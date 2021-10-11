To truly look unique in the 17th-century era of New World, your armor needs to stand out in more than just its design. This is where our guide comes in to help show you how to make Dyes in New World to paint your equipment in your desired color and stand out.

How to Make Dyes in New World

In a game about faction wars and player driven economy, it can be difficult to make your mark on your peers. Dyes will help you stand out in not only large-scale PvP battles so you can strike fear in your enemies but also make it easier for your friends to spot you in the bustling towns of Aeternum.

Dyes can be bought from the New World premium store as well as through trading with other players.

The better option than these is to make your own dye, then use as much as you want and sell the extra. There are 12 different primary colors that can be harvested in the game and used.

How to Make Dyes

To make dyes, you need to get pigments that can be used. After you attain the pigment, use your cooking skills. The pigments you have can be then combined and processed into the dye in a kitchen or at any cooking station.

These dyes that you have made can then be used to color your armor, clothes, and even furniture.

There are 12 primary color pigments in New World, however, these can be combined to create new varieties to use. This allows you to make way more color of dyes than the pigments that you initially have.

To make dye from a pigment, you need 3 Water and a combination of two different pigments. These pigments can be the same or different.

In order to craft basic dyes, you need a Tier 2 Kitchen, but for higher unique dyes, you might need up to Tier 4 Kitchen.

New World Pigment Locations

The main ingredient you need to cook dyes is the pigments for the dyes. Pigments are harvested from fungus in the game, and these fungi can be found randomly.

Following is a list of all the pigments in the game, and the fungi you can harvest them from.

Pigment Name Pigment Fungi Fungi Location Black Pigment Black Prismabloom Ebonscale Territory Blue Pigment Blue Prismabloom, Tanglewisp, Toadpot First Light Territory Brown Pigment Brown Prismabloom, Bumbleblossom, Slimy Twistcap Weaver’s Fen Territory, Brightwood Territory Cyan Pigment Cyan Prismabloom Edengrove Territory Green Pigment Green Prismabloom, Fronded Petalcap, Spinecap Windsward Territory, Restless Shore Territory Magenta Pigment Magenta Prismabloom, Tendrilspine First Light’s Territory Orange Pigment Orange Prismabloom, Warm Platecap Monarch’s Bluffs Territory Purple Pigment Purple Prismabloom, Weeping Shellbed Reekwate Territory Red Pigment Red Prismabloom, Corrupted Bloodspore Shattered Mountain Territory Turquoise Pigment Turquoise Prismabloom Windsward Territory White Pigment White Prismabloom, Cascaded Gillflower Great Clave Territory Yellow Pigment Yellow Prismabloom, Suncreeper Everfall Territory

How to Apply Dye to Armors

Now you have crafted enough dye to colour everything you have, you have decided how will you mix and match your items. The last step is to actually apply the colour to your items.

To apply dyes to armors, you need to have the dye in your inventory and equip the armor you want to use it on.

Select the Dye in your inventory and click on it to open the menu. Now, click on the Dye option in the menu. This will allow you to dye the equipped armor.

You can select different primary, secondary, accent, and tint colors for your equipment. That leaves a lot of room for customization and unique appearance options for characters.