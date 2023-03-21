Persona 3 Skills Guide

In Persona 3, you will find many skills, but it is hard to differentiate which is best. Some of these Persona 3 Portable skills also cost you HP and SP, but it is better to know what skills you should invest your HP and SP in rather than mindlessly choosing any of the skills in Persona 3.
This guide covers all the skills in Persona 3 Fes, and portable, and their damage and descriptions.
Persona 3 skills list
Skills and spells are critical in battle. Any side with more skills and spells than the opposite side will automatically get the upper hand on the opponent in the battle in Persona 3. So, it is better to know what the skills and spells are and what are their description.
Skills are divided into different headings according to their descriptions. Go through the skill list below and learn about these skills and spells.
Persona 3 Slash skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Power
|Cleave
|Deals light Slash damage to one foe.
|30
|Power Slash
|Deals light Slash damage to one enemy.
|88
|Zan-ei
|It deals medium Slash damage to one enemy. (1.5x damage “New Moon” bonus)
|120
|Getsu-ei
|It deals medium Slash damage to one opponent. (1.5x damage “Full Moon” bonus)
|120
|Gale Slash
|It deals medium Slash damage to all enemies.
|100
|Mighty Swing
|Deals medium Slash damage to one enemy.
|220
|Fatal End
|Deals medium Slash damage to one foe.
|230
|Blade of Fury
|Deals medium Slash damage to all enemies. (2-4 hits)
|100
|Deathbound
|Deals heavy Slash damage to all enemies.
|370
|Tempest Slash
|Deals serious Slash damage to one foe. (1-3 hits)
|350
|Heaven’s Blade
|Deals severe Slash damage to one foe.Michael exclusive.
|500
|Brave Blade
|Deals severe Slash damage to one foe.
|550
|Vorpal Blade
|Deals heavy Slash damage to all opponents. (1.5x “Great” condition bonus)
|500
Strike skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Power
|Bash
|Deals light Strike damage to one foe.
|30
|Sonic Punch
|Deals weak Strike damage to one enemy.
|70
|Assault Dive
|Deals light Strike damage to one foe.
|90
|Kill Rush
|Deals light Strike damage to one foe. (1-3 hits)
|110
|Swift Strike
|Deals light Strike damage to all enemies. (1-3 hits)
|95
|Herculean Strike
|Deals medium Strike damage to all enemies.
|210
|Gigantic Fist
|Deals heavy Strike damage to one foe.
|315
|Heat Wave
|Deals medium Strike damage to all foes.
|280
|Vicious Strike
|Deals serious Strike damage to all enemies.
|340
|Weary Thrust
|Deals heavy Strike damage to one foe. (1.5x “Tired” condition bonus)
|405
|Akasha Arts
|Deals heavy Strike damage 1x to 2x to all foes.
|350
|God’s Hand
|Deals severe Strike damage to one foe.
|600
Pierce skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Power
|Single Shot
|Deals light Pierce damage to one foe.
|28
|Double Fangs
|Deals light Pierce damage to one foe. (2 hits)
|20
|Holy Arrow
|Deals light Pierce damage / Charms one foe. (25% chance)
|60
|Twin Shot
|Deals medium Pierce damage to one foe. (2 hits)
|100
|Torrent Shot
|Deals light Pierce damage to one foe. (2-4 hits)
|50
|Cruel Attack
|Deals medium Pierce damage to one foe. (1.5x to Downed foes)
|225
|Poison Arrow
|Deals heavy Pierce damage / Poisons one foe. (50% chance)
|300
|Vile Assault
|Deals heavy Pierce damage to one foe. (1.5x to Downed foes)
|295
|Arrow Rain
|Deals medium Pierce damage to all foes. (2 hits)
|130
|Myriad Arrows
|Deals medium Pierce damage to all foes. (1-3 hits)
|140
|Primal Force
|Deals severe Pierce damage to one foe.
|580
|Pralaya
|Deals severe Pierce damage / instills Fear in all foes. (50% chance)Shiva exclusive.
|600
Fire skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Power
|Agi
|Deals light Fire damage to one foe.
|50
|Maragi
|Deals light Fire damage to all foes.
|50
|Agilao
|Deals medium Fire damage to one foe.
|100
|Maragion
|Deals medium Fire damage to all foes.
|100
|Agidyne
|Deals heavy Fire damage to one foe.
|320
|Maragidyne
|Deals heavy Fire damage to all foes.
|320
|Ragnarok
|Deals severe Fire damage to one foe.Surt exclusive.
|650
|Maralagidyne
|Deals severe Fire damage to all foes.Mara exclusive.
