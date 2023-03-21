Persona 3 Skills Guide

In Persona 3, you will find many skills, but it is hard to differentiate which is best. Some of these Persona 3 Portable skills also cost you HP and SP, but it is better to know what skills you should invest your HP and SP in rather than mindlessly choosing any of the skills in Persona 3.

This guide covers all the skills in Persona 3 Fes, and portable, and their damage and descriptions.

Persona 3 skills list

Skills and spells are critical in battle. Any side with more skills and spells than the opposite side will automatically get the upper hand on the opponent in the battle in Persona 3. So, it is better to know what the skills and spells are and what are their description.

Skills are divided into different headings according to their descriptions. Go through the skill list below and learn about these skills and spells.

Persona 3 Slash skills

Skill Effect Power Cleave Deals light Slash damage to one foe. 30 Power Slash Deals light Slash damage to one enemy. 88 Zan-ei It deals medium Slash damage to one enemy. (1.5x damage “New Moon” bonus) 120 Getsu-ei It deals medium Slash damage to one opponent. (1.5x damage “Full Moon” bonus) 120 Gale Slash It deals medium Slash damage to all enemies. 100 Mighty Swing Deals medium Slash damage to one enemy. 220 Fatal End Deals medium Slash damage to one foe. 230 Blade of Fury Deals medium Slash damage to all enemies. (2-4 hits) 100 Deathbound Deals heavy Slash damage to all enemies. 370 Tempest Slash Deals serious Slash damage to one foe. (1-3 hits) 350 Heaven’s Blade Deals severe Slash damage to one foe.Michael exclusive. 500 Brave Blade Deals severe Slash damage to one foe. 550 Vorpal Blade Deals heavy Slash damage to all opponents. (1.5x “Great” condition bonus) 500

Strike skills

Skill Effect Power Bash Deals light Strike damage to one foe. 30 Sonic Punch Deals weak Strike damage to one enemy. 70 Assault Dive Deals light Strike damage to one foe. 90 Kill Rush Deals light Strike damage to one foe. (1-3 hits) 110 Swift Strike Deals light Strike damage to all enemies. (1-3 hits) 95 Herculean Strike Deals medium Strike damage to all enemies. 210 Gigantic Fist Deals heavy Strike damage to one foe. 315 Heat Wave Deals medium Strike damage to all foes. 280 Vicious Strike Deals serious Strike damage to all enemies. 340 Weary Thrust Deals heavy Strike damage to one foe. (1.5x “Tired” condition bonus) 405 Akasha Arts Deals heavy Strike damage 1x to 2x to all foes. 350 God’s Hand Deals severe Strike damage to one foe. 600

Pierce skills

Skill Effect Power Single Shot Deals light Pierce damage to one foe. 28 Double Fangs Deals light Pierce damage to one foe. (2 hits) 20 Holy Arrow Deals light Pierce damage / Charms one foe. (25% chance) 60 Twin Shot Deals medium Pierce damage to one foe. (2 hits) 100 Torrent Shot Deals light Pierce damage to one foe. (2-4 hits) 50 Cruel Attack Deals medium Pierce damage to one foe. (1.5x to Downed foes) 225 Poison Arrow Deals heavy Pierce damage / Poisons one foe. (50% chance) 300 Vile Assault Deals heavy Pierce damage to one foe. (1.5x to Downed foes) 295 Arrow Rain Deals medium Pierce damage to all foes. (2 hits) 130 Myriad Arrows Deals medium Pierce damage to all foes. (1-3 hits) 140 Primal Force Deals severe Pierce damage to one foe. 580 Pralaya Deals severe Pierce damage / instills Fear in all foes. (50% chance)Shiva exclusive. 600

Fire skills

Skill Effect Power Agi Deals light Fire damage to one foe. 50 Maragi Deals light Fire damage to all foes. 50 Agilao Deals medium Fire damage to one foe. 100 Maragion Deals medium Fire damage to all foes. 100 Agidyne Deals heavy Fire damage to one foe. 320 Maragidyne Deals heavy Fire damage to all foes. 320 Ragnarok Deals severe Fire damage to one foe.Surt exclusive. 650 Maralagidyne Deals severe Fire damage to all foes.Mara exclusive. 370

Ice skills

Skill Effect Power Bufu Deals light Ice damage / Freezes one foe. (10% chance) 50 Mabufu Deals light Ice damage / Freezes all foes. (8% chance) 50 Bufula Deals medium Ice damage / Freezes one foe. (10% chance) 100 Mabufula Deals medium Ice damage / Freezes all foes. (8% chance) 100 Bufudyne Deals heavy Ice damage / Freezes one foe. (10% chance) 320 Mabufudyne Deals heavy Ice damage / Freezes all foes. (8% chance) 320 Niflheim Deals severe Ice damage / Freezes one foe. (100% chance)Skadi exclusive. 650

Electricity skills

Skill Effect Power Zio Deals light Elec damage / Shocks one foe. (10% chance) 50 Mazio Deals light Elec damage / Shocks all foes. (8% chance) 50 Zionga Deals medium Elec damage / Shocks one foe. (10% chance) 100 Mazionga Deals medium Elec damage / Shocks all foes. (8% chance) 100 Ziodyne Deals heavy Elec damage / Shocks one foe. (10% chance) 320 Maziodyne Deals heavy Elec damage / Shocks all foes. (8% chance) 320 Thunder Reign Deals severe Elec damage / Shocks one foe. (100% chance)Odin exclusive. 650

Wind skills

Skill Effect Power Garu Deals light Wind damage to one foe. 50 Magaru Deals light Wind damage to all foes. 50 Garula Deals medium Wind damage to one foe. 100 Magarula Deals medium Wind damage to all foes. 100 Garudyne Deals heavy Wind damage to one foe. 320 Magarudyne Deals heavy Wind damage to all foes. 320 Panta Rhei Deals severe Wind damage to one foe.Norn exclusive. 650

Persona 3 Light skills

Skill Effect Hama Light: instant kill, 1 foe. (30% chance) Mahama Light: instant kill, all foes. (25% chance) Hamaon Light: instant kill, 1 foe (high odds). (40% chance) Mahamaon Light: instant kill, all foes (high odds). (35% chance) Samsara Light: instant kill, all foes (very high). (45% chance)Daisoujou exclusive.

Darkness skills

Skill Effect Mudo Darkness: instant kill, 1 foe. (30% chance) Mamudo Darkness: instant kill, all foes. (25% chance) Mudoon Darkness: instant kill, 1 foe (high odds). (40% chance) Mamudoon Darkness: instant kill, all foes (high odds). (35% chance) Die For Me! Darkness: instant kill, all foes (very high). (45% chance)Alice exclusive.

Recovery skills

Skill Effect Dia Slightly (50) restores 1 ally’s HP. Media Slightly (40) restores the party’s HP. Diarama Moderately (160) restores 1 ally’s HP. Mediarama Moderately (140) restores the party’s HP. Diarahan Fully restores 1 ally’s HP. Mediarahan Fully restores the party’s HP. Recarm Revives an ally, restoring 50% of HP. Samarecarm Revives an ally, fully restoring HP. Patra Dispels Panic, Fear, and Distress (1 ally). Re Patra Assists 1 ally who’s been Knocked Down. Me Patra Dispels Panic, Fear, and Distress (party). Posumudi Neutralizes Poison (1 ally). Charmdi Dispels Charm (1 ally). Enradi Dispels Rage (1 ally). Amrita Cures all ailments (party). Salvation Fully restores the party’s HP. Cures ailments.

Enhance skills

Skill Effect Tarukaja Increases 1 ally’s Attack. Tarunda Decreases 1 foe’s Attack. Matarukaja Increases party’s Attack. Matarunda Decreases all foe’s Attacks. Rakukaja Increases 1 ally’s Defense. Rakunda Decreases 1 foe’s Defense. Marakukaja Increases party’s Defense. Marakunda Decreases all foe Defense. Sukukaja Increases 1 ally’s Hit/Evasion rate. Sukunda Decreases 1 foe’s Hit/Evasion rate. Masukukaja Increases party’s Hit/Evasion rate. Masukunda Decreases all foe’s Hit/Evasion rate. Dekunda Nullifies stat penalties on party. Dekaja Nullifies stat bonuses on all foes. Rebellion Increases Critical Rate (all). Revolution Greatly increases Critical Rate (all). Power Charge Doubles power of physical attacks next turn. Mind Charge Doubles power of magic attacks dealt next turn. Fire Break Reduces 1 foe’s Fire resistance to average. Ice Break Reduces 1 foe’s Ice resistance to average. Elec Break Reduces 1 foe’s Electricity resistance to average. Wind Break Reduces 1 foe’s Wind resistance to average. Tetrakarn The barrier reflects physical damage 1x per ally. Makarakarn The barrier that reflects magic damage 1x per ally.

Ailment skills

Skill Effect Evil Touch Instills Fear in 1 foe. (40% chance) Evil Smile Instills Fear in all foes. (40% chance) Ghastly Wail Instantly kills all foes who are fearful. Pulinpa Makes 1 foe Panic. (40% chance) Tentarafoo Makes all foes Panic. (40% chance) Bewilder Distresses 1 foe. (40% chance) Eerie Sound Distresses all foes. (35% chance) Poisma Poisons 1 foe. (40% chance) Poison Mist Poisons all foes. (35% chance) Virus Breath Deals damage / Poisons all foes. (25% of current HP / 75% chance) Marin Karin Charms 1 foe. (40% chance) Sexy Dance Charms all foes. (40% chance) Provoke Enrages 1 foe. (40% chance) Infuriate Enrages all foes. (35% chance)

Special skills

Skill Effect Recarmdra User’s HP becomes 1; Allies’ HP restored. Trafuri Enables escape from most battles.

Almighty skills

Skill Effect Power Life Drain Drains 35 HP from one foe. – Spirit Drain Drains 20 SP from one foe. – Foul Breath Doubles ailment susceptibility to one foe for three turns. – Stagnant Air Doubles ailment susceptibility to everyone for three turns. – Megido Deals medium Almighty damage to all foes. 180 Megidola Deals heavy Almighty damage to all foes. 320 Megidolaon Deals severe Almighty damage to all foes. 650 Black Viper Deals massive Almighty damage to one foe.Satan exclusive. 950 Morning Star Deals massive Almighty damage to all foes.Helel exclusive. 800

