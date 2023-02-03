Persona 4 Golden Classroom Answers Guide

Answering questions in the classrooms is a great way to boost the Knowledge stat in Persona 4 Golden. Throughout the course of Persona 4, players will undertake various exams and pop quiz. The more correct answers they give for the questions asked in each of these sessions, the more Knowledge points they will gain.

The most abundant and common type of questions that players will have to answer in Persona 4 Golden are the classroom answers, also known as a pop quiz. While exams happen every few months, these class pop quizzes occur almost every month. Although a lot of the time the questions are repeated so you might already remember answers from previous months.

Persona 4 Golden Classroom Answers

The classroom questions come at the start of your mornings at school on certain days throughout the game and you only get one chance to give test answers correctly. Answering pop quiz questions correctly in P4 Golden is one of the best ways to increase your knowledge stat.

In this guide, we will list all the Persona 4 Golden classroom questions and their answers for you.

April classroom answers

4/14

Q: What is the year before 1 AD called?

A: 1 BC

4/18

Q: The word “alphabet” comes from the word “alpha” and what other one?

A: Beta

4/20

Q: How many parts are there in Murakami’s “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle?”

A: Three

4/23

Q: What was the first economic bubble incident in the world?

A: Tulip mania

4/25

Q: What’s it called when you gain more muscle after getting sore through exercise?

A: Overcompensation

4/26

Q: Which property of whole numbers doesn’t exist?

A: Marriage numbers

4/30

Q: What is the greatest canyon in the solar system?

A: Valles Marineris

May classroom answers

5/7

Q: Do you know how Soseki Natsume translated the English phrase “I love you” into Japanese?

A: “The moon is beautiful, isn’t it?

5/26

Q: Something about Laborers?

A: Attendance Logs

June classroom answers

6/8

Q: What sport is “heikin-dai”?

A: Balance Beam

6/13

Q: Tell me what kind of exercise builds up lactic acid in the muscles!

A: Anaerobics

6/15

Q: Tell me what morale is!

A: Cheerfulness of a group

6/20

Q: What period did Japan first implement bonus pay?

A: Meiji

6/27

Q: What is identity?

A: Individuality

6/30

Q: Which one of these is the name of a real river?

A: Pis Pis River

July classroom answers

7/4

Q: Who said this: “Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed”?

A: Pascal

7/7

Q: What is the beginning of “Gakumon no Susume” a reference too?

A: The U.S. Declaration of Independence

7/13

Q: What is the medical term for brainfreeze?

A: Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia

7/14

Q: Which famous Heian-era monk famously used a wrong version of this specific kanji?

A: Kuukai

7/15

Q: Which line can a typhoon never cross?

A: The equator

7/16

Q: Tell me what makes the king of hearts look different from the other kings in a standard deck of cards?

A: He has no mustache.

August classroom answers

8/28

Q: (With Justice SL) Is it male or female platypus that has the poison claws?

A: Male.

8/29

Q: (With Justice SL) Did it rain the day that we worked on my art homework? A: It stopped raining by then.

September pop quiz answers

9/1

Q: “Venison” is the meat of what animal?

A: All of the above

9/5

Q: Which of the following is a kigo for fall?

A: Brisk

9/17

Q: How short was history’s shortest war?

A: 40 minutes

9/20

Q: What do you call somebody who’s between ninety and one hundred years old?

A: A nonagenarian

9/28

Q: What part of the human body has an apple in it?

A: Throat

October pop quiz answers

10/4

Q: Which of these sports also uses an anchor?

A: Tug-of-War

10/5

Q: Where would you find Japan on a map made in a foreign country?

A: The right edge

10/8

Q: Tell me what bird’s name means “coward”in English!

A: Chicken

10/11

Q: What did Napoleon have invented?

A: Glass jars

10/12

Q: Do you know what vegetable was used to make the first jack-o-lantern?

A: Turnips

10/13

Q: What kind of fish was I just talking about?

A: Ojisan

November pop quiz answers

11/01

Q: Tell me what the “figure” in “figure skating” refers to!

A: Geometric shapes

11/04

Q: Who can tell me what kind of bird a kanko-dori is??

A: A cuckoo

11/07

Q: Which country do you think the South Pole belongs to?

A: No country

11/11

Q: What desert is the Welwitschia from?

A: Namib

11/17

Q: Alcohol has to do with the roots of the word “bridal.” Do you know how?

A: Bride ale

11/22

Q: Do you know what an “atlas” is?

A: A book of maps

11/24

Q: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13… What is this sequence called?

A: Fibonacci sequence

11/25

Q: There are over 130 ancient pyramids in Egypt, but do you know who’s buried in the biggest one?

A: Khufu

11/26

Q: Which of these is considered a “rice cake”?

A: Mochi

December pop quiz answers

12/9

Q: Do you know what color a fuzzy-wuzzy polar bear’s fur really is?

A: Transparent

12/10

Q: What determines whether a hair grows curly or straight?

A: The cross-section

12/17

Q: Do you know the intent behind the phrase, “Compassion is not for the good of others”?

A: Compassion makes you look better

12/21 Q: Which Cleopatra is the one who was known as one of the three most beautiful women in the world?

A: VII

January classroom answers

1/10

Q: What are you supposed to put on top of a kagami mochi?

A: An orange

1/14

Q: “Toso” is a traditional drink for the new year, but what does the name mean?

A: Bury the demons

1/19

Q: In the Thai and Vietnamese zodiacs, which animal is used in place of the rabbit?

A: Cat

1/25

Q: What color is the snow that falls in Europe in the spring?

A: Red

1/30

Q: What’s the next unit of measurement up from a terabyte?

A: Petabyte

February classroom answers

2/1

Q: What color were the pyramids originally?

A: White