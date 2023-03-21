Persona 3 Skills Guide

In Persona 3, you will find many skills, but it is hard to differentiate which is best. Some of these Persona 3 Portable skills also cost you HP and SP, but it is better to know what skills you should invest your HP and SP in rather than mindlessly choosing any of the skills in Persona 3.

This guide covers all the skills in Persona 3 Fes, and portable, and their damage and descriptions.

Persona 3 skills list

Skills and spells are critical in battle. Any side with more skills and spells than the opposite side will automatically get the upper hand on the opponent in the battle in Persona 3. So, it is better to know what the skills and spells are and what are their description. 

Skills are divided into different headings according to their descriptions. Go through the skill list below and learn about these skills and spells.

Persona 3 Slash skills

SkillEffectPower
CleaveDeals light Slash damage to one foe.30
Power SlashDeals light Slash damage to one enemy.88
Zan-eiIt deals medium Slash damage to one enemy. (1.5x damage “New Moon” bonus)120
Getsu-eiIt deals medium Slash damage to one opponent. (1.5x damage “Full Moon” bonus)120
Gale SlashIt deals medium Slash damage to all enemies.100
Mighty SwingDeals medium Slash damage to one enemy.220
Fatal EndDeals medium Slash damage to one foe.230
Blade of FuryDeals medium Slash damage to all enemies. (2-4 hits)100
DeathboundDeals heavy Slash damage to all enemies.370
Tempest SlashDeals serious Slash damage to one foe. (1-3 hits)350
Heaven’s BladeDeals severe Slash damage to one foe.Michael exclusive.500
Brave BladeDeals severe Slash damage to one foe.550
Vorpal BladeDeals heavy Slash damage to all opponents. (1.5x “Great” condition bonus)500

Strike skills

SkillEffectPower
BashDeals light Strike damage to one foe.30
Sonic PunchDeals weak Strike damage to one enemy.70
Assault DiveDeals light Strike damage to one foe.90
Kill RushDeals light Strike damage to one foe. (1-3 hits)110
Swift StrikeDeals light Strike damage to all enemies. (1-3 hits)95
Herculean StrikeDeals medium Strike damage to all enemies.210
Gigantic FistDeals heavy Strike damage to one foe.315
Heat WaveDeals medium Strike damage to all foes.280
Vicious StrikeDeals serious Strike damage to all enemies.340
Weary ThrustDeals heavy Strike damage to one foe. (1.5x “Tired” condition bonus)405
Akasha ArtsDeals heavy Strike damage 1x to 2x to all foes.350
God’s HandDeals severe Strike damage to one foe.600

Pierce skills

SkillEffectPower
Single ShotDeals light Pierce damage to one foe.28
Double FangsDeals light Pierce damage to one foe. (2 hits)20
Holy ArrowDeals light Pierce damage / Charms one foe. (25% chance)60
Twin ShotDeals medium Pierce damage to one foe. (2 hits)100
Torrent ShotDeals light Pierce damage to one foe. (2-4 hits)50
Cruel AttackDeals medium Pierce damage to one foe. (1.5x to Downed foes)225
Poison ArrowDeals heavy Pierce damage / Poisons one foe. (50% chance)300
Vile AssaultDeals heavy Pierce damage to one foe. (1.5x to Downed foes)295
Arrow RainDeals medium Pierce damage to all foes. (2 hits)130
Myriad ArrowsDeals medium Pierce damage to all foes. (1-3 hits)140
Primal ForceDeals severe Pierce damage to one foe.580
PralayaDeals severe Pierce damage / instills Fear in all foes. (50% chance)Shiva exclusive.600

Fire skills

SkillEffectPower
AgiDeals light Fire damage to one foe.50
MaragiDeals light Fire damage to all foes.50
AgilaoDeals medium Fire damage to one foe.100
MaragionDeals medium Fire damage to all foes.100
AgidyneDeals heavy Fire damage to one foe.320
MaragidyneDeals heavy Fire damage to all foes.320
RagnarokDeals severe Fire damage to one foe.Surt exclusive.650
MaralagidyneDeals severe Fire damage to all foes.Mara exclusive.370