|370
Ice skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Power
|Bufu
|Deals light Ice damage / Freezes one foe. (10% chance)
|50
|Mabufu
|Deals light Ice damage / Freezes all foes. (8% chance)
|50
|Bufula
|Deals medium Ice damage / Freezes one foe. (10% chance)
|100
|Mabufula
|Deals medium Ice damage / Freezes all foes. (8% chance)
|100
|Bufudyne
|Deals heavy Ice damage / Freezes one foe. (10% chance)
|320
|Mabufudyne
|Deals heavy Ice damage / Freezes all foes. (8% chance)
|320
|Niflheim
|Deals severe Ice damage / Freezes one foe. (100% chance)Skadi exclusive.
|650
Electricity skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Power
|Zio
|Deals light Elec damage / Shocks one foe. (10% chance)
|50
|Mazio
|Deals light Elec damage / Shocks all foes. (8% chance)
|50
|Zionga
|Deals medium Elec damage / Shocks one foe. (10% chance)
|100
|Mazionga
|Deals medium Elec damage / Shocks all foes. (8% chance)
|100
|Ziodyne
|Deals heavy Elec damage / Shocks one foe. (10% chance)
|320
|Maziodyne
|Deals heavy Elec damage / Shocks all foes. (8% chance)
|320
|Thunder Reign
|Deals severe Elec damage / Shocks one foe. (100% chance)Odin exclusive.
|650
Wind skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Power
|Garu
|Deals light Wind damage to one foe.
|50
|Magaru
|Deals light Wind damage to all foes.
|50
|Garula
|Deals medium Wind damage to one foe.
|100
|Magarula
|Deals medium Wind damage to all foes.
|100
|Garudyne
|Deals heavy Wind damage to one foe.
|320
|Magarudyne
|Deals heavy Wind damage to all foes.
|320
|Panta Rhei
|Deals severe Wind damage to one foe.Norn exclusive.
|650
Persona 3 Light skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Hama
|Light: instant kill, 1 foe. (30% chance)
|Mahama
|Light: instant kill, all foes. (25% chance)
|Hamaon
|Light: instant kill, 1 foe (high odds). (40% chance)
|Mahamaon
|Light: instant kill, all foes (high odds). (35% chance)
|Samsara
|Light: instant kill, all foes (very high). (45% chance)Daisoujou exclusive.
Darkness skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Mudo
|Darkness: instant kill, 1 foe. (30% chance)
|Mamudo
|Darkness: instant kill, all foes. (25% chance)
|Mudoon
|Darkness: instant kill, 1 foe (high odds). (40% chance)
|Mamudoon
|Darkness: instant kill, all foes (high odds). (35% chance)
|Die For Me!
|Darkness: instant kill, all foes (very high). (45% chance)Alice exclusive.
Recovery skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Dia
|Slightly (50) restores 1 ally’s HP.
|Media
|Slightly (40) restores the party’s HP.
|Diarama
|Moderately (160) restores 1 ally’s HP.
|Mediarama
|Moderately (140) restores the party’s HP.
|Diarahan
|Fully restores 1 ally’s HP.
|Mediarahan
|Fully restores the party’s HP.
|Recarm
|Revives an ally, restoring 50% of HP.
|Samarecarm
|Revives an ally, fully restoring HP.
|Patra
|Dispels Panic, Fear, and Distress (1 ally).
|Re Patra
|Assists 1 ally who’s been Knocked Down.
|Me Patra
|Dispels Panic, Fear, and Distress (party).
|Posumudi
|Neutralizes Poison (1 ally).
|Charmdi
|Dispels Charm (1 ally).
|Enradi
|Dispels Rage (1 ally).
|Amrita
|Cures all ailments (party).
|Salvation
|Fully restores the party’s HP. Cures ailments.
Enhance skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Tarukaja
|Increases 1 ally’s Attack.
|Tarunda
|Decreases 1 foe’s Attack.
|Matarukaja
|Increases party’s Attack.
|Matarunda
|Decreases all foe’s Attacks.
|Rakukaja
|Increases 1 ally’s Defense.
|Rakunda
|Decreases 1 foe’s Defense.
|Marakukaja
|Increases party’s Defense.
|Marakunda
|Decreases all foe Defense.
|Sukukaja
|Increases 1 ally’s Hit/Evasion rate.
|Sukunda
|Decreases 1 foe’s Hit/Evasion rate.
|Masukukaja
|Increases party’s Hit/Evasion rate.
|Masukunda
|Decreases all foe’s Hit/Evasion rate.
