NBA 2K24 Best 3PT Playmaker Build For PG

Point guards bring out the most of their teammates by giving them the chance to shine. They make major plays stealing and maintaining control of the ball and making sure the appropriate shooters get the ball when an opening presents itself, stacking points for their team very quickly. As a 3PT Playmaker in NBA 2K24, you have impressive speed and ball control and a decent three-pointer stat for improved range coverage.

This NBA 2K24 3PT Playmaker build opens many paths to creating the perfect checkmate situation on offense, while also granting solid defensive capabilities.

Body settings and attributes for NBA 2K24 3PT Playmaker build

For an effective 3PT Playmaker in NBA 2K24, it is imperative to invest in sufficient Ball control attributes, speed, and defense. The following are the recommended stats we have settled on:

Height 6’6″ Weight 181 lbs Wingspan 7’1″ Close Shot 53 Driving Layup 73 Driving Dunk 75 Standing Dunk – Post Control – Mid-Range Shot 70 Three-Point Shot 80 Free Throw 55 Pass Accuracy 87 Ball Handle 93 Speed with Ball 86 Interior Defense 59 Perimeter Defense 88 Steal 48 Block 77 Offensive Rebound – Defensive Rebound 43 Speed 85 Acceleration 89 Strength 63 Vertical 70 Stamina 99

How to set up a 3PT Playmaker build

Point Guards in NBA 2K24 will carry team momentum, giving teammates more scoring opportunities to capitalize on while also cleaning up on defensive mistakes and disrupting the tempo of the opposing team in the perimeter especially. This build, keeping that responsibility in mind, gives due consideration to the supporting attributes of a 3PT Playmaker.

We are going to put 87 points in Pass Accuracy, 93 points in Ball Handle and 86 points in Speed with Ball. These will help unlock important badges such as Blow-By, Handles For Days, Speed Booster etc. to help you break away from opponents attempting to steal while you’re the Ball Handler. With such superb movement, you can break through to the opponent’s paint, giving your team solid ground to attempt a score on the post.

Being a Point Guard, you also need to assist with defensive duty from time to time when the ball has switched hands. To that end, we have 87 points in Perimeter Defense, 68 points in Block, and 57 points in Interior Defense. The primary key here is unlocking the Clamps badge to improve your bump and hip riding capabilities, as well as supplementary badges such as Work Horse and Chase Down artist.

For the physical section, 63 points go into Strength, primarily to meet the stat requirement for a sliver Clamps badge, 84 points in Speed, 89 in Acceleration, 70 in Vertical and 99 points into Stamina.

These mainly boost badges such as Hyperdrive and Speed Booster to the next level, to keep your dribbling top of the line and make you a hard to pin down Ball Handler.

Best Badges for NBA 2K24 3PT Playmaker build

Badges are crucial rewards for proper investment milestones that boost your abilities even further. Picking the right balance so you leave minimal fluff for your position’s purpose takes due care and consideration. The following badges were ultimately settled on to bring out the most of this 3PT Playmaker build 2 in NBA 2K24.

S-Tier badges

Handles For Days (Gold): Since you lack defense and strength, this playmaking badge reduces your energy depletion, leaving spare stamina for fancier dribbles to avoid having to directly contest stronger defenders head on and get around them instead.

Blow-By (Gold): Allows the player to juke their defender more easily and breach the opposing team's paint.

Speed Booster (Gold): Allows for a short speed burst when trying to break away from a defender straight to the paint, or in specific situations when trying to reclaim the ball from the opposing team.

Fearless Finisher (Bronze): You can capitalize on incoming passes into successful contact layups more efficiently.

You can capitalize on incoming passes into successful contact layups more efficiently. Clamps (Silver) : With this defensive badge, while on defense duty, bump hits become much more effective against the ball handler, potentially allowing the ball to switch sides.

Posterizer (Bronze) : Improves your chances of getting past your assigned defender and making a successful slam dunk.

Unpluckable (Gold): Boosts your overall ball control, making it harder for defenders to get it out of your possession with some stray blocks, steal attempts etc.

Boosts your overall ball control, making it harder for defenders to get it out of your possession with some stray blocks, steal attempts etc. Killer Combos (Gold): While mixing up your opponents, their defensive ability can be compromised in several ways, making it easier to get the ball through. Also grants an evasive bonus when combining multiple dribbling techniques, further boosting your success in breaking past defenders.

Bail Out (Bronze): When jumping, your pass has increased accuracy and more of a chance at reaching the specific offense member.

Blinders (Bronze): Decreases the penalty on jump shots when a defender contests on time.

Decreases the penalty on jump shots when a defender contests on time. Deadeye (Bronze): Jump shots suffer a lower accuracy penalty due to late contests by defenders thanks to the Deadeye shooting badge.

Slithery (Bronze) : Makes it harder for enemy defenders to pin down the player, thus improving your control over the ball and making it easier to break through defense, ending straight into a finish at the basket.

: Makes it harder for enemy defenders to pin down the player, thus improving your control over the ball and making it easier to break through defense, ending straight into a finish at the basket. Giant Slayer (Silver): You gain considerable advantage in making layups over defenders taller than your character (in this case 6’6”).