Ice skills

SkillEffectPower
BufuDeals light Ice damage / Freezes one foe. (10% chance)50
MabufuDeals light Ice damage / Freezes all foes. (8% chance)50
BufulaDeals medium Ice damage / Freezes one foe. (10% chance)100
MabufulaDeals medium Ice damage / Freezes all foes. (8% chance)100
BufudyneDeals heavy Ice damage / Freezes one foe. (10% chance)320
MabufudyneDeals heavy Ice damage / Freezes all foes. (8% chance)320
NiflheimDeals severe Ice damage / Freezes one foe. (100% chance)Skadi exclusive.650

Electricity skills

SkillEffectPower
ZioDeals light Elec damage / Shocks one foe. (10% chance)50
MazioDeals light Elec damage / Shocks all foes. (8% chance)50
ZiongaDeals medium Elec damage / Shocks one foe. (10% chance)100
MaziongaDeals medium Elec damage / Shocks all foes. (8% chance)100
ZiodyneDeals heavy Elec damage / Shocks one foe. (10% chance)320
MaziodyneDeals heavy Elec damage / Shocks all foes. (8% chance)320
Thunder ReignDeals severe Elec damage / Shocks one foe. (100% chance)Odin exclusive.650

Wind skills

SkillEffectPower
GaruDeals light Wind damage to one foe.50
MagaruDeals light Wind damage to all foes.50
GarulaDeals medium Wind damage to one foe.100
MagarulaDeals medium Wind damage to all foes.100
GarudyneDeals heavy Wind damage to one foe.320
MagarudyneDeals heavy Wind damage to all foes.320
Panta RheiDeals severe Wind damage to one foe.Norn exclusive.650

Persona 3 Light skills

SkillEffect
HamaLight: instant kill, 1 foe. (30% chance)
MahamaLight: instant kill, all foes. (25% chance)
HamaonLight: instant kill, 1 foe (high odds). (40% chance)
MahamaonLight: instant kill, all foes (high odds). (35% chance)
SamsaraLight: instant kill, all foes (very high). (45% chance)Daisoujou exclusive.

Darkness skills

SkillEffect
MudoDarkness: instant kill, 1 foe. (30% chance)
MamudoDarkness: instant kill, all foes. (25% chance)
MudoonDarkness: instant kill, 1 foe (high odds). (40% chance)
MamudoonDarkness: instant kill, all foes (high odds). (35% chance)
Die For Me!Darkness: instant kill, all foes (very high). (45% chance)Alice exclusive.

Recovery skills

SkillEffect
DiaSlightly (50) restores 1 ally’s HP.
MediaSlightly (40) restores the party’s HP.
DiaramaModerately (160) restores 1 ally’s HP.
MediaramaModerately (140) restores the party’s HP.
DiarahanFully restores 1 ally’s HP.
MediarahanFully restores the party’s HP.
RecarmRevives an ally, restoring 50% of HP.
SamarecarmRevives an ally, fully restoring HP.
PatraDispels Panic, Fear, and Distress (1 ally).
Re PatraAssists 1 ally who’s been Knocked Down.
Me PatraDispels Panic, Fear, and Distress (party).
PosumudiNeutralizes Poison (1 ally).
CharmdiDispels Charm (1 ally).
EnradiDispels Rage (1 ally).
AmritaCures all ailments (party).
SalvationFully restores the party’s HP. Cures ailments.

