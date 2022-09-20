NBA 2K23 Dribbling Requirements Explained

It cannot be stressed enough how much your ball handling rating matters for your MyPlayer build in NBA 2K23.

To start off, your ball handling rating has a massive impact on your dribbling requirements and the animation each player can access as well as use efficiently.

Such has been the case with every NBA 2K installment over the years and much like before, you will naturally want to know how to master dribbling moves in NBA 2K23.

How to unlock the Pro Dribble Style in NBA 2K23

The ball handling rating to unlock pro dribble style remains the same in NBA 2K23. Returning players from the last two installments will know that you need a minimum ball handling rating of 85 to use the pro dribble moves, animations, size-ups, and escape packages.

That being said, a recommended ball handling rating of 85 is what you are going to need to access some of the best pro dribble styles in NBA 2K23. That includes the size-up packages of NBA pros like Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Tracy McGrady.

Below are the stat requirements you need to access pro dribble style for some of the best players in NBA 2K23. Keep them in mind when editing your MyPlayer builds, especially if you want to rule the court like Kobe.

Kobe Bryant: Height should be under 6’10” where Ball Handle rating should be 88+

Stephon Curry: Height should be under 6’5” where Ball Handle Rating must be 92+

Kyrie Irving: Height should be under 6’5” where Ball Handle Rating must be 90+

Kemba Walker: Height should be under 6’5” where Ball Handle Rating must be 86+

Trae Young: Height should be under 6’5” where Ball Handle Rating must be 92+

Best dribbling animations in NBA 2K23

Every dribbling aspect relies on the combination of several stats and ratings. Hence, every player in NBA 2K23 will potentially have a different level of dribbling ability.

Dribbling styles

Unlocking the best dribbling animations requires a high speed with ball rating and a minimum height of 6’4″ in the game.

Steph Curry

Speed with Ball: 92+

Height: 6’4″

Allen Iverson

Speed with Ball: 85+

Height: 6’4″

Michael Jordan

Speed with Ball: 75+

Height: 6’9″

Zach LaVine

Speed with Ball: 75+

Height: 6’9″

Size-Up Escapes

John Wall

Ball Handling: 80+

Height: 6’9″

Damian Lillard

Ball Handling: 90+

Height: 6’9″

Kyrie Irving

Ball Handling: 90+

Height: 6’9″

Kobe Bryant

Ball Handeling: 88+

Moving Crossovers

Steph Curry

Ball Handling: 92+

Height: 6’9″

Kyrie Irving

Ball Handling: 90+

Height: 6’9″

Kobe Bryant

Ball Handling: 88+

Moving Behind The Back

Steph Curry

Ball Handling: 92+

Height: 6’9″

Trae Young

Ball Handling: 92+

Height: 6’9″

Allen Iverson

Ball Handling:80+

Height: 6’9″

Damian Lillard

Ball Handling: 90+

Height: 6’9″

Moving Spins

Steve Nash

Ball Handling:80+

Height: 6’9″

LeBron James

Ball Handling: 80+

John Wall

Ball Handling:80+

Height: 6’9″

Penny Hardaway

Ball Handling: 75+

Moving Hesitations

Luka Dončić

Ball Handling: 75+

Kevin Durant

Ball Handling: 80+

James Harden

Ball Handling: 80+

Height: 6’9″

Kyrie Irving

Ball Handling: 90+

Height: 6’9″

Moving Stepbacks

Chris Paul

Ball Handling: 75+

Height: 6’9″

Steph Curry

Ball Handling: 92+

Height: 6’9″

James Harden

Ball Handling: 80+

Height: 6’9″

Luka Dončić

Ball Handling: 80+