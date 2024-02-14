How To Get Huge Dragon Egg In Palworld

Dragon-type Pals are everyone’s favorite, but getting them from the wild is an adversity only true combat veterans can overcome. For those who don’t wish to fight these creatures, the best way to get one would be to hatch it from a Huge Dragon Egg in Palworld.

The thing with Huge Dragon Eggs is that they are very rare and consequently extremely hard to find. They can spawn anywhere in the world, but there are only a few lucky enough to find one.

That said, let us guide you through the journey and show you how you can get a Huge Dragon Egg as soon as possible.

How to get Huge Dragon Eggs in Palworld

Huge Dragon Eggs, as you can tell by the name, are very large. They’re purple and have black stripes running across them, with a star on top. This makes it very easy to spot in the snow or the desert area.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any dedicated places in Palworld where you are guaranteed to find a Huge Dragon egg. These eggs spawn at random and are usually specified in areas that are at a higher altitude.

These areas would include high hills, the tops of mountains, or generally the highest point of a particular area you can access. An example of such an area where you would have the highest chance of finding a Huge Dragon Egg in Palworld would be around the Mount Obsidian Midpoint Fast Travel Point.

If it’s not in the immediate vicinity, search around the edges of Mount Obsidian and you will likely find one sitting about. You can also find Schorching Eggs in these areas. Alternatively, you could try hitting the peaks of the desert biome, which also have a high chance of spawning the Dragon egg.

TIP You can use a flying mount to scour the area around you to have the best chance of finding the Huge Dragon Egg.

How to hatch the Huge Dragon Egg

If you are lucky enough to find the Dragon Egg, you must hatch it to make real use of it. To do that, you require an Egg Incubator. Egg Incubators are found in the Technology Tab on tier 7, and its schematic costs 1 Ancient Technology Point to unlock.

After you have unlocked the schematic, you have to build the Incubator and place it at a suitable location in your base. Once that’s done, all you have to do is place the Egg inside the Incubator and let it coke.

FYI To build an Egg Incubator, you require 2x Ancient Civilization Points, 5x Cloth, 10x Paldium Fragments, and 30x Stone.

A typical Huge Dragon Egg takes around 2 hours to hatch, but you can speed up the hatching process either by keeping the egg warm indoors or assigning a fire-type Pal like Flambell to heat it. When the time duration is complete and the Egg has hatched, you can get one of seven different Dragon-type Pals:

Azurobe

Elphidram

Relaxaurus

Relaxaurus Lux

Jormuntide

Jormuntide Ignis

Quivern

Lastly, you should remember that each of these seven Pals has an equal 10% chance of hatching instead of Jormuntide Ignis, which has a 5% chance.

With luck, you can get the Dragon-type Pal you desire and take it out for a spin – but make sure not to put it against an Ice elemental, as Dragons are weak against them.