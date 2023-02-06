Persona 4 Golden Midterm Exam Answers Guide

Persona 4 Golden, being set in a high school, takes players through various school activities. One such activity in Persona 4 Golden is midterm exams which can be quite challenging to answer if you haven’t been paying attention to classes in the game. This guide will cover the details about how to answer midterm exams in Persona 4 while you are in Yasogami High School.

Persona 4 Golden midterm exam answers

Answering all the questions correctly in an exam increases your social link with others, and you get a reward depending on your position in the exam results in Persona 4. Answering various pop quizzes and exams correctly also gives a boost to your Knowledge stat. Keep in mind you won’t be able to do after-school activities during the ongoing exams you are giving.

There are two midterm exams in P4 Golden, one in May and the other one in October. While getting a good grade in them is not necessary if you get one you will get some bonus money from your uncle Dojima, and gain social link points as well as other rewards.

May midterm exams

The first mid-term exam in Inaba high school is held in May. You will be asked multiple questions daily from the 9th to the 12th of May for this midterm exam in P4 Golden. Test results are posted on 19th May.

If you get one of the top ten positions in the school, your social link will increase with every character. You will get to talk to Dojima and Nanako, and your history teacher will reward you.

9th May

Q1 – What is it called when muscles grow after exercise?

A: Overcompensation. (2nd Choice)

Q2 – What is the year before 1 A.D. called?

A: 1 B.C (3rd Choice)

10th May

Q1 – Which of these does not exist?

A: Marriage numbers (3rd Choice)

Q2 – Who translated “I love you” as “the moon is beautiful, isn’t it?”

A: Soseki Natsume. (1st Choice)

11th May

Q1 – Who said, “As soon as laws are necessary for men, they are no longer fit for freedom?”

A: Pythagoras. (4th Choice)

Q2 – Which of the following is the highest mountain in the solar system?

A: Olympus Mons. (4th Choice)

12th May

The last day of the midterm exam is taken according to your knowledge stats. To pass the exam, you require a minimum of Level 4 Knowledge.

October midterm exams

The second Midterm exam in P4 Golden will continue from 14th October to 19th October. The final result of the exams is on 24th October. If you are at the top of your class, you will get the following bonuses

Increases Social Link

50,000 Yen from Dojima

A Bead Bracelet from Nanako

2 Mysterious Scarab from a teacher

If you manage to get into the top 10 positions in your class, you will get the following bonuses as rewards;

A minor increase in Social Link

25,000 Yen from Dojima

14th October

Q1 – What part of the body contains the “Adam’s Apple”?

A: Throat. (3rd Choice)

Q2 – Where would you find Japan on a map made in a foreign country?

A: The right edge. (2nd Choice)

15th October

Q1 – How short was history’s shortest war?

A: 40 minutes (1st Choice)

Q2 – “Venison” is the meat of what animal?

A: All of the above. (4th Choice)

17th October

Q1 – What is the Japanese name for “Panda”?

A: Black and white bears. (1st Choice)

Q2 – Which bird is falsely known for being cowardly in the English phrase “to stick one’s head in the sand”?

A: Ostrich. (3rd Choice)

18th October

Q1 – What was the name of the Wasan textbook that came out in the Edo period?

A: Math Girl. (3rd Choice)

Q2 – What did Napoleon have invented?

A: Glass Jars. (2nd Choice)

19th October

Q1 – What is the adjective “brisk” a kigo for?

A: Fall. (3rd Choice)

Q2 – What is “Dragon’s Blood”?

A: Plant Resin. (1st Choice)

20th October

Your Knowledge stat will determine the result of the final midterm exam in Persona 4. If you have rank 4 knowledge, you can easily ace this exam.