Boxed Lunches in P4 Golden are a way to socialize while at school and increase your Social Links. Here we have a complete Persona 4 Golden Boxed Lunch guide on how you can make the best-boxed lunch for yourself, and with it impress your peers at school.

Persona 4 Golden Boxed Lunch

The first thing to keep in mind is that boxed lunches will be available after Nanako goes to the market and fills the fridge with groceries.

After this, you can go to the kitchen and prepare yourself different kinds of boxed lunch meals.

It might take some time for you to make your boxed lunch but it will all be worth it when you go to school the next day and get more time to socialize and build up social relations with different characters.

When you complete making five boxed lunches in P4G, you will get the Cooking with Gas trophy as well.

Often Nanako will tell you when the fridge is filled again but sometimes you will have to go and check yourself. Nanako fills the fridge a couple of times each month.

Now when the fridge is filled, go near the fridge and you will get the option “Spend the evening making lunch”.

After that, each meal has a different method, and we have prepared a complete list of all the boxed lunches that you can prepare and their potential perfect methods as well.

To get the most out of a boxed lunch, you need to prepare it perfectly. Below are essential requirements to prepare the perfect boxed lunch for every type of meal.

Wrap it tightly to make a perfect Broiled Fish .

. Mix and cool it simultaneously to prepare California Rolls .

. Add soy sauce and mirin and you’ll successfully prepare Carrot & Burdock Root Kinpira .

. Use Thinned eggs to make Chakin Sushi .

. Dump in all the cold milk and use you can make some Cream Stew .

. High Simmer will help you make Croquettes Curry .

. Deep Fry Them to prepare Daigaku-Imo .

. Use Potato to make some perfect Fried Chicken .

. Score it with a knife to prepare a nice Ginger Pork .

. Use Strong heat but from far away to make some Grilled Fish .

. Olive oil can be used to prepare Gyoza .

. Cut a hole and look for juice as it will help you create Hamburgers .

. Mirin, sugar & sake can be used to prepare Kakuni .

. Strain it to prepare Marinated Spinach .

. Simmer with a dropped lid and you’ll get a perfectly good Meat Stew .

. Mayonnaise can be used to make some Mentaiko Pasta .

. Keep on a low flame and don’t boil. It will help you make some Oden .

. Smash while it is still hot to make some Potato Salad .

. Use Vanilla extract to prepare Pudding .

. Use Potato starch to make Sweet and Sour Pork .

. Use Flour, egg, then panko to prepare Tonkatsu .

. Add lots of milk to prepare Vichyssoise .

. Use soy sauce to make Yakiniku Bento.

These are all the boxed lunch meals and their perfect methods for preparation in the P4 Golden.