A-tier badges

Dimer (Silver): When in the half-court, assist passes made to open teammates will improve the accuracy of the shot that the pass receiver will make.

When in the half-court, assist passes made to open teammates will improve the accuracy of the shot that the pass receiver will make. 94 Feet (Gold):

Spot Finder (Silver): Improves ability to get open and receive a pass in the heart of the opposing perimeter.

Hyperdrive (Gold): Reduces the time it takes to complete a dribbling animation while moving, allowing you to safely navigate the court.

Reduces the time it takes to complete a dribbling animation while moving, allowing you to safely navigate the court. Physical Handles (Silver): Makes your movement increasingly free form and precise while dribbling, allowing you to quickly change directions when defenders try to intercept you.

Ankle Breaker (Hall of Fame): Can confuse defenders via special dribbling techniques, allowing you to put a dent in their defense and break through from that sliver of opportunity.

Can confuse defenders via special dribbling techniques, allowing you to put a dent in their defense and break through from that sliver of opportunity. Needle Threader (Silver): Improves your chances of getting difficult passes through tight defenses, straight to an open teammate.

Catch & Shoot (Silver): After receiving a pass, the next jump shot you perform will be significantly stronger and accurate.

After receiving a pass, the next jump shot you perform will be significantly stronger and accurate. Corner Specialist (Silver): Gives a boost to shots taken from the corner of the court.

Corner Specialist (Silver): Gives a boost to shots taken from the corner of the court.

Increases the size of your Green window after a few consecutive excellently timed releases. Space Creator (Silver): Upon disengaging from a defender, your shots will gain a buff and your cross up capabilities will be greatly improved as well.

Space Creator (Silver): Upon disengaging from a defender, your shots will gain a buff and your cross up capabilities will be greatly improved as well.

Precision Dunker (Bronze): Can apply successful skill dunks with greater ease.

Can apply successful skill dunks with greater ease. Work Horse (Gold): Loose balls can be passed over opponents with greater ease. It also boosts your speed attribute, allowing for easier disengagements from stronger defenders.

B- Tier badges

Triple Strike (Gold): Improves ability to counter the opponent’s triple threat by covering their shooting, dribbling, and passing routes.

Improves ability to counter the opponent’s triple threat by covering their shooting, dribbling, and passing routes. Aerial Wizard (Silver) : When a teammate’s shot misses the post, your ability to capitalize and turn the rebound into a score via a dunk or alley-oop is greatly improved.

Relay Passer (Silver): Provides a shot boost to the shooters who receive a pass from you.

Provides a shot boost to the shooters who receive a pass from you. Special Delivery (Gold): Flashy passes will boost the receiver’s stats, allowing him to dunk the ball in the basket either directly via Alley-oop pass, or have more success in raw shots after receiving the pass.

Touch Passer (Silver): Speeds up player pass timings after immediately receiving a pass from a teammate.

Speeds up player pass timings after immediately receiving a pass from a teammate. Claymore (Silver): Increased chance to knock down shots made by opposing shooters from the perimeter.

Comeback Kid (Silver): Improved ability to make shots while trailing.

Improved ability to make shots while trailing. Guard Up (Silver): Improved chance to make jump shots when defenders fail to properly contest, however, must make sure that the defender is in proximity for the contest to count.

Middy Magician (Bronze): Pullups and spin shots, specifically from the mid-range area, receive a great boost in accuracy.

Pullups and spin shots, specifically from the mid-range area, receive a great boost in accuracy. Open Looks (Silver): Your ability to shoot accurate wide open jump shots greatly increases.

Bunny (Silver) : You can pull off successful hop step layups and dunks more frequently and easily.

: You can pull off successful hop step layups and dunks more frequently and easily. Whistle (Bronze): Increases chances to get more free throws when creating contact at the rim or during jump shots.

Acrobat (Bronze): Improves the success rate of difficult close ranged basket shots / layups.

Improves the success rate of difficult close ranged basket shots / layups. Float Game (Silver) : Floating shots will be easier to perform.

Pro Touch (Gold): Gives an additional boost on your shots for timing your layups properly.

Gives an additional boost on your shots for timing your layups properly. Scooper (Silver): You can perform quick scoop layups with greater ease.

C-Tier badges

Spin Cycle (Gold): Improves ability to make higher level spin layups and dunks.

Slippery Off Ball (Gold): Improves your ability to navigate around an opponent's screen.

Improves your ability to navigate around an opponent’s screen. Chase Down Artist (Bronze): Improves your ability to block shot attempts against players who broke through the post defenders.

Break Starter (Gold): After grabbing rebound shots, your next pass will be much stronger.

After grabbing rebound shots, your next pass will be much stronger. Two Step (Gold): Improves dribbling capabilities to make Eurostep and cradle layups / dunks more feasible, adding to your dramatic finisher repertoire.

Best animations

For our Point Guard 3PT Playmaker Build in NBA 2K24, as a movement-heavy style, you’ll want a very strong dribble animation. Based on that, the following animation fits the ball and falls within our stat distribution.