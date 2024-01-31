Palworld: Faleris Location, How To Breed

When it comes to the Fire type, Faleris is quickly gaining popularity as one of the best Pals to find and capture in Palworld. This is because Faleris is a jack-of-all-trades kind of Pal – being helpful not only around the camp but also terrifying in combat.

Being such a strong Fire-type Pal, Faleris obviously wouldn’t be very easy to catch. Luckily, you have three different ways to get this Pal. Let us tell you how.

Where to find Faleris in Palworld?

The best and simplest way to get Faleris (No. 105) is to search for it in its natural habitat. This is the No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary, located all the way in the northwestern corner of the map.

This location is an island, which means that it can only be accessed via a flying-mount or a water-mount Pal, so make sure you have that first.

The nearest fast travel point to this location is in the Deep Sand Dunes area. You can make your way to the No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary from there easily.

FYI Faleris’s location doesn’t change depending on the time of day.

Once you reach Faleris’s location, it’s time to capture it. To do that, we would advise bringing in a few Water-type Pals since they are its weakness. Strong Water-type Pals like Azurobe and Relaxaurus are recommended.

Your water Pals will easily be able to weaken Faleris if they are at a decent level – at least level 45. When Faleris is weak enough, pull out your trusty Pal Sphere and throw it at the Pal to catch it. We would recommend a higher-tier Pal Sphere – the Ultra Pal Sphere, for example.

Another way to catch Faleris in Palworld is by winning the “Marcus and Faleris” boss fight, found in the Tower of the PIDF. This is located in the Desiccated Sands region – also on the northeastern side of the map.

The boss fight is hard and must also be completed within 10 minutes, which is why this method of obtaining Faleris is not recommended.

The boss fight becomes easier if you bring along some of the best Water-type Pals that excel in combat – especially if they are above level 45 or 50.

How to breed Faleris

The third way to get a Faleris in Palworld is to breed it. To guarantee a Faleris, you must breed Anubis and Vanwyrm together. Alternatively, you can also try combining: