Octopath Traveler 2 New Features And Gameplay Changes

Octopath Traveler 2 is here to provide the players with a plethora of new exciting features and gameplay changes that might be the missing factors in the previous edition. But, there are some features that the new game adapted from the Octopath Traveler.

You get to enjoy the Path Actions and the break and boost mechanic. These features made the previous edition of Octopath Traveler a big success, so the developers are hoping to obtain the same by adopting these mechanics.

The best thing about adopting these features is their improvement, ensuring the players enjoy a much smoother journey. You can now equip a secondary job and skills to change your character attributes according to the situation.

Jobs and skills were present in the last game, but such customization was not allowed, making Octopath Traveler 2 a complete package.

Octopath Traveler 2 new features

Change the time of day

A new feature in the game allows you to change the time from day to night or vice versa. Change in time affects different aspects of the game. You get to see a whole new theme of the town, along with various NPCs.

Your path actions are also affected by the change of time. If there are some actions that you can only perform during the night, then you do not have to wait anymore. Just change your time from day to night to get on with your objectives.

More involvement in Crossed Paths

Your progression in Octopath Traveler 2 means completing several missions and objectives of each of the eight characters. There will come a time when some characters will cross paths during a specific chapter or mission, walking the same route.

Now the main characters will show more significant concern or involvement with the other characters while going through the same path.

All the players will not just be your party members, as was the case in Octopath Traveler, but now they will help each other solve the issues and progress together in Octopath Traveler 2.

Inclusion of Latent Powers

You are going to enjoy the newly introduced Latent Powers. These powers allow each character to change the tide of the battle in their favor. Characters can perform unique skills, regain HP and perform much stronger attacks, along with many other things.

Latent powers build up eventually while you start your combat. You must inflict damage on enemies and break their stance to fill the latent powers bar. Additionally, you can also recharge the powers by taking hits from enemies, but this method is not suggested.

Travel using a Boat

Traveling on a boat is an experience that the players of Octopath Traveler 2 can enjoy and cherish. This new change allows you to explore even the most isolated areas in Solistia by traveling through the lush blue waters.

Take on secondary, secret jobs

The other new feature allows you to take on secondary jobs in Octopath Traveler 2. You just need to visit different Guilds to obtain the much-needed license or special proof for the jobs.

These guilds are present throughout the map, and you can obtain up to 3 licenses. This means you can perform several secondary skills jobs in Octopath Traveler 2, expanding your skills horizon.

Change the story with your choices

You hold the ability to change the story of each character by making different choices. This new feature provides you with an alternative experience missing in Octopath Traveler.

Ochette and Partito are some of the characters who can make different choices, altering the story. Ochette can choose her traveling companion, and Partito can decide to follow the scent of Commerce or his next objective.

Octopath Traveler 2 major changes

More Path Actions

The inclusion of the new Day and Time features allows each character to have more path actions. The additional path actions will enable you to indulge more deeply with each traveler.

This is probably one of the main Octopath Traveler 2 gameplay changes fans are going to really enjoy.

More Connections between Travelers

The main change in the gameplay between the two games is the level of interaction between the characters. In the last part, everyone was part of the party but lacked a deep connection.

In Octopath Traveler 2, you get to enjoy the travelers experiencing a deeper bond that shows how all of them are affected by each other and gives a more sense of their team play.

Better Graphics

The Octopath Traveler 2 experience is going to change for the players due to the difference in the game visuals compared to previous editions. You enjoy the scenery more, and the animations are more on point.

Everything is more detailed, and the game feels much smoother, even when visiting the most complex environments. Good visuals continuously improve the experience, and the developers of Octopath Traveler 2 took full responsibility for it.

Equip the same secondary job

The guilds allow you to obtain licenses and special permissions. You can use these items to acquire secondary skills that are your pathway to secondary jobs.

Depending upon the foes’ weaknesses, multiple characters can use the same set of secondary jobs during a fight. This feature makes the combat much more exciting, and it is one of the significant differences between both games.