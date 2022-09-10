Best Players For Each Position In NBA 2K23 To Make The Perfect Team

A good team is one that covers up all its weaknesses and makes sure that the players don’t suffer due to the lack of skill of one. Hence, it is crucial that you always have the best players covering each position on your team. This guide will help point out the best players that you can use on the court to make sure that each position is well fortified in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 best players for each position

To ensure that your team functions like a well-oiled machine, you need to get the best possible players in their respective positions in NBA 2K23 on the court.

Following is an explanation of each major position in NBA 2K23 and a selection of the best players that you can get for the different positions on your team.

Point Guard

Point Guard players need to be quick and nimble. They require excellent ball handling, speed and passing accuracy. Point Guard can not only get the ball into the opponent’s side of the court but also set up their teammates for the basket.

Shooting Guard

The three-point range players of the team, the Shooting Guard position requires excellent passing skills, as they are responsible for keeping the ball out of their side of the court. Shooting Guard players will circulate the three-point line in alignment with the ball.

Small Forward

The masters of dribbling, Small Forward players put their skills to use in getting the ball across the opposition’s defense.

The position requires versatile players with strength and agility and the ability to draw fouls from aggressive players. These players can be excellent scorers for the team.

Power Forward

The main juggernauts and the top scorers of each team. Power Forwards can shoot mid-range shots from 10 ft. They do rely heavily on the rest of the team to get the ball to them so they can make the shots.

The Power Forward position requires a strong player, who can make sure that he can pull off the finishing move despite the opposition’s attempts to foil it.

Center

Tall, towering, strong players with good perimeter shooting, rebounding and ability to contest shots who work best when near baskets. These are the requirements for the players who will take the Center position.

For this, the position is considered the most important position in the entire court as they are the main defense any team has, while they also make space for their attackers to move in.

Best players for Point Guard (PG)

Stephen Curry

As always, Stephen Curry is the best Point Guard player there is. With an astounding overall of 96, Stephen Curry is of an Offensive Threat archetype and has 36 badges in total.

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic from Slovenia comes second, despite being one of the youngest, as the best Point Guard in NBA 2K23, with an overall of 95. Doncic also has the Offensive Threat archetype with 39 badges.

Ja Morant

Ja Morant, one of the names with just 3 years of NBA experience under his belt, comes in third with an overall of 93 and 30 badges on his profile. Ja Morant is of archetype offensive Threat.

Chris Paul

The 2-Way Slashing Playmaker of Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul has an NBA 2K23 rating of 90 and 37 badges to show off as one of the best Point Guard players in NBA 2K23.

Trae Young

Another Offensive Threat archetype Point Guard, Trae Young comes in with an overall of 90 and 35 badges.

Best players for Shooting Guard (SG)

Devin Booker

Top of the list, we have Devin Booker with an overall of 91 and 33 badges, coming from an Offensive Threat archetype.

James Harden

One of the top 20 players in all of the NBA, James Harden comes with an overall 89 NBA 2K23 rating and 31 badges. James Harden has the archetype of an Offensive Threat.

Donovan Mitchell

The latest player on this list, Donovan Mitchell has an impressive total of 36 badges, with an overall rating of 88 and an Offensive Threat archetype.

Paul George

Paul George, with a total of 39 badges, has an 88 overall rating and is of archetype 2-Way Scoring Machine.

Zach LaVine

Inside-Out Playmaker of Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine is the fifth choice for Shooting Guard with an overall of 88 and 22 badges on his profile.

Best players for Small Forward (SF)

Lebron James

One of the most well-known names in the NBA, LeBron James is ranked 2nd overall in the entire NBA, with an overall of 96 and a total of 45 badges under his name. LeBron James has the 2-Way Slashing Playmaker archetype.

Kawhi Leonard

One of the Top Ten NBA players, Kawhi Leonard comes in with a 94 NBA 2K23 overall rating and 33 badges to show as a 2-Way Scoring Machine archetype.

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is a 2-Way Slashing Playmaker archetype with 37 badges and an overall rating of 93.

DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is an excellent choice for Small Forward, with an 89 overall rating and 25 badges. DeRozan is Slashing Shot Creator archetype.

Jaylen Brown

The rising star of the NBA, Jaylen Brown comes with an overall rating of 87 and 25 badges, of the 2-Way-3-Level Scorer archetype.

Best players for Power Forward (PF)

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The top player in all of the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the top choice for Power Forward in NBA 2K23. He has the overall NBA 2K23 rating on 97 and 41 badges to show on his profile. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 2-way Slashing Playmaker archetype.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant, with an overall rating of 96 and 30 badges to go along with it, is the 3rd ranked player in NBA. Durant is of the Offensive Threat archetype.

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum comes in with a 93 overall rating and 40 badges under his name. Jayson Tatum is of the 2-Way Scoring Machine archetype.

Anthony Davis

The Interior Force archetype player Anthony Davis has an overall NBA rating of 90 and 25 badges.

Zion Williamson

With only 3 years in NBA, Zion Williamson comes with an overall rating of 87, 25 badges and an archetype of Slashing Four.

Best players for Center (C)

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid from Cameroon is the top choice for the center position, with an overall NBA 2K23 rating of 96 and 28 badges. Embiid has the archetype of a 2-Way-3-Level Scorer.

Nikola Jokic

The Serbian 3-Level Scorer is ranked 6th in all of the NBA. Nikola Jokic has an overall rating of 96 and 36 badges under his name.

Karl-Anthony Towns

The Inside-Out Scorer of Minnesota Timberwolves comes with an overall NBA rating of 89 and 22 badges on his profile.

Rudy Gobert

Ruby Gobert has an overall rating of 88 and a total of 9 badges. He is of the Glass-Cleaning Lockdown archetype.

Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebeyo from the Miami Heat team comes with an overall rating of 87 and 24 badges to go along with it. He is also of archetype Glass-Cleaning Lockdown.