Enhance skills

SkillEffect
TarukajaIncreases 1 ally’s Attack.
TarundaDecreases 1 foe’s Attack.
MatarukajaIncreases party’s Attack.
MatarundaDecreases all foe’s Attacks.
RakukajaIncreases 1 ally’s Defense.
RakundaDecreases 1 foe’s Defense.
MarakukajaIncreases party’s Defense.
MarakundaDecreases all foe Defense.
SukukajaIncreases 1 ally’s Hit/Evasion rate.
SukundaDecreases 1 foe’s Hit/Evasion rate.
MasukukajaIncreases party’s Hit/Evasion rate.
MasukundaDecreases all foe’s Hit/Evasion rate.
DekundaNullifies stat penalties on party.
DekajaNullifies stat bonuses on all foes.
RebellionIncreases Critical Rate (all).
RevolutionGreatly increases Critical Rate (all).
Power ChargeDoubles power of physical attacks next turn.
Mind ChargeDoubles power of magic attacks dealt next turn.
Fire BreakReduces 1 foe’s Fire resistance to average.
Ice BreakReduces 1 foe’s Ice resistance to average.
Elec BreakReduces 1 foe’s Electricity resistance to average.
Wind BreakReduces 1 foe’s Wind resistance to average.
TetrakarnThe barrier reflects physical damage 1x per ally.
MakarakarnThe barrier that reflects magic damage 1x per ally.

Ailment skills

SkillEffect
Evil TouchInstills Fear in 1 foe. (40% chance)
Evil SmileInstills Fear in all foes. (40% chance)
Ghastly WailInstantly kills all foes who are fearful.
PulinpaMakes 1 foe Panic. (40% chance)
TentarafooMakes all foes Panic. (40% chance)
BewilderDistresses 1 foe. (40% chance)
Eerie SoundDistresses all foes. (35% chance)
PoismaPoisons 1 foe. (40% chance)
Poison MistPoisons all foes. (35% chance)
Virus BreathDeals damage / Poisons all foes. (25% of current HP / 75% chance)
Marin KarinCharms 1 foe. (40% chance)
Sexy DanceCharms all foes. (40% chance)
ProvokeEnrages 1 foe. (40% chance)
InfuriateEnrages all foes. (35% chance)

Special skills   

SkillEffect
RecarmdraUser’s HP becomes 1; Allies’ HP restored.
TrafuriEnables escape from most battles.

Almighty skills

SkillEffectPower
Life DrainDrains 35 HP from one foe.
Spirit DrainDrains 20 SP from one foe.
Foul BreathDoubles ailment susceptibility to one foe for three turns.
Stagnant AirDoubles ailment susceptibility to everyone for three turns.
MegidoDeals medium Almighty damage to all foes.180
MegidolaDeals heavy Almighty damage to all foes.320
MegidolaonDeals severe Almighty damage to all foes.650
Black ViperDeals massive Almighty damage to one foe.Satan exclusive.950
Morning StarDeals massive Almighty damage to all foes.Helel exclusive.800

