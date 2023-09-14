NBA 2K24 Best Floor Spacing Slasher Build For PG

Creating the perfect build in NBA 2K24 almost seems impossible. At least that is what the general consensus is. A build that can not only do it all but also do it well. Lucky for you, we put that theory to the test and came up with this NBA 2K24 Floor Spacing Slasher build for Point Guards that can actually do everything.
Our Floor Spacing Slasher build for PG in NBA 2K24 focuses on aggression to allow scoring points from anywhere on the court, whether it is 3-pointers or layups.
Body Setting and Attributes for NBA 2K24 Floor Spacing Slasher build
For this build, we will be going with the Point Guard position for our Floor Spacing Slasher build. For the remaining attributes, look at the table below:
|Height
|6’6″
|Weight
|190 lbs
|Wingspan
|6’8″
|Close Shot
|54
|Driving Layup
|74
|Driving Dunk
|85
|Standing Dunk
|30
|Post Control
|–
|Mid-Range Shot
|77
|Three-Point Shot
|92
|Free Throw
|67
|Pass Accuracy
|77
|Ball Handle
|93
|Speed with Ball
|83
|Interior Defense
|50
|Perimeter Defense
|85
|Steal
|60
|Block
|26
|Offensive Rebound
|–
|Defensive Rebound
|40
|Speed
|82
|Acceleration
|87
|Strength
|50
|Vertical
|65
|Stamina
|99
How to setup Floor Spacing Slasher Build for Point Guards
Floor Spacing Slasher build allows players to focus their shots however they please. The build is perfect for making a basket however you want to. Whether it be dunking, shooting a 2-pointer, shooting a 3-pointer, or taking those risky shots from the corner of the court, players will be able to make a shoot and make it count no matter what.
The build allows your character to steal the ball, and stay in control of the ball for longer than others, making it easier to create an opening. This won’t be difficult as your new character is already the master of making surefire shots for any given situation.
Playing through MyCareer or any other game mode to upgrade your character even further, players can focus on their shooting and dunking, as these are the most vital attributes of these builds.
Next, you might want to focus on your ball handle, strength, stamina, and vertical to make sure that your physical abilities can keep up as well. Playing the Floor Spacing Slasher build requires aggressive tactics. You cannot stay docile on the court when playing with this build.
Your ball-handling skills will be tested to the max, but the build pays off in the end as you will be making the most baskets with this one build in any match.
Best Badges for NBA 2K24 Floor Spacing Slasher build
S Tier
Blinders
Any jumpshot taken when a defender is closing out in their peripheral vision suffers a lower penalty.
Handle for Days
Dribble uses up less energy. Players can dribble for longer as they plan and make an opening for their next shot.
Interceptor
Stealing the ball in passing lanes is easier, taking control of the ball as you move on.
A Tier
Catch and Shoot
Increases your chances of landing a jump shot when you catch the ball. This badge will help players make a basket after they catch a pass.
Corner Specialist
All shots taken from the corner of the court get a free boost. Perfect for those risky shots from the corner of the court.
Green Machine
If you get consecutive excellent releases, players will get an additional bonus for each consecutive release.
B Tier
Relay Passer
Gives a boost to all shots to assist your teammate. This badge will help you keep the ball in your court at all times without losing the ball during a pass.
Best Animation
Just knowing how to throw that ball is not enough, actually throwing the ball in a way that’s flashy, practical and safe also matters. For this purpose, you should choose what animation your character has, especially for jumpshots. The custom jumpshot creator in NBA 2K24 will allow you to mix and match animations from others to create your own style.
Our recommended animation for the jumpshot for this Floor Spacing Slasher Build is:
|Base
|Stephen Curry
|Upper Release 1
|Stephen Curry
|Upper Release 2
|Jason Kidd
|Release Speed
|25%
|Animation Blending
|60% – 40%
|Release Height
|A-
|Defense Immunity
|A+
|Release Speed
|A+
|Timing Impact
|A+
The shot is easy and safe. Defenders won’t be able to knock the ball out of your hand when you are shooting, and you can charge the shot for some extra distance as well.