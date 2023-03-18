Persona 3 Best Gifts For All Social Links

Persona 3 Portable has introduced social link gifts to strengthen friendship bonds. You can give different gifts in Persona 3. But each character has a different taste for every gift. To know which gift should be given to which character, we have prepared a guide from which you can understand the taste of every character. You can give them the Persona 3 gift they would love and increase the bond with your social links.

How gifting works In Persona 3

On holidays in which your school is off or a summer or spring festival, you will receive calls from your friend to which you have established a social link. They will ask you if you are free and hang out with them for a time.

If you agree, you will instantly leave Iwatodai Dormitory and visit the character’s location. After spending time with them, you will be given the option to give them an item from your inventory. If you provide them with something, you will eventually give them a gift, and different gifts will improve a certain amount of social link with them.

Best Persona 3 gifts for each Social Link

Since there are so many personas in P3 Portable, we have divided our guide into different sections for guys and girls to make navigation easier.

Gifts for Girls

Here, we will list all Persona 3 Gifts for girls:

Gifts for Bebe (Temperance Arcana)

Loved Gifts: Chocolate Truffle, Japanese Strap, Knit Rabbit, Hand-knit Scarf, Japanese Doll, Goggle-eyed Idol, Lucky Charm, Ganesha Bank.

Chocolate Truffle, Japanese Strap, Knit Rabbit, Hand-knit Scarf, Japanese Doll, Goggle-eyed Idol, Lucky Charm, Ganesha Bank. Liked Gifts: Sweet Fries, Sugar Cookie, Banana Cupcake, Felt Bag, Teddy Bear, Kaleidoscope,

Gifts for Chihiro Fushimi (Justice Arcana)

Loved Gifts: Brand Watch, Brand Purse, Book Cover,

Brand Watch, Brand Purse, Book Cover, Liked Gifts: Rose Bouquet, Mini Cactus, Perfume, Brand Wallet, Teddy Bear, Japanese Doll, Kaleidoscope, Jack Frost Doll.

Gifts for Fuuka Yamagashi (Priestess Arcana)

Loved Gifts: Japanese Strap, Knit Rabbit, Felt Bag, Glass Vase, Brand Purse.

Japanese Strap, Knit Rabbit, Felt Bag, Glass Vase, Brand Purse. Liked Gifts: Chocolate Truffle, Banana Cupcake, Sweet Fries, Sugar Cookie, Hand-knit Scarf, Teddy Bear, Japanese Doll, Ganesha Bank, Red Pine Bonsai, Mini Cactus, Brand Wallet, Brand Watch.

Gifts for Mitsuri Kirijo (Empress Arcana)

Loved Gifts: Chocolate Truffle, Banana Cupcake, Japanese Strap, Hand-knit Scarf, Japanese Doll, Goggle-eyed Idol.

Chocolate Truffle, Banana Cupcake, Japanese Strap, Hand-knit Scarf, Japanese Doll, Goggle-eyed Idol. Liked Gifts: Sweet Fries, Sugar Cookie, Felt Bag, Teddy Bear, Kaleidoscope, Book Cover, Lucky Charm, Red Pine Bonsai, Perfume, Brand Watch, Brand Purse.

Gifts for Rio Iwasaki (Chariot Arcana)

Loved Gifts: Sugar Cookie, Banana Cupcake, Hand-knit Scarf.

Sugar Cookie, Banana Cupcake, Hand-knit Scarf. Liked Gifts: Chocolate Truffle, Sweet Fries, Knit Rabbit, Felt Bag, Jack Frost Doll, Book Cover, Lucky Charm, Ganesha Bank.

Gifts for Saori Hosewaga (Hermit Arcana)

Loved Gifts: Chocolate Truffle, Banana Cupcake, Knit Rabbit, Felt Bag, Hand-knit Scarf, Teddy Bear, Book Cover.

Chocolate Truffle, Banana Cupcake, Knit Rabbit, Felt Bag, Hand-knit Scarf, Teddy Bear, Book Cover. Liked Gifts: Sweet Fries, Sugar Cookie, Kaleidoscope, Goggle-eyed Idol, Jack Frost Doll, Lucky Charm.

Gifts for Yukari Takeba (Lovers Arcana)

Loved Gifts : Banana Cupcake, Hand-knit Scarf, Perfume, Brand Wallet, Brand Purse, Brand Watch.

: Banana Cupcake, Hand-knit Scarf, Perfume, Brand Wallet, Brand Purse, Brand Watch. Liked Gifts: Chocolate Truffle, Sweet Fries, Sugar Cookie, Japanese Strap, Knit Rabbit, Felt Bag, Rose Bouquet, Glass Vase, Teddy Bear, Jack Frost Doll.

Gifts for Yuko Nishiwaka (Strength Arcana)

Loved Gifts: Brand Wallet, Brand Watch, Brand Purse.

Brand Wallet, Brand Watch, Brand Purse. Liked Gifts: Mini Cactus, Teddy Bear, Kaleidoscope, Lucky Charm.

Gifts for Guys

Here we will list all Persona 3 Gifts for guys:

Gifts for Akihiko Sanada (Star Arcana)

Loved Gifts: Sweet Fries, Knit Rabbit, Hand-knit Scarf.

Sweet Fries, Knit Rabbit, Hand-knit Scarf. Liked Gifts: Chocolate Truffle, Sugar Cookie, Banana Cupcake, Japanese Strap, Kaleidoscope, Lucky Charm, Ganesha Bank.

Gifts for Junpei Lori (Magician Arcana)

Loved Gifts: Chocolate Truffle, Sugar Cookie, Hand-knit Scarf

Chocolate Truffle, Sugar Cookie, Hand-knit Scarf Liked Gifts: Sweet Fries, Banana Cupcake, Japanese Strap, Knit Rabbit, Felt Bag, Jack Frost Doll, Lucky Charm.

Gifts for Ken Amada (Justice Arcana)