|Dekunda
|Nullifies stat penalties on party.
|Dekaja
|Nullifies stat bonuses on all foes.
|Rebellion
|Increases Critical Rate (all).
|Revolution
|Greatly increases Critical Rate (all).
|Power Charge
|Doubles power of physical attacks next turn.
|Mind Charge
|Doubles power of magic attacks dealt next turn.
|Fire Break
|Reduces 1 foe’s Fire resistance to average.
|Ice Break
|Reduces 1 foe’s Ice resistance to average.
|Elec Break
|Reduces 1 foe’s Electricity resistance to average.
|Wind Break
|Reduces 1 foe’s Wind resistance to average.
|Tetrakarn
|The barrier reflects physical damage 1x per ally.
|Makarakarn
|The barrier that reflects magic damage 1x per ally.
Ailment skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Evil Touch
|Instills Fear in 1 foe. (40% chance)
|Evil Smile
|Instills Fear in all foes. (40% chance)
|Ghastly Wail
|Instantly kills all foes who are fearful.
|Pulinpa
|Makes 1 foe Panic. (40% chance)
|Tentarafoo
|Makes all foes Panic. (40% chance)
|Bewilder
|Distresses 1 foe. (40% chance)
|Eerie Sound
|Distresses all foes. (35% chance)
|Poisma
|Poisons 1 foe. (40% chance)
|Poison Mist
|Poisons all foes. (35% chance)
|Virus Breath
|Deals damage / Poisons all foes. (25% of current HP / 75% chance)
|Marin Karin
|Charms 1 foe. (40% chance)
|Sexy Dance
|Charms all foes. (40% chance)
|Provoke
|Enrages 1 foe. (40% chance)
|Infuriate
|Enrages all foes. (35% chance)
Special skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Recarmdra
|User’s HP becomes 1; Allies’ HP restored.
|Trafuri
|Enables escape from most battles.
Almighty skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Power
|Life Drain
|Drains 35 HP from one foe.
|–
|Spirit Drain
|Drains 20 SP from one foe.
|–
|Foul Breath
|Doubles ailment susceptibility to one foe for three turns.
|–
|Stagnant Air
|Doubles ailment susceptibility to everyone for three turns.
|–
|Megido
|Deals medium Almighty damage to all foes.
|180
|Megidola
|Deals heavy Almighty damage to all foes.
|320
|Megidolaon
|Deals severe Almighty damage to all foes.
|650
|Black Viper
|Deals massive Almighty damage to one foe.Satan exclusive.
|950
|Morning Star
|Deals massive Almighty damage to all foes.Helel exclusive.
|800
Persona 3 Passive skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Dodge Slash
|Evasion rate doubled vs Slash attacks.
|Evade Slash
|Evasion rate tripled vs Slash attacks.
|Resist Slash
|Reduces damage from Slash attacks.
|Null Slash
|Nullifies damage from Slash attacks.
|Repel Slash
|Reflects damage from Slash attacks.
|Absorb Slash
|Drains damage from Slash attacks.
|Dodge Strike
|Evasion rate doubled vs Strike attacks.
|Evade Strike
|Evasion rate tripled vs Strike attacks.
|Resist Strike
|Reduces damage from Strike attacks.
|Null Strike
|Nullifies damage from Strike attacks.
|Repel Strike
|Reflects damage from Strike attacks.
|Absorb Strike
|Drains damage from Strike attacks.
|Dodge Pierce
|The evasion rate doubled vs Pierce attacks.
|Evade Pierce
|The evasion rate tripled vs Pierce attacks.
|Resist Pierce
|Reduces damage from Pierce attacks.
|Null Pierce
|Nullifies damage from Pierce attacks.
|Repel Pierce
|Reflects damage from Pierce attacks.
|Absorb Pierce
|Drains damage from Pierce attacks.
|Dodge Fire
|Evasion rate doubled vs Fire attacks.
|Evade Fire
|Evasion rate tripled vs Fire attacks.
|Resist Fire
|Reduces damage from Fire attacks.
|Null Fire
|Nullifies damage from Fire attacks.
|Repel Fire
|Reflects damage from Fire attacks.
|Absorb Fire
|Drains damage from Fire attacks.
|Dodge Ice
|The evasion rate doubled vs Ice attacks.
|Evade Ice
|The evasion rate tripled vs Ice attacks.
|Resist Ice
|Reduces damage from Ice attacks.
|Null Ice
|Nullifies damage from Ice attacks.
|Repel Ice
|Reflects damage from Ice attacks.
