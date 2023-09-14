NBA 2K24 Best Floor Spacing Slasher Build For PG

Creating the perfect build in NBA 2K24 almost seems impossible. At least that is what the general consensus is. A build that can not only do it all but also do it well. Lucky for you, we put that theory to the test and came up with this NBA 2K24 Floor Spacing Slasher build for Point Guards that can actually do everything.

Our Floor Spacing Slasher build for PG in NBA 2K24 focuses on aggression to allow scoring points from anywhere on the court, whether it is 3-pointers or layups.

Body Setting and Attributes for NBA 2K24 Floor Spacing Slasher build

For this build, we will be going with the Point Guard position for our Floor Spacing Slasher build. For the remaining attributes, look at the table below:

Height 6’6″ Weight 190 lbs Wingspan 6’8″ Close Shot 54 Driving Layup 74 Driving Dunk 85 Standing Dunk 30 Post Control – Mid-Range Shot 77 Three-Point Shot 92 Free Throw 67 Pass Accuracy 77 Ball Handle 93 Speed with Ball 83 Interior Defense 50 Perimeter Defense 85 Steal 60 Block 26 Offensive Rebound – Defensive Rebound 40 Speed 82 Acceleration 87 Strength 50 Vertical 65 Stamina 99

How to setup Floor Spacing Slasher Build for Point Guards

Floor Spacing Slasher build allows players to focus their shots however they please. The build is perfect for making a basket however you want to. Whether it be dunking, shooting a 2-pointer, shooting a 3-pointer, or taking those risky shots from the corner of the court, players will be able to make a shoot and make it count no matter what.

The build allows your character to steal the ball, and stay in control of the ball for longer than others, making it easier to create an opening. This won’t be difficult as your new character is already the master of making surefire shots for any given situation.

Playing through MyCareer or any other game mode to upgrade your character even further, players can focus on their shooting and dunking, as these are the most vital attributes of these builds.

Next, you might want to focus on your ball handle, strength, stamina, and vertical to make sure that your physical abilities can keep up as well. Playing the Floor Spacing Slasher build requires aggressive tactics. You cannot stay docile on the court when playing with this build.

Your ball-handling skills will be tested to the max, but the build pays off in the end as you will be making the most baskets with this one build in any match.

Best Badges for NBA 2K24 Floor Spacing Slasher build

S Tier

Blinders

Any jumpshot taken when a defender is closing out in their peripheral vision suffers a lower penalty.

Handle for Days

Dribble uses up less energy. Players can dribble for longer as they plan and make an opening for their next shot.

Interceptor

Stealing the ball in passing lanes is easier, taking control of the ball as you move on.

A Tier

Catch and Shoot

Increases your chances of landing a jump shot when you catch the ball. This badge will help players make a basket after they catch a pass.

Corner Specialist

All shots taken from the corner of the court get a free boost. Perfect for those risky shots from the corner of the court.

Green Machine

If you get consecutive excellent releases, players will get an additional bonus for each consecutive release.

B Tier

Relay Passer

Gives a boost to all shots to assist your teammate. This badge will help you keep the ball in your court at all times without losing the ball during a pass.

Best Animation

Just knowing how to throw that ball is not enough, actually throwing the ball in a way that’s flashy, practical and safe also matters. For this purpose, you should choose what animation your character has, especially for jumpshots. The custom jumpshot creator in NBA 2K24 will allow you to mix and match animations from others to create your own style.

Our recommended animation for the jumpshot for this Floor Spacing Slasher Build is:

Base Stephen Curry Upper Release 1 Stephen Curry Upper Release 2 Jason Kidd Release Speed 25% Animation Blending 60% – 40% Release Height A- Defense Immunity A+ Release Speed A+ Timing Impact A+

The shot is easy and safe. Defenders won’t be able to knock the ball out of your hand when you are shooting, and you can charge the shot for some extra distance as well.