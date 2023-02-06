Wondering how Fusion works in Persona 4 Golden? Worry not because we’re all in the same boat. While playing Persona 4, you will realize that simply relying upon your existing Personas will not be enough. So similar to many other JRPG games, you’ll be required to mix and mash up, or as known in the game, “fuse” your personas. This will allow you to stand a better chance in the increasingly tricky dungeons of the game.

So, worry no more since this Persona 4 Golden fusion guide will cover all there is to know about Fusion in the game. Without further ado, let’s take a deeper dive into the process and explore all of fusion mechanics that’ll allow us to get a hold of powerful Personas.

What is Fusion?

When playing Persona 4 Golden, one of the main aspects of the game that you’ll become well acquainted with are the Personas. At the start of P4 Golden, your character will be able to hold up to 6 personas simultaneously, which can eventually be increased to double the amount by the end.

On the other hand, your party members do not possess the ability to equip personas of their own. Though, if you decide to increase their social ranks to the highest, it will allow you to get a hold of a much more potent form of the existing Personas.

Without a doubt, the selection of different Personas will allow you to create a diverse selection that’ll help players out in any situation. However, the usefulness of a Persona is only temporary, meaning that as you progress in the game, you’ll have to replace your existing Persona with newer ones constantly. So remember, using a lower level Persona at a higher level area will only make things more complicated for you.

But if you’re wondering how to get your hands on newer Personas in Perrsona 4, it is through the process of fusion.

How does fusion works in Persona 4 Golden?

Persona fusion is a mechanic that is unlocked early on in the game. It can be accessed through Igor in the Velvet Room. Here, you can combine two or more Personas of your liking to create a more powerful Persona of a higher level that will carry newer traits and specific traits from the parent Personas.

It is best to explore when it comes to Persona 4 Golden fusion since some of the most potent Personas from each Arcana can only be acquired through Fusion. However, when it comes to collecting the base Personas, this can be done by engaging in Shuffle Time after battles.

Another thing to be noted is that if you want to fuse a Persona in P4 Goldenn but also want to keep it, you get it again from Margaret’s Persona Compendium. However, before you can re-summon your Persona, you’ll be required to pay a small price.

At the start of the game, players can only fuse two or three Personas, also known as Normal and Triangle fusions, respectively. Many online Persona 4 Fusion calculators are available on the internet to help you do Fusion in Persona 4 Golden. However, as you progress further in the game, you’ll unlock the ability to fuse 4, 5, or 6 Personas. These fusions are known as Square, Pentagonal, and Hexagonal, respectively.

Persona 4 Fusion table

Below we have given a table explaining the various personas you can acquire through fusion, the levels required for each persona and their fusion recipes in Persona 4. These are just some of the possible recipes for persona fusion and for a full exhaustive list of all the personas you can create, we would recommend trying out a Persona 4 Fusion calculator.