New World Cooking Leveling Guide

New World offers you seven different types of crafting-based trade skills, and one of them is Cooking. This guide focuses on providing you detailed information about the cooking profession along with its benefits, the skills it relies on, and lastly the best ways to power through Cooking Levels in New World.

New World Cooking Leveling

There are different types of trade skills in New World. These skills are non-combat skills that fall in the crafting category like Jewelcrafting. Crafting is a profession that focuses on making weapons and other items. Below we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the cooking profession in New World.

Cooking

As a crafting skill, cooking is a really fun profession. It can be done in kitchens in different types of settlements that have their own Tier Level. You can increase your Tier Level by completing different types of Town Projects.

Cooking is mainly concerned with providing you food and beverages which furthermore grants you special effects like health/mana restoration, buffs, and other crafting bonuses. However, what most players don’t know is that cooking additionally provides you with dyes that you can use for coloring pieces of your armor.

In order to create a greater variety of food/drinks, a higher level of Cooking is required which grants you more powerful effects along with a bigger production of material in exchange for the same number of resources.

Materials and Other Relying Skills

Just like any other crafting profession in New Word, cooking also relies on a few skills and trading in order to gain resources and other materials.

The skills you’ll be needing for cooking are given below:

Harvesting

Fishing

Benefits of Leveling Up Cooking

Apart from providing you with health/mana restoration and other bonuses, there are plenty of more benefits for leveling up Cooking in New World.

One of the major benefits is the efficiency of your crafted items. The higher the level of cooking, the better will be the resulting food and dyes.

Leveling up Cooking may take a while but it’s worth the effort. To level up your cooking skill, all you need to do is cook and eventually reach the maximum level; which is level 200.

Once that’s out of the way, let’s jump right into how you can Power Level your Cooking in New World.

How to Power Level Cooking

Despite having different methods of leveling up skills in New World, there isn’t one absolute method that gives the best results.

However, we’ve gathered up methods for you to level up your cooking skills without the need of putting too many resources on the line.

Cooking is divided into four stages ranging from level 1 to 200. Below we’ll walk you through all cooking stages in detail.

Note: You’re not allowed to use the same raw foods while making the same meal.

Level 1 to 50

The easiest way to Power level cooking from level 1-50 is by crafting Travel Rations or Energizing Travel Rations.

You’ll need a total of 144 Travel Rations/Energizing Travel Rations to level up cooking during this stage. Below is a list of ingredients required to cook a single Travel Ration:

For this recipe, you’ll be needing two different raw foods

x1 Raw Food (Tier 2)

x1 Raw Food

Additionally, for Tier 2, you’ll be focusing on the following raw foods:

Corn

Carrot

Bread

Sausage

Pasta

Pastry Crust

Red Meat

Firm Fish Filet

Strawberry

Cranberry

Squash

Level 50 to 100

The easiest way to Power level cooking from level 50-100 is by crafting Light Meals or Energizing Light Meals. You’ll need a total of 276 Light Meals/ Energizing Light Meals to level up cooking during the second stage. Below is a list of ingredients required to cook a single Light Meal:

For this recipe, you’ll be needing three different raw foods

x1 Raw Food (Tier 3)

x1 Raw Food

x1 Raw Food (Any)*

The best raw foods here are as follows:

Venison (Elk)

Onions (First Light/Edengrove/Cutlass Keys)

Level 100 to 150

The easiest way to Power level cooking from level 100-150 is by crafting Satisfying Meals or Energizing Satisfying Meals.

You’ll need a total of 396 Satisfying Meals/Energizing Satisfying Meals to level up cooking during the third stage. Below is a list of ingredients required to cook a single Satisfying Meal:

For this recipe, you’ll be needing four different raw foods

x1 Raw Food (Tier 4)

x1 Raw Food

x1 Raw Food

x1 Raw Food

The best raw foods here are as follows:

Lemons/Oranges (inside chests at Weaver’s Fen/Cutlass Keys/Edengrove/Mourningdale/Great Cleave/Restless Shore)

Level 150 to 200

The easiest way to Power level cooking from level 150-200 is by crafting Hearty Meals or Energizing Hearty Meals. You’ll need a total of 508 Hearty Meals/Energizing Hearty Meals to level up cooking during the last stage. Below is a list of ingredients required to cook a single Hearty Meal:

For this recipe, you’ll be needing four different raw foods

1 Raw Food (Tier 5)

x1 Raw Food

x1 Raw Food

x1 Raw Food

x1 Seasoning

The best raw foods here are as follows: