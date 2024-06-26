One-Hit Wonder – Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

One-Hit Wonder is a side quest that takes place in the Akkala Region of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This side quest is all about flexing your muscles and weapons to another NPC who cannot break an Ore Deposit.

In this guide, we will help you find this quest and complete it in one hit. Before proceeding, we recommend you craft Boulder Breaker by completing the Soul of the Gorons side quest.

Talk to Parcy near South Akkala Stable

To start the One-Hit Wonder side quest, you need to talk to an NPC named Parcy. You can find him southwest of South Akkala Stable, chipping at a golden Ore Deposit.

His exact coordinates are (3085, 1672, 0201). Upon talking to him, he will challenge you to destroy the Ore Deposit with a single hit. This will start the quest and be added to your journal.

Destroy the Ore Deposit in One Hit

It is easier said than done to destroy the ore deposit in one hit. To achieve this feat, make sure that you have the Boulder Breaker weapon.

This weapon can be crafted in Goron City after completing Yunobo of Goron City’s main quest. You can also use massive double-handed weapons like Cobble Crusher fused with powerful monster items.

FYI Weapons like Bows, normal swords, or spears won’t work here.

Once you have the required weapon, swing it near the Ore Deposit to break it in one hit. This will shock Parcy, and he will commend you for your unmatched strength. This will complete the One-Hit Wonder side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Reward

As this side quest is a glorified tutorial about breaking Ore Deposits, Parcy won’t give you anything as a reward for completing it. Your reward will be the rare ores that will be yielded by the Ore Deposit.