Palworld: Katress Location & How To Catch

If you’re looking to expand your Paldeck around level 20 in Palworld, then Katress is a great Pal to add to the list! Underestimating this Pal because of its small size is a big mistake. Katress is a Dark Elemental Pal that, despite its small size, absolutely excels in combat – but has other great uses too.

This Pal also comes with Lv.2 Handiwork, Lv.2 Medicine Production, and Lv.2 Transporting Work Suitabilities as well, which makes it a great companion to have working at your base. Additionally, its Partner Skill also grants bonus drops from Neutral type Pals.

With all of these abilities combined, there are very few other Pals that play such a great role around this level. Finding Katress in Palworld isn’t such a difficult task either which makes it even more worth the trouble to catch. Let us show you how!

Where to find Katress in Palworld?

Katress is a Dark-type Pal, meaning it can only be found at night – specifically in the Moonless Shore and the Verdant Brook areas. These areas where you can find Katress Palworld are in the center of the map. Alternatively, if you want to find this Pal during the day as well. You will have to fight it as a field boss.

In addition to the aforementioned locations, Katress can also be found as a field Alpha boss at the Sealed Realm of the Invincible (Coordinates: 241, -330). This is on a small island to the south of the map, in between Marsh Island and Fort Ruins.

The closest fast travel point to this location is the Islandhopper Coast FTP. When you get to this Katress location in Palworld, remember that you’ll face a level 23 Alpha boss – we recommend preparing for it beforehand.

How to catch Katress

In both scenarios, you will first have to beat Katress until its HP is just low enough to capture it. Make sure to not kill the Pal before you get the chance to catch it though.

TIP Dark elemental Pals are weak against Dragon-type Pals. Hence, Dinossom would be a great help in the fight against this boss.

Once its HP is low enough, you can simply throw your trusty Pal Sphere at it to capture Katress in Palworld. We recommend using a Mega or a Giga Sphere to increase your chances of capturing the Pal.

If you kill the Pal, however, it has a small chance of dropping a High-Grade Technical Manual, with the most chance of dropping Katress Hair and Leather. You can even get a Katress Cap/Hat from killing the Pal.

FYI You can also purchase the Katress Cap Schematic from the Wandering Merchant.

Alternatively, you can also obtain a Katress by purchasing the Pal from the Black Marketeer. There isn’t a guarantee that you’ll find said Pal at the merchant though, because his stock is random. Lastly, you can also obtain a Katress randomly from a Large Dark Egg as well.

FYI Rarer and higher level Pals at the Black Marketeer have a higher cost.

How to breed Katress

Like any other Pal, the simplest and easiest way to get a Katress in Palworld is to breed it. To do that, you can try the following combinations: