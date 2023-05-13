Octopath Traveler 2 Day And Night Cycle Guide

Octopath Traveler 2 features a day and night cycle that was missing from the first game. Unlike before when you could find and interact with NPCs throughout the day, many of your character path actions now depend on the time of day.

In addition, several of your quests will require you to visit towns either in day or night. Some of your dungeons are also only accessible at night, making the Octopath Traveler 2 day and night cycle fairly important to understand.

How to change the time of day in Octopath Traveler 2

Time runs pretty fast in Octopath Traveler 2. You only have to wait a few minutes for a day to change into night or vice versa. However, there is a way to advance the time of day manually in case you do not want to wait.

Take note that you can only change the time of day in Octopath Traveler 2 when you are not in combat or are not in the middle of an important quest-related event.

Platform Input To Change Time Nintendo Switch ZR PlayStation 4 and 5 R2

Octopath Traveler 2 day and night cycle effects

Character Path Actions

Depending on the time of the day, each of the eight characters in Octopath Travelers 2 will perform different path actions. While exploring, you can utilize the character’s path actions to perform a variety of actions.

These activities are sometimes unique to the character, including bribing the NPC using monsters and making consumable items using ingredients.

You should be mindful that for any character any one of two actions can be performed depending on the time of the day. Therefore, you should plan your move beforehand according to your path actions.

If we take Partitio for example, because of “Purchase”, he can buy items during the day, meanwhile, he can give his services to NPS because of “Hire”.

Character Day Path Action Night Path Action Hikaru Ku Challenge Bribe Agnea Bristarni Allure Entreat Partitio Yellowil Purchase Hire Osvald V. Vanstein Scrutinize Mug Temenos Mistral Guide Coerce Throne Anguis Steal Ambush Ochette Provoke Befriend Castii Florenz Inquire Soothe

NPC Schedules

In Octopath Traveler 2, not every character will be available to talk during the day as opposed to some that will only be available during the night. Characters often follow these schedules very strictly and will not be available in their usual spots when resting.

The best example will be for kids as they are only available during the day. If, however, you are looking for them during the night, you will find the spots empty.

Events and Quests Tied to NPCs

As you already know, the characters are only available to interact if you align with their nocturnal schedule. While attempting any Event or Quest which is tied to the character, you should keep their schedule in mind.

Not only the character’s Nocturnal Schedule, but you should also keep in mind their Path Actions. This is because some quests require utilizing their Path Action and it would be a bummer if you get to know that in the middle of the quest.

Nocturnal Enemies

In Octopath Traveler 2, depending on the time of the day, enemies will be stronger or weaker. That said, enemies encountered at night are not only stronger but also earn you significantly more loot, EXP, and money.