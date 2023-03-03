Octopath Traveler 2 Black Market Locations And Vendors

The Octopath Traveler 2 Black Market is your go-to place to buy weapons, armor, ingredients, and items at the start of your journey.

You will meet with different vendors in a specific area to purchase some required items. But this Black Market offers high prices, so it is better to fill your pockets by farming some Caits before making a trip.

Black Markets are some of the new features introduced in Octopath Traveler 2. They were not there in the first game and make for an exciting new location to explore.

Where to find the Black Market in Octopath Traveler 2?

Make your way to the New Delsta Flats which lies on the outskirts of the Abandoned Village in the Brightlands region. Chances are that you might have already passed through this location while traveling to Cape Cold.

When you reach the Abandoned Village, change the time of day to night because the Octopath Traveler 2 Black Market only appears at night time. You can do that by pressing R2/ZR/T on PlayStation/Nintendo Switch/PC respectively.

Once the sun has set, exit the village and take a right. Continue going straight until you reach the Black Market location. There are going to be a number of tables and barrels as well as a large chest alongside its Black Market vendors.

Black Market vendors and shops

The Black Market has four different vendors in Octopath Traveler 2, each of which sells a different item type. The thing to note here is that the Black Market vendors can change randomly every night, so you will not be able to purchase every item type every night.

Hence, it is a good habit to check the Black Market every night to see what is available for sale. However, if you are pressed for time, you can always switch the night to day and then to night again to fast-forward time and change the set of vendors.

Below are the four Black Market vendor shops you can access in the night.