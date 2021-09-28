New World Stats and Attributes Guide

Stats and attributes in the brand-new MMORPG New World control the performance of your character in a variety of aspects in-game, especially combat. In our guide below, we will be getting you up to speed with everything you need to know stats and attributes in New World.

New World Stats and Attributes

There are five core attributes in New World: Strength, Intelligence, Dexterity, Constitution, and Focus.

At the onset of the game, you’ll have 5 points in each of these attributes. However, as you progress through the game, you’ll earn more points, which you can, in turn, distribute amongst any of the five core attributes. However, keep in mind that each of these attributes has a cap of 50 points.

When you reach the cap of any of the attributes, you’ll be rewarded with certain powerful boosts, which will come in handy during fights as well as your overall venture in the game.

It is also worth mentioning that you can gain up to 190 points from leveling up. For earning more points, you can resort to using your equipment. Also, as you reach a higher level, you’ll earn fewer attribute points per level.

Finally, if you feel like you have wrongly distributed your attributes, you can always respect them. Up until level 20, you can respec attribute points for free. As you level up, the fee for respeccing also increases.

Having said that, without further ado, let’s take a look at all the attributes in New World!

Strength

The strength attribute is used by a majority of weapons in the New World to scale their damage, especially the melee weapons.

Heavy weapons, like the War Hammer, depend solely on Strength to scale their damage, while the one-handed and relatively lighter weapons will depend on both Dexterity and Strength.

Dexterity

This attribute deals with the usefulness of ranged weapons, like Muskets. As mentioned before, some one-handed weapons may scale off their with both Dexterity and Strength.

Intelligence

Intelligence governs how effective you are with Magical Weapons and weapons with magical perks.

Focus

Focus deals with Mana’s recovery rate and the Life staff effectiveness. Hence, with more Focus, you will be able to use spells more often without any help from Consumable. Also, your Life staff ability will receive a boost.

Constitution

It deals with your overall HP. So, a larger constitution means that you’ll be able to undergo more damage before being killed.