Persona 3 Passive skills

SkillEffect
Dodge SlashEvasion rate doubled vs Slash attacks.
Evade SlashEvasion rate tripled vs Slash attacks.
Resist SlashReduces damage from Slash attacks.
Null SlashNullifies damage from Slash attacks.
Repel SlashReflects damage from Slash attacks.
Absorb SlashDrains damage from Slash attacks.
Dodge StrikeEvasion rate doubled vs Strike attacks.
Evade StrikeEvasion rate tripled vs Strike attacks.
Resist StrikeReduces damage from Strike attacks.
Null StrikeNullifies damage from Strike attacks.
Repel StrikeReflects damage from Strike attacks.
Absorb StrikeDrains damage from Strike attacks.
Dodge PierceThe evasion rate doubled vs Pierce attacks.
Evade PierceThe evasion rate tripled vs Pierce attacks.
Resist PierceReduces damage from Pierce attacks.
Null PierceNullifies damage from Pierce attacks.
Repel PierceReflects damage from Pierce attacks.
Absorb PierceDrains damage from Pierce attacks.
Dodge FireEvasion rate doubled vs Fire attacks.
Evade FireEvasion rate tripled vs Fire attacks.
Resist FireReduces damage from Fire attacks.
Null FireNullifies damage from Fire attacks.
Repel FireReflects damage from Fire attacks.
Absorb FireDrains damage from Fire attacks.
Dodge IceThe evasion rate doubled vs Ice attacks.
Evade IceThe evasion rate tripled vs Ice attacks.
Resist IceReduces damage from Ice attacks.
Null IceNullifies damage from Ice attacks.
Repel IceReflects damage from Ice attacks.
Absorb IceDrains damage from Ice attacks.
Dodge ElecThe evasion rate doubled vs Elec attacks.
Evade ElecThe evasion rate tripled vs Elec attacks.
Resist ElecReduces damage from Elec attacks.
Null ElecNullifies damage from Elec attacks.
Repel ElecReflects damage from Elec attacks.
Absorb ElecDrains damage from Elec attacks.
Dodge WindThe evasion rate doubled vs Wind attacks.
Evade WindThe evasion rate tripled vs Wind attacks.
Resist WindReduces damage from Wind attacks.
Null WindNullifies damage from Wind attacks.
Repel WindReflects damage from Wind attacks.
Absorb WindDrains damage from Wind attacks.
Survive LightLow odds of revival vs Light magic. (50% chance, revive with 1 HP)
Endure LightAutomatic revival vs Light magic. (Revive with 1 HP)
Resist LightHalves the chance of death via a Light attack.
Null LightNullifies Light attacks.
Repel LightReflects Light attacks.
Survive DarkLow odds of revival vs Darkness magic. (50% chance, revive with 1 HP)
Endure DarkAutomatic revival vs Darkness magic. (Revive with 1 HP)
Resist DarkHalves the chance of death via a Darkness attack.
Null DarkNullifies Darkness attacks.
Repel DarkReflects Darkness attacks.
Fire BoostStrengthens Fire attacks by 25%. Stacks with Fire Amp for 87.5%.
Fire AmpGreatly strengthens Fire attacks by 50%. Stacks with Fire Boost for 87.5%.
Ice BoostStrengthens Ice attacks by 25%. Stacks with Ice Amp for 87.5%.
Ice AmpGreatly strengthens Ice attacks by 50%. Stacks with Ice Boost for 87.5%.
Elec BoostStrengthens Electricity attacks by 25%. Stacks with Elec Amp for 87.5%.
Elec AmpGreatly strengthens Elec attacks by 50%. Stacks with Elec Boost for 87.5%.
Wind BoostStrengthens Wind attacks by 25%. Stacks with Wind Amp for 87.5%.
Wind AmpGreatly strengthens Wind attacks by 50%. Stacks with Wind Boost for 87.5%.
Hama BoostIncreases success rate of Light magic by 50%.
Mudo BoostIncreases success rate of Darkness magic by 50%.
Fear BoostIncreases odds of instilling Fear by 50%.
Panic BoostIncreases odds of instilling Panic by 50%.
Distress BoostIncreases odds of Distressing a foe by 50%
Poison BoostIncreases odds of Poisoning a foe by 50%.
Charm BoostIncreases odds of Charming a foe by 50%.
Rage BoostIncreases odds of Enraging a foe by 50%.
Ailment BoostIncreases odds of inflicting ailments by 50%.
Null FearProtects user from Fear.
Null PanicProtects user from Panic.
Null DistressProtects user from Distress.
Null PoisonProtects user from Poison.
Null CharmProtects user from being Charmed.
Null RageProtects users from becoming Enraged.
Null ShockProtects user from being Shocked.
Null FreezeProtects user from being Frozen.
Auto-TarukajaAutomatic Tarukaja at the start of the battle.
Auto-RakukajaAutomatic Rakukaja at the start of the battle.
Auto-SukukajaAutomatic Sukukaja at the start of the battle.
Auto-MataruAutomatic Matarukaja at the start of the battle.
Auto-MarakuAutomatic Marakukaja at the start of the battle.
Auto-MasukuAutomatic Masukukaja at the start of the battle.
Divine GraceGreatly strengthens restorative magic by 100%.
Regenerate 1Restores 2% HP each turn in battle. Stacks with Regenerate 2, 3, and Spring of Life.
Regenerate 2Restores 4% HP each turn in battle. Stacks with Regenerate 1, 3, and Spring of Life.
Regenerate 3Restores 6% HP each turn in battle. Stacks with Regenerate 1, 2, and Spring of Life.
Spring of LifeRestores 8% HP each turn in battle.Trismegistus exclusive. Stacks with Regenerate skills.
Invigorate 1Restores 3 SP each turn in battle. Stacks with Invigorate 2 and 3.
Invigorate 2Restores 5 SP each turn in battle. Stacks with Invigorate 1 and 3.
Invigorate 3Restores 7 SP each turn in battle. Stacks with Invigorate 1 and 2.
Cool BreezeRestores 8% HP and SP after battle.
Victory CryFully restores HP and SP after the battle.
Growth 1Persona gains 1/4 EXP while inactive.
Growth 2Persona gains 1/2 EXP while inactive.
Growth 3Persona gains full EXP while inactive.
EndureRestores 1 HP upon death 1 time per battle. Stacks with Enduring Soul.
Enduring SoulRestores all HP upon death 1 time per battle. Stacks with Endure.
CounterCounter physical attacks (low odds). (15% chance)
CounterstrikeCounter physical attacks (med odds). (30% chance)
High CounterCounter physical attacks (high odds). (50% chance)
AlertnessLowers the odds of being taken by surprise.
Fast RetreatIncreases the chance of escape.
Apt PupilIncreases user’s Critical Rate.
Sharp StudentLowers odds of sustaining critical damage.
Raging TigerDoubles attack power while Enraged.
1hSwd Master*Doubles damage dealt by a 1-handed sword. (P3/ FES only)
2hSwd Master*Doubles damage dealt by a 2-handed sword. (P3/ FES only)
Fist Master*Doubles damage dealt by a fist weapon.
Heavy Master*Doubles damage dealt by a bludgeon. (P3/ FES only)
Spear Master*Doubles damage dealt by a spear.
Bow Master*Doubles damage dealt by a bow. (P3/ FES only)
Weapons MasterDoubles damage dealt with weapons. (Portable only)
Arms MasterHalves HP cost for physical skills.
Spell MasterHalves SP cost for magic skills.
Unshaken WillProtects user from mental ailments.Asura exclusive.
Magic Skill UpStrengthens all magical attacks, including Almighty, by 25%.Messiah exclusive (Portable only).

Persona 3 Navigator skills

SkillEffect
AnalysisDisplays enemy information (stats and resistances).
Full AnalysisDisplays detailed enemy information (stats, resistances, and skills).
Support ScanDisplays all buffs and debuffs currently in effect.
Third EyeIncreases information displayed on the target(shows whether an attack will be nulled, repelled, or absorbed).
Healing WaveParty recovers 15% HP when ascending to the next floor.
OracleCauses one of the following effects:1. HP restored. 2. SP restored. 3. HP and SP restored.4. All status ailments cured. 5. HP and SP reduced to 1.
Escape RouteReturn to the entrance of Tartarus or the Desert of Doors.

Fusion spells

SkillEffectPower
CadenzaRestores 50% HP / Evasion up (party).50% total HP
JusticeHalves all foes’ HP via Light magic (50% chance).50% current HP
Jack BrothersKnocks down all foes (50% chance).
FrolicFully restores the party’s HP but may inflict Charm (30% chance).
King and IDeals medium Ice damage/Freezes all foes (50% Freeze).149
DreamfestIt Inflicts Charm on all foes (80% chance).
Summer DreamOne of the following happens at random: Fully restores the party’s HP and SP. Fully restores all foe’s HP and SP. Fully restores everyone’s HP and SP. Knocks down all allies.Knocks down all foes.Knocks down, everyone. Everyone suffers from a random ailment. Nothing.
Best FriendsCombines all -Kaja skills on one ally.
Thunder CallDeals heavy Elec damage/Shocks all foes (high chance).320
ValhallaGrants one ally invincibility for 1 turn butdrops HP and SP to 1 after the effect fades
Scarlet HavocDeals heavy Slash damage to all foes.320
Shadow HoundDeals heavy Strike damage to all foes.300
RaktapakshaKnocks Down all foes (30% chance) and casts Dekaja.15
TricksterInflicts random ailments on all foes (100% chance).15
InfinityInvulnerability for 1 turn (party).
ArdhanariDeals massive Fire damage to all foes.900
Last JudgeDeals severe Almighty damage to all foes.800
ArmageddonDeals ultimate damage to all foes.9999 (fixed damage)
