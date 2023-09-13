How To Create Custom Jumpshots In NBA 2K24

Jumpshots in NBA 2K24 are more than just simple animations for throwing the ball while jumping. With the jumpshot creation tool, you can mix and match different speeds and animations to create your own unique jump shots to add flair to every basket you attempt. So how are you supposed to create a custom jumpshot in NBA 2K24 and add your signature to every shot?

How to create NBA 2K24 custom jumpshots

To get started with making your own jumpshots in NBA 2K24, head to the Jumpshot Creation tool. For that, go to MyPlayer and then open the Animations tab. Under Animations, select Jump Shot Creator and then start designing your own unique jumpshot.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

In NBA 2K24, custom jumpshots are made by mixing the Release speed and Shot animation of a player. To do this first of all you need to select a player as Base, a player for upper release 1, and a player for upper release 2. After selecting these you will have to set blending and release speed. Blending and Release speed can vary from player to player according to their roles in the game.

To perfect blending and release speed you will need to practice your jump shots in court and if you are not satisfied with the given speeds you can modify it to your liking.

Best Jumpshot settings in NBA 2K24

To modify default jump shot settings you will need to go to settings options from your menu and when you are there you will need to change the following settings from default to these (if you do not like these settings you can feel free to change them to however you prefer them):

Shot Feedback: All shots

After this, you will need to go to the controller settings and perform the following changes:

Vibrations : On

: On Shot Timing : Shots and Layups

: Shots and Layups Shot Timing Visual Cue : Push/ Set point (you can select different options also)

: Push/ Set point (you can select different options also) Jumpshot Meter : On (if you are new, if off increases green window by 20%)

: On (if you are new, if off increases green window by 20%) Shot Meter Input Type : All (if jump shot meter is set to off)

: All (if jump shot meter is set to off) Shot Meter Location: By your head (totally up to your comfort)

How to do Jumpshots?

To practice your jump shots to perfection you will need to go to the “Gatorade Training Facility”, This will help you gain stamina and strength which will eventually help you score better shots. When you are inside the facility and you have VC you must go to the Gatorade bar and buy the following:

Gatorade Thirst Quencher

Gatorade Gatorlyte

After you do this you will need to reserve your private court, pick a ball, and start shooting practice. Also, make sure that you buy a jumpshot boost skill if you have VC because it will eventually help you boost your accuracy in jumpshots.

NBA 2K24 Best Custom Jumpshots

Player height and position have a big impact on what kind of jumpshot would be ideal for it. That is why we have what are in our opinion the best jumpshots for each position in NBA 2K24

Best Point Guard (PG) Jumpshot

Base/Lower – Brandon Podeziemaki

Upper Release 1 – Kendrick Nunn

Upper Release 2 – Dares Garland

Release Speed – Quick

Blending – 50% / 50%

Best Shooting Guard (SG) Jumpshot

Base/Lower – Fred Van Vleet

Upper Release 1 – Oscar Robertson

Upper Release 2 – John Stockton

Release Speed – Very Quick

Blending – 78% / 22%

Best Power Forward (PF) Jumpshot

Base/Lower – JT Thor

Upper Release 1 – Saddiq Bey

Upper Release 2 – James Harden

Release Speed – Quick

Blending – 50% / 50%

Best Small Forward (SF) Jumpshot

Base/Lower – JT Thor

Upper Release 1 – LaMelo Ball

Upper Release 2 – Cade Cunningham

Release Speed – Very Quick

Blending – 40% / 60%

Best Center Jumpshot