How to Level Up Fast In Persona 3

Persona 3 Portable offers an excellent experience for players, especially when fighting enemies. Just like every game, Persona 3 also requires you to level up in the game to progress. In Persona 3 Portable, you must fight enemies to earn EXP and level up your rank in the game.

Leveling up your rank increases your skills and abilities and affects your overall game performance. So, leveling up is a primary concern for players in Persona 3. But, many players find it hard to level up in the game as you have to fight enemies to gain exp. But, after some time, the enemies get tougher to kill, especially in Tartarus.

To help you out, we have prepared a leveling guide that you can use to level up fast in Persona 3.

Persona 3 Portable leveling tips

Although there are no shortcuts in Persona 3 like exp farm, there are some techniques you can use to gain more exp and level up faster in P3 Portable:

The first tip is always to try to kill the enemy with an all-out attack . This will allow you to get shuffle time and reward you with bonus exp.

. This will allow you to get shuffle time and reward you with bonus exp. When in shuffle-time, always take the green wand exp card, it will reward you with a significant amount of exp.

exp card, it will reward you with a significant amount of exp. If you are new to the game and you are playing in your first playthrough, then try to grind it as much as possible. This will reward you with easy exp as well as bonus exp.

Try to fight with red-glowing enemies. These enemies are harder to fight as compared to ordinary ones because they have a higher level in Persona 3. But, they give you a very good amount of exp, and if it is combined with an exp card such as a green wand exp card in shuffle time, you will get an insane amount of exp through this way.

Try to play with a character that you want to level up. Not all characters have the same fighting abilities. Yukari, Mitsuru, and Akihiro are the best characters to level up. Also, don’t change characters for every fight in Persona 3.

Tartarus is the best place to gain exp by fighting. Go there with a character with the highest fighting abilities. Fight the shadows and gain more exp.

These are some ways you can get exp faster and use it to level up your rank in Persona 3 Portable.