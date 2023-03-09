Octopath Traveler 2 Concoctions: Best Concoction Recipes And Effects

Each character in Octopath Traveler 2 plays a specific role throughout your journey in the game. Some characters inflict severe damage on the foes, while others provide you with supporting attributes, creating a balance between the team.

Castti is a protagonist who allows you to use Octopath Traveler 2 concoctions. You can make use of this skill to create buffs that will enable your party members to deal massive damage and regain their footing in the game.

On the other hand, the same concoction skills can be used in initiating status ailments on the enemies. You just have to understand how to use concoction skills in Octopath Traveler 2 to tip the battles in your favor.

How to create and use Concoctions in Octopath 2

You can only utilize the Octopath Traveler 2 concoctions by providing Castti with the right set of materials. Castti is the only protagonist who has the ability to use this skill. You have to wait for her turn during the combat, and then you can utilize the Medicinal or Hazardous Concoction by selecting her talent.

The Medicinal Concoction is about providing your allies with much-needed buffs, removing the effects of the ailments, and helping them restore some of their Health.

However, the Hazardous one ensures that you put several status ailments on your enemies, dealing high-damage elemental attacks and making it easy for your party members to land more damage.

Castti uses different materials while creating the concoctions, and those materials are removed from your inventory. However, if you are running low on materials, utilize Castti’s latent powers.

This special power allows her to create concoctions without using any materials. But the crucial thing to understand is that you must have the materials in your inventory as they are not used, but their presence is essential for creating concoctions.

You can create a different concoction with the items, but the best ones take your party closer to victory.

Best Concoctions and their effects

There are several concoctions that are beneficial and very powerful even from the start of the game, and you can also utilize them later. Let us look at the Octopath Traveler 2 best concoctions recipes and effects.

Pomegranate Leaf

This concoction is very easy to obtain as you can buy it for a small sum of 1,000 Leaves or by spending 2 Jerky at the Brightlands.

You can use this concoction in several situations. Most activities that let you farm EXP revolve around using BP, and this concoction allows you to restore BP, making farming much more accessible.

Additionally, using the concoction while Castti’s BP is full will let you boost your ally’s BP to the maximum during combat. This will allow you to make a substantial impact on the battle.

Mighty Leaf

This concoction is acquired using the Steal ability of Throne on Landwalkers located in Canalbrine Coast. You need this material as it allows you to create one of the best medicinal concoctions in Octopath 2.

You can increase the physical attack damage for two turns, making your enemies weak and more vulnerable to physical damage.

Moreover, if you utilize the ability on max BP, then the level of turns increases to 10, meaning you can easily break the enemies within the given window.

You can easily get Mighty Leaf with Throne who is a strong character when it comes to stealing items in the game.

Dual Leaf

You can buy this concoction for 150 leaves at Montwise, or Merry Hill, in Crestlands. This cheap concoction is precious and provides much-needed resources during combat.

This concoction falls under the recovery category and lets you recover your SP or HP for three consecutive turns.

The new day and night feature in Octopath Traveler 2 allows you to decide the type of recovery you need. If you are looking for SP, change the time to get that instead of getting HP during combat.

Whimsical Leaf

This concoction is cheap as you can buy it for 190 leaves from the Beasting Village in the region of Toto’haha. Additionally, you can also get the exact item for 2 Jerky.

This is it if you are looking for the best concoction regarding the party setup. You get the ability to buff your DPS and make them attack at last during the turn. Your damage might be enough to break down the enemies in a single turn.