|Absorb Ice
|Drains damage from Ice attacks.
|Dodge Elec
|The evasion rate doubled vs Elec attacks.
|Evade Elec
|The evasion rate tripled vs Elec attacks.
|Resist Elec
|Reduces damage from Elec attacks.
|Null Elec
|Nullifies damage from Elec attacks.
|Repel Elec
|Reflects damage from Elec attacks.
|Absorb Elec
|Drains damage from Elec attacks.
|Dodge Wind
|The evasion rate doubled vs Wind attacks.
|Evade Wind
|The evasion rate tripled vs Wind attacks.
|Resist Wind
|Reduces damage from Wind attacks.
|Null Wind
|Nullifies damage from Wind attacks.
|Repel Wind
|Reflects damage from Wind attacks.
|Absorb Wind
|Drains damage from Wind attacks.
|Survive Light
|Low odds of revival vs Light magic. (50% chance, revive with 1 HP)
|Endure Light
|Automatic revival vs Light magic. (Revive with 1 HP)
|Resist Light
|Halves the chance of death via a Light attack.
|Null Light
|Nullifies Light attacks.
|Repel Light
|Reflects Light attacks.
|Survive Dark
|Low odds of revival vs Darkness magic. (50% chance, revive with 1 HP)
|Endure Dark
|Automatic revival vs Darkness magic. (Revive with 1 HP)
|Resist Dark
|Halves the chance of death via a Darkness attack.
|Null Dark
|Nullifies Darkness attacks.
|Repel Dark
|Reflects Darkness attacks.
|Fire Boost
|Strengthens Fire attacks by 25%. Stacks with Fire Amp for 87.5%.
|Fire Amp
|Greatly strengthens Fire attacks by 50%. Stacks with Fire Boost for 87.5%.
|Ice Boost
|Strengthens Ice attacks by 25%. Stacks with Ice Amp for 87.5%.
|Ice Amp
|Greatly strengthens Ice attacks by 50%. Stacks with Ice Boost for 87.5%.
|Elec Boost
|Strengthens Electricity attacks by 25%. Stacks with Elec Amp for 87.5%.
|Elec Amp
|Greatly strengthens Elec attacks by 50%. Stacks with Elec Boost for 87.5%.
|Wind Boost
|Strengthens Wind attacks by 25%. Stacks with Wind Amp for 87.5%.
|Wind Amp
|Greatly strengthens Wind attacks by 50%. Stacks with Wind Boost for 87.5%.
|Hama Boost
|Increases success rate of Light magic by 50%.
|Mudo Boost
|Increases success rate of Darkness magic by 50%.
|Fear Boost
|Increases odds of instilling Fear by 50%.
|Panic Boost
|Increases odds of instilling Panic by 50%.
|Distress Boost
|Increases odds of Distressing a foe by 50%
|Poison Boost
|Increases odds of Poisoning a foe by 50%.
|Charm Boost
|Increases odds of Charming a foe by 50%.
|Rage Boost
|Increases odds of Enraging a foe by 50%.
|Ailment Boost
|Increases odds of inflicting ailments by 50%.
|Null Fear
|Protects user from Fear.
|Null Panic
|Protects user from Panic.
|Null Distress
|Protects user from Distress.
|Null Poison
|Protects user from Poison.
|Null Charm
|Protects user from being Charmed.
|Null Rage
|Protects users from becoming Enraged.
|Null Shock
|Protects user from being Shocked.
|Null Freeze
|Protects user from being Frozen.
|Auto-Tarukaja
|Automatic Tarukaja at the start of the battle.
|Auto-Rakukaja
|Automatic Rakukaja at the start of the battle.
|Auto-Sukukaja
|Automatic Sukukaja at the start of the battle.
|Auto-Mataru
|Automatic Matarukaja at the start of the battle.
|Auto-Maraku
|Automatic Marakukaja at the start of the battle.
|Auto-Masuku
|Automatic Masukukaja at the start of the battle.
|Divine Grace
|Greatly strengthens restorative magic by 100%.
|Regenerate 1
|Restores 2% HP each turn in battle. Stacks with Regenerate 2, 3, and Spring of Life.
|Regenerate 2
|Restores 4% HP each turn in battle. Stacks with Regenerate 1, 3, and Spring of Life.
|Regenerate 3
|Restores 6% HP each turn in battle. Stacks with Regenerate 1, 2, and Spring of Life.
|Spring of Life
|Restores 8% HP each turn in battle.Trismegistus exclusive. Stacks with Regenerate skills.
|Invigorate 1
|Restores 3 SP each turn in battle. Stacks with Invigorate 2 and 3.