Persona 3 Passive skills

Skill Effect Dodge Slash Evasion rate doubled vs Slash attacks. Evade Slash Evasion rate tripled vs Slash attacks. Resist Slash Reduces damage from Slash attacks. Null Slash Nullifies damage from Slash attacks. Repel Slash Reflects damage from Slash attacks. Absorb Slash Drains damage from Slash attacks. Dodge Strike Evasion rate doubled vs Strike attacks. Evade Strike Evasion rate tripled vs Strike attacks. Resist Strike Reduces damage from Strike attacks. Null Strike Nullifies damage from Strike attacks. Repel Strike Reflects damage from Strike attacks. Absorb Strike Drains damage from Strike attacks. Dodge Pierce The evasion rate doubled vs Pierce attacks. Evade Pierce The evasion rate tripled vs Pierce attacks. Resist Pierce Reduces damage from Pierce attacks. Null Pierce Nullifies damage from Pierce attacks. Repel Pierce Reflects damage from Pierce attacks. Absorb Pierce Drains damage from Pierce attacks. Dodge Fire Evasion rate doubled vs Fire attacks. Evade Fire Evasion rate tripled vs Fire attacks. Resist Fire Reduces damage from Fire attacks. Null Fire Nullifies damage from Fire attacks. Repel Fire Reflects damage from Fire attacks. Absorb Fire Drains damage from Fire attacks. Dodge Ice The evasion rate doubled vs Ice attacks. Evade Ice The evasion rate tripled vs Ice attacks. Resist Ice Reduces damage from Ice attacks. Null Ice Nullifies damage from Ice attacks. Repel Ice Reflects damage from Ice attacks. Absorb Ice Drains damage from Ice attacks. Dodge Elec The evasion rate doubled vs Elec attacks. Evade Elec The evasion rate tripled vs Elec attacks. Resist Elec Reduces damage from Elec attacks. Null Elec Nullifies damage from Elec attacks. Repel Elec Reflects damage from Elec attacks. Absorb Elec Drains damage from Elec attacks. Dodge Wind The evasion rate doubled vs Wind attacks. Evade Wind The evasion rate tripled vs Wind attacks. Resist Wind Reduces damage from Wind attacks. Null Wind Nullifies damage from Wind attacks. Repel Wind Reflects damage from Wind attacks. Absorb Wind Drains damage from Wind attacks. Survive Light Low odds of revival vs Light magic. (50% chance, revive with 1 HP) Endure Light Automatic revival vs Light magic. (Revive with 1 HP) Resist Light Halves the chance of death via a Light attack. Null Light Nullifies Light attacks. Repel Light Reflects Light attacks. Survive Dark Low odds of revival vs Darkness magic. (50% chance, revive with 1 HP) Endure Dark Automatic revival vs Darkness magic. (Revive with 1 HP) Resist Dark Halves the chance of death via a Darkness attack. Null Dark Nullifies Darkness attacks. Repel Dark Reflects Darkness attacks. Fire Boost Strengthens Fire attacks by 25%. Stacks with Fire Amp for 87.5%. Fire Amp Greatly strengthens Fire attacks by 50%. Stacks with Fire Boost for 87.5%. Ice Boost Strengthens Ice attacks by 25%. Stacks with Ice Amp for 87.5%. Ice Amp Greatly strengthens Ice attacks by 50%. Stacks with Ice Boost for 87.5%. Elec Boost Strengthens Electricity attacks by 25%. Stacks with Elec Amp for 87.5%. Elec Amp Greatly strengthens Elec attacks by 50%. Stacks with Elec Boost for 87.5%. Wind Boost Strengthens Wind attacks by 25%. Stacks with Wind Amp for 87.5%. Wind Amp Greatly strengthens Wind attacks by 50%. Stacks with Wind Boost for 87.5%. Hama Boost Increases success rate of Light magic by 50%. Mudo Boost Increases success rate of Darkness magic by 50%. Fear Boost Increases odds of instilling Fear by 50%. Panic Boost Increases odds of instilling Panic by 50%. Distress Boost Increases odds of Distressing a foe by 50% Poison Boost Increases odds of Poisoning a foe by 50%. Charm Boost Increases odds of Charming a foe by 50%. Rage Boost Increases odds of Enraging a foe by 50%. Ailment Boost Increases odds of inflicting ailments by 50%. Null Fear Protects user from Fear. Null Panic Protects user from Panic. Null Distress Protects user from Distress. Null Poison Protects user from Poison. Null Charm Protects user from being Charmed. Null Rage Protects users from becoming Enraged. Null Shock Protects user from being Shocked. Null Freeze Protects user from being Frozen. Auto-Tarukaja Automatic Tarukaja at the start of the battle. Auto-Rakukaja Automatic Rakukaja at the start of the battle. Auto-Sukukaja Automatic Sukukaja at the start of the battle. Auto-Mataru Automatic Matarukaja at the start of the battle. Auto-Maraku Automatic Marakukaja at the start of the battle. Auto-Masuku Automatic Masukukaja at the start of the battle. Divine Grace Greatly strengthens restorative magic by 100%. Regenerate 1 Restores 2% HP each turn in battle. Stacks with Regenerate 2, 3, and Spring of Life. Regenerate 2 Restores 4% HP each turn in battle. Stacks with Regenerate 1, 3, and Spring of Life. Regenerate 3 Restores 6% HP each turn in battle. Stacks with Regenerate 1, 2, and Spring of Life. Spring of Life Restores 8% HP each turn in battle.Trismegistus exclusive. Stacks with Regenerate skills. Invigorate 1 Restores 3 SP each turn in battle. Stacks with Invigorate 2 and 3. Invigorate 2 Restores 5 SP each turn in battle. Stacks with Invigorate 1 and 3. Invigorate 3 Restores 7 SP each turn in battle. Stacks with Invigorate 1 and 2. Cool Breeze Restores 8% HP and SP after battle. Victory Cry Fully restores HP and SP after the battle. Growth 1 Persona gains 1/4 EXP while inactive. Growth 2 Persona gains 1/2 EXP while inactive. Growth 3 Persona gains full EXP while inactive. Endure Restores 1 HP upon death 1 time per battle. Stacks with Enduring Soul. Enduring Soul Restores all HP upon death 1 time per battle. Stacks with Endure. Counter Counter physical attacks (low odds). (15% chance) Counterstrike Counter physical attacks (med odds). (30% chance) High Counter Counter physical attacks (high odds). (50% chance) Alertness Lowers the odds of being taken by surprise. Fast Retreat Increases the chance of escape. Apt Pupil Increases user’s Critical Rate. Sharp Student Lowers odds of sustaining critical damage. Raging Tiger Doubles attack power while Enraged. 1hSwd Master* Doubles damage dealt by a 1-handed sword. (P3/ FES only) 2hSwd Master* Doubles damage dealt by a 2-handed sword. (P3/ FES only) Fist Master* Doubles damage dealt by a fist weapon. Heavy Master* Doubles damage dealt by a bludgeon. (P3/ FES only) Spear Master* Doubles damage dealt by a spear. Bow Master* Doubles damage dealt by a bow. (P3/ FES only) Weapons Master Doubles damage dealt with weapons. (Portable only) Arms Master Halves HP cost for physical skills. Spell Master Halves SP cost for magic skills. Unshaken Will Protects user from mental ailments.Asura exclusive. Magic Skill Up Strengthens all magical attacks, including Almighty, by 25%.Messiah exclusive (Portable only).

Persona 3 Navigator skills

Skill Effect Analysis Displays enemy information (stats and resistances). Full Analysis Displays detailed enemy information (stats, resistances, and skills). Support Scan Displays all buffs and debuffs currently in effect. Third Eye Increases information displayed on the target(shows whether an attack will be nulled, repelled, or absorbed). Healing Wave Party recovers 15% HP when ascending to the next floor. Oracle Causes one of the following effects:1. HP restored. 2. SP restored. 3. HP and SP restored.4. All status ailments cured. 5. HP and SP reduced to 1. Escape Route Return to the entrance of Tartarus or the Desert of Doors.

Fusion spells