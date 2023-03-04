Octopath Traveler 2 Cait Farming Guide: How To Find And Capture Them

Caits return from the first game as unique enemies that are not only hard to find but also hard to defeat in Octopath Traveler 2. You get tons of experience points for beating them, making Caits an excellent way to level up your characters.

However, as already pointed out, the Octopath Traveler 2 Caits are incredibly rare and difficult encounters. Furthermore, they will escape if you do not defeat them quickly in a single turn which only adds to the challenge.

You need quick level-ups to become strong against powerful enemies, and the Octopath Traveler 2 Cait farming is one of the best ways to do it. So it becomes crucial to understand everything about these creatures to succeed in encountering and capturing Caits.

How to farm Caits in Octopath Traveler 2

Search different areas

The best method of encountering and farming Caits in Octopath 2 revolves around your efforts in exploration. You need to reach new areas and look for these creatures everywhere. All this work is worth it as the EXP gained from their hunt perfectly level-ups your entire party in the game.

One place that allows you to farm Caits is on the west side of Crackridge Wilds. Somehow you get to enjoy more encounters on this site, making it possible for you to take on Caits. But it all depends on your luck, so you should look at the whole of Solista.

You should know these creatures will escape if you fail to eliminate them quickly, so ensure you have all the tools to beat them in a single round.

Utilize the Soulstones

You can use the Soulstones to bring down Caits with much ease. The Soulstones allow you to deal magic damage, and these creatures cannot escape any of it. Your magic attacks will land with 100 percent accuracy, dealing substantial damage even through Cait’s SP.

Use Break and Boost

You need to break down Cait’s shield to take full advantage of the creature’s vulnerabilities. The broken state means the monsters will be defenseless, and you can bring out your most powerful attack on the stunned enemies.

Do not hold any of your attacks back, and use the boost to increase the damage from your spells and attacks. Take the most out of this opportunity, as the creature might flee if it survives during the first round.

Use the Latent Power

The Latent Powers are newly introduced in Octopath Traveler 2. Every character has a specific power. The benefits of these powers range from getting higher unique skills, more strong attack power, and so on.

You need to use these powers according to the situation, and it is best to utilize this new feature while farming Caits in Octopath Traveler 2.

Utilize Partito’s Hired Help Skill

This Partito’s skill comes in very handy while taking on Caits in the fight. The skills allow you to buy help against the monsters. Your support can bring down enemies, but you must give your best.

Caits have a very high Evasion rate, and you must spend 7000 or more leaves to summon someone to get a better chance of hitting the monsters. The hired help will have a greater chance of hitting Caits, and you can improve the possibilities even more by using the boost. The boost increases your hit rate stat, making it possible for you to land more hits.

Use Support Skills

The best character that provides you great support against Caits is Ochette. The Heighten Senses skill of Ochette increases your chances of attacking first during the combat, giving you a chance to break down Caits’ shields and complete the job.

Ochette’s More Rare Monsters skills increase the rate of encounters with the rare monsters. Caits being rare monsters allows us to use this skill to farm Caits in Octopath Traveler 2.

Use Cait Powder

You can also use the Cait Powder accessory to increase your encounters with Caits. You can get the powder by completing the side quest, My Beloved Catherine. Additionally, the same accessory is provided by a Chest located in Toto’haha. You just have to remove the woman blocking the door entrance and explore the house to gain the item.

Octopath Traveler 2 Cait weaknesses

These creatures show weakness against Sword, Daggers, Axe, and Staves. The main problem of using weapons that cause physical damage is the high evasion rate of Caits. Your physical attacks have the most chances of missing your hits and making it possible for the monsters to run.

You need to use the Elemental attacks, meaning Stave is your best option against Caits in Octopath Traveler 2. Combining these magic attacks with Soulstones ensures your victory against Caits.

How to capture Caits

There’s one character in your party that allows you to capture monsters. Ochette’s got the Capture and Prepare ability that lets her retrieve creatures and summon them later during a fight.

Remember that the chances of capturing Caits with this ability stand at 25 percent. So you should focus on gaining that hefty EXP and Gold by eliminating the Octopath 2 Caits.

Cait rewards

The rewards from killing these creatures make all the fuss worth it. You will understand how farming Caits in Octopath Traveler 2 can quickly level up your party.

If you find a Chubby Cait, you are in for a surprise, as the rewards for these creatures are so very high.