|Invigorate 2
|Restores 5 SP each turn in battle. Stacks with Invigorate 1 and 3.
|Invigorate 3
|Restores 7 SP each turn in battle. Stacks with Invigorate 1 and 2.
|Cool Breeze
|Restores 8% HP and SP after battle.
|Victory Cry
|Fully restores HP and SP after the battle.
|Growth 1
|Persona gains 1/4 EXP while inactive.
|Growth 2
|Persona gains 1/2 EXP while inactive.
|Growth 3
|Persona gains full EXP while inactive.
|Endure
|Restores 1 HP upon death 1 time per battle. Stacks with Enduring Soul.
|Enduring Soul
|Restores all HP upon death 1 time per battle. Stacks with Endure.
|Counter
|Counter physical attacks (low odds). (15% chance)
|Counterstrike
|Counter physical attacks (med odds). (30% chance)
|High Counter
|Counter physical attacks (high odds). (50% chance)
|Alertness
|Lowers the odds of being taken by surprise.
|Fast Retreat
|Increases the chance of escape.
|Apt Pupil
|Increases user’s Critical Rate.
|Sharp Student
|Lowers odds of sustaining critical damage.
|Raging Tiger
|Doubles attack power while Enraged.
|1hSwd Master*
|Doubles damage dealt by a 1-handed sword. (P3/ FES only)
|2hSwd Master*
|Doubles damage dealt by a 2-handed sword. (P3/ FES only)
|Fist Master*
|Doubles damage dealt by a fist weapon.
|Heavy Master*
|Doubles damage dealt by a bludgeon. (P3/ FES only)
|Spear Master*
|Doubles damage dealt by a spear.
|Bow Master*
|Doubles damage dealt by a bow. (P3/ FES only)
|Weapons Master
|Doubles damage dealt with weapons. (Portable only)
|Arms Master
|Halves HP cost for physical skills.
|Spell Master
|Halves SP cost for magic skills.
|Unshaken Will
|Protects user from mental ailments.Asura exclusive.
|Magic Skill Up
|Strengthens all magical attacks, including Almighty, by 25%.Messiah exclusive (Portable only).
Persona 3 Navigator skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Analysis
|Displays enemy information (stats and resistances).
|Full Analysis
|Displays detailed enemy information (stats, resistances, and skills).
|Support Scan
|Displays all buffs and debuffs currently in effect.
|Third Eye
|Increases information displayed on the target(shows whether an attack will be nulled, repelled, or absorbed).
|Healing Wave
|Party recovers 15% HP when ascending to the next floor.
|Oracle
|Causes one of the following effects:1. HP restored. 2. SP restored. 3. HP and SP restored.4. All status ailments cured. 5. HP and SP reduced to 1.
|Escape Route
|Return to the entrance of Tartarus or the Desert of Doors.
Fusion spells
|Skill
|Effect
|Power
|Cadenza
|Restores 50% HP / Evasion up (party).
|50% total HP
|Justice
|Halves all foes’ HP via Light magic (50% chance).
|50% current HP
|Jack Brothers
|Knocks down all foes (50% chance).
|–
|Frolic
|Fully restores the party’s HP but may inflict Charm (30% chance).
|–
|King and I
|Deals medium Ice damage/Freezes all foes (50% Freeze).
|149
|Dreamfest
|It Inflicts Charm on all foes (80% chance).
|–
|Summer Dream
|One of the following happens at random: Fully restores the party’s HP and SP. Fully restores all foe’s HP and SP. Fully restores everyone’s HP and SP. Knocks down all allies.Knocks down all foes.Knocks down, everyone. Everyone suffers from a random ailment. Nothing.
|–
|Best Friends
|Combines all -Kaja skills on one ally.
|–
|Thunder Call
|Deals heavy Elec damage/Shocks all foes (high chance).
|320
|Valhalla
|Grants one ally invincibility for 1 turn butdrops HP and SP to 1 after the effect fades
|–
|Scarlet Havoc
|Deals heavy Slash damage to all foes.
|320
|Shadow Hound
|Deals heavy Strike damage to all foes.
|300
|Raktapaksha
|Knocks Down all foes (30% chance) and casts Dekaja.
|15
|Trickster
|Inflicts random ailments on all foes (100% chance).
|15
|Infinity
|Invulnerability for 1 turn (party).
|–
|Ardhanari
|Deals massive Fire damage to all foes.
|900
|Last Judge
|Deals severe Almighty damage to all foes.
|800
|Armageddon
|Deals ultimate damage to all foes.
|9999 (fixed damage)