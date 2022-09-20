NBA 2K23 Dribbling Requirements Explained

It cannot be stressed enough how much your ball handling rating matters for your MyPlayer build in NBA 2K23.
To start off, your ball handling rating has a massive impact on your dribbling requirements and the animation each player can access as well as use efficiently.
Such has been the case with every NBA 2K installment over the years and much like before, you will naturally want to know how to master dribbling moves in NBA 2K23.
How to unlock the Pro Dribble Style in NBA 2K23
The ball handling rating to unlock pro dribble style remains the same in NBA 2K23. Returning players from the last two installments will know that you need a minimum ball handling rating of 85 to use the pro dribble moves, animations, size-ups, and escape packages.
That being said, a recommended ball handling rating of 85 is what you are going to need to access some of the best pro dribble styles in NBA 2K23. That includes the size-up packages of NBA pros like Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Tracy McGrady.
Below are the stat requirements you need to access pro dribble style for some of the best players in NBA 2K23. Keep them in mind when editing your MyPlayer builds, especially if you want to rule the court like Kobe.
- Kobe Bryant: Height should be under 6’10” where Ball Handle rating should be 88+
- Stephon Curry: Height should be under 6’5” where Ball Handle Rating must be 92+
- Kyrie Irving: Height should be under 6’5” where Ball Handle Rating must be 90+
- Kemba Walker: Height should be under 6’5” where Ball Handle Rating must be 86+
- Trae Young: Height should be under 6’5” where Ball Handle Rating must be 92+
Best dribbling animations in NBA 2K23
Every dribbling aspect relies on the combination of several stats and ratings. Hence, every player in NBA 2K23 will potentially have a different level of dribbling ability.
Dribbling styles
Unlocking the best dribbling animations requires a high speed with ball rating and a minimum height of 6’4″ in the game.
Steph Curry
Speed with Ball: 92+
Height: 6’4″
Allen Iverson
Speed with Ball: 85+
Height: 6’4″
Michael Jordan
Speed with Ball: 75+
Height: 6’9″
Zach LaVine
Speed with Ball: 75+
Height: 6’9″
Size-Up Escapes
John Wall
Ball Handling: 80+
Height: 6’9″
Damian Lillard
Ball Handling: 90+
Height: 6’9″
Kyrie Irving
Ball Handling: 90+
Height: 6’9″
Kobe Bryant
Ball Handeling: 88+
Moving Crossovers
Steph Curry
Ball Handling: 92+
Height: 6’9″
Kyrie Irving
Ball Handling: 90+
Height: 6’9″
Kobe Bryant
Ball Handling: 88+
Moving Behind The Back
Steph Curry
Ball Handling: 92+
Height: 6’9″
Trae Young
Ball Handling: 92+
Height: 6’9″
Allen Iverson
Ball Handling:80+
Height: 6’9″
Damian Lillard
Ball Handling: 90+
Height: 6’9″
Moving Spins
Steve Nash
Ball Handling:80+
Height: 6’9″
LeBron James
Ball Handling: 80+
John Wall
Ball Handling:80+
Height: 6’9″
Penny Hardaway
Ball Handling: 75+
Moving Hesitations
Luka Dončić
Ball Handling: 75+
Kevin Durant
Ball Handling: 80+
James Harden
Ball Handling: 80+
Height: 6’9″
Kyrie Irving
Ball Handling: 90+
Height: 6’9″
Moving Stepbacks
Chris Paul
Ball Handling: 75+
Height: 6’9″
Steph Curry
Ball Handling: 92+
Height: 6’9″
James Harden
Ball Handling: 80+
Height: 6’9″
Luka Dončić
Ball Handling: 80+