis; Death White Rider x Hangedman Taowu x Hierophant Daisoujou
|70
|Hierophant
|Hachiman
|Death White Rider x Hangedman Taowu x Judgement Anubis; Judgement Michael x Emperor Oukuninushi x Chariot Atavaka
|71
|Lovers
|Ishtar
|Justice Uriel x Judgement Michael; Judgement Anubis x Devil Belial x Priestess Hariti（Lovers Raphael）; Judgement Trumpeter x Judgement Anubis x Star Kartikeya (Hermit Nebiros); Judgement Anubis x Justice Sraosha
|71
|Hangedman
|Vasuki
|Hierophant Hachiman x Tower Mara
|72
|Fortune
|Norn
|Fortune Clotho x Fortune Lachesis x Fortune Atropos
|72
|Death
|Alice
|Hermit Nebiros x Devil Belial
|72
|Chariot
|Atavaka
|Tower Cu Chulain x Sun Asura; Sun Horus x Tower Mara
|72
|Judgement
|Michael
|Justice Uriel x Hermit Nidhoggr x Death White Rider; Sun Horus x Hierophant Hachiman x Tower Cu Chulain
|73
|Hermit
|Arahabaki
|Emperor Barong x Hermit Nidhoggr x Justice Melchizedek
|73
|Temperance
|Vishnu
|Hangedman Attis x Empress Isis; Sun Sparna x Hermit Nebiros; Chariot Futsunushi x Judgement Satan
|74
|Justice
|Sraosha
|Hangedman Vasuki x Devil Belial; Magician Mada x Empress Isis; Lovers Ishtar x Emperor Odin
|74
|Emperor
|Odin
|Moon Sandalphon x Star Helel; Fool Loki x Temperance Vishnu x Star Kartikeya (Temperance Byakko)
|75
|Tower
|Yoshitsune
|Hierophant Hachiman x Tower Masakado x Emperor Okuninushi x Hermit Hitokotonushi x Fool Shiki-ouji
|75
|Star
|Saturnus
|Magician Surt x Moon Seth; Judgement Trumpeter x Hangedman Hell Biker x Judgement Anubis
|76
|Hierophant
|Kohryuu
|Temperance Byakko x Temperance Suzaku x Temperance Seiryuu x Temperance Genbu
|76
|Judgement
|Satan
|Hierophant Kohryu x Chariot Thor x Strength Siegfried; Judgement Michael x Tower Yoshitsune x Chariot Thor; Judgement Anubis x Judgement Trumpeter x Judgement Michael
|77
|Moon
|Baal Zebul
|Hell Biker x Ishtar; Empress Isis x Emperor Odin; Empress Isis x Magician Mada x Priestess Parvati
|77
|Sun
|Sparna
|Priestess Hariti x Tower Mara x Moon Baal Zebul; Hierophant Kohryu x Strength Siegfried (or Chariot Thor)
|78
|Magician
|Mada
|Sun Horus x Devil Belphegor x Justice Melchizedek;Temperance Yurlungur x Chariot Atavaka; Empress Alilat x Hermit Arahabaki
|78
|Death
|Mahakala
|Death Matador x Hierophant Daisoujou x Empress Mother Harlot x Death White Rider x Judgement Trumpeter x Hangedman Hell Biker
|79
|Empress
|Isis
|Sun Asura x Hangedman Yatsufusa x Hangedman Vasuki; Sun Sparna x Tower Mara x Hierophant Hachiman (or Daishojo); Death Alice x Judgement Trumpeter x Priestess Hariti
|79
|Priestess
|Scathach
|Emperor Odin x Hermit Arahabaki ; Empress Isis x Sun Suparna; Priestess Tzitzimitl x Hanged Hell Biker Moon Seth
|80
|Chariot
|Futsunushi
|Chariot Atavaka x Chariot Triglav x Chariot Kin-ki x Chariot Ares x Star Neko Shougun
|80
|Tower
|Shiva
|Magician Rangda x Emperor Barong
|81
|Devil
|Beelzebub
|Devil Belial x Devil Belphegor x Moon Baal Zebul x Moon Seth x Death Mot x Devil Pazuzu
|82
|Hangedman
|Attis
|Star Helel x Tower Masakado; Justice Uriel x Sun Sparna x Moon Baal Zebul
|82
|Hermit
|Ongyo-ki
|Chariot Kin-ki x Moon Sui-ki x Star Fuu-ki x Strength Oni
|83
|Judgement
|Metatron
|Tower Yoshi(t)sune x Fortune Norn(Judgement Satan) x Magician Surt(Justice Sraosha); Tower Shiva x Death Mahakala x Tower Yoshi(t)sune; Judgement Anubis(Judgement Trumpeter) x Judgement Michael x Judgement Satan
|84
|Moon
|Sandalphon
|Star Helel x Justice Sraosha
|86
|Sun
|Asura
|Magician Mada x Hangedman Attis; Lovers Ishtar x Empress Isis x Moon Baal Zebul; Priestess Scathach x Judgement Satan; Justice Sraosha x Hierophant Hachiman x Magician Mada
|87
|Star
|Helel
|Magician Mada x Moon Baal Zebul; Hierophant Kohryuu x Chariot Atavaka x Tower Masakado; Fool Loki x Hangedman Vasuki x Hangedman Attis; Empress Isis x Fortune Norn; Tower Yoshitsune x Magican Surt x Justice Sraosha
|90
|Judgement
|Ardha
|Tower Shiva x Priestess Parvati
|90
|Strength
|Zaou Gongen
|Hermit Arahabaki x Fool Shiki-ouji; Moon Sandalphon x Sun Asura; Hierophant Daisoujou x Sun Horus (or Sparna); Moon Baal Zebul x Sun Horus (or Sparna); Magician Surt x Temperance Yurlungur; Emperor Barong x Magician Mada; Hanged Taowu x Emperor Barong x Hermit Nebiros (or Chariot Thor or Lovers Cybele)
|91
|World
|Izanagi Okami
|Fool Izanagi x Strength Sandman x Chariot Nata Taishi x Moon Girimehkala x Fortune Norn x Emperor Okuninushi x Hangedman Orthrus x Star Kartikeya x Temperance Mithra x Priestess Tzitzimitl x Tower Cu Chulain x Fool Legion
|93
|Judgement
|Lucifer
|Fortune Ananta x Judgement Michael x Judgement Metatron x Judgement Satan x Judgement Trumpeter x Judgement Anubis