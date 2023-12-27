NBA 2K23 Best Big Man Builds (Next-Gen/Current-Gen)

In NBA 2K23, The Big Man refers to the tallest player on the team. They are usually placed at the center position where blocking and handling rebounds are happening continuously. You will be taking on the opponents closer to the basket which is a very sensitive spot because mistakes there can be costly.

However, the role of big centers is not only confined to defense. They also need to specialize in making post-up moves like floaters and post-hooks and drawing fouls at the offense, to earn a few easy free throws .

When it comes to building a character from scratch, it often gets a lot harder to choose the best takeovers and stats for them. That is why we have put together some of the best big-man builds for both next-gen and current-gen versions of NBA 2K23.

Inside Out Glass Cleaner build (next-gen/current-gen)

The Inside Out Glass Cleaner Build is known for its height. The height for this build is usually greater than the average NBA player, which nets them a unique advantage in both defense and dunking.

Body Settings

Height: 7’0’’

Weight: 238 lbs

Wingspan: 7’6’’

Body Shape: Solid

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 80

Driving Layup: 65

Driving Dunk: 85

Standing Dunk: 90

Post Control: 80

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 71

Three-Point Shot: 84

Free Throw: 66

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 60

Ball Handle: 38

Speed With Ball: –

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 78

Perimeter Defense: 43

Steal: 61

Block: 93

Offensive Rebound: 77

Defensive Rebound: 93

Physicals

Speed: 73

Acceleration: 65

Strength: 89

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 91

Finishing Badges

Fearless Finisher: Bronze

Backdown Punisher: Gold

Posterizer: Silver

Bully: Gold

Rise Up: Gold

Shooting Badges

Clutch Shooter: Silver

Comeback Kid: Bronze

Claymore: Gold

Guard Up: Gold

Catch and Shoot: Gold

Limitless Range: Silver

Playmaking Badges

Floor General: Bronze

Break Starter: Bronze

Vice Grip: Bronze

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Glove: Bronze

Interceptor: Bronze

Boxout Beast: Silver

Chase Down Artist: Gold

Anchor: Gold

Brick Wall: Gold

Rebound Chaser: Gold

Primary Takeover: Stuff Blocks

Secondary Takeover: Limitless Range



Defensive Anchor build (next-gen/current-gen)

This Big Man build is centered around defense. Not only will this build make your defense lineup stronger, but it’ll also help you achieve a stellar post-fade build in the process. Defensive anchors usually have an above average height and spend most of their time in the center of the court.

Body Settings

Height: 6’10’’

Weight: 245 lbs

Wingspan: 7’4’’

Body Shape: Built

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 80

Driving Layup: 61

Driving Dunk: 80

Standing Dunk: 90

Post Control: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 50

Three-Point Shot: 26

Free Throw: 66

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 35

Speed With Ball: –

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 99

Perimeter Defense: 79

Steal: 79

Block: 97

Offensive Rebound: 98

Defensive Rebound: 99

Physicals

Speed: 75

Acceleration: 69

Strength: 85

Vertical: 80

Stamina: 90

Finishing Badges

Bully: Silver

Shooting Badges

Middy Magician: Bronze

Playmaking Badges

Bail Out: Silver

Break Starter: Silver

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Glove: Bronze

Interceptor: Silver

Menace: Gold

Post Lockdown: Bronze

Boxout Beast: Silver

Challenger: Bronze

Chase Down Artist: Silver

Brick Wall: Hall of Fame

Pogo Stick: Gold

Rebound Chaser: Hall of Fame

Primary Takeover: Paint Intimidation

Secondary Takeover: Boxout Wall



Glass-Cleaning Lockdown build (next-gen/current-gen)

Like the Defensive Anchor build, the Glass Cleaning Lockdown build is also excellent at strengthening your team’s defense lineup. This build is also viable for the Blacktop game mode.

Body Settings

Height: 6’9’’

Weight: 218 lbs

Wingspan: 7’7’’

Body Shape: Built

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 45

Driving Layup: 61

Driving Dunk: 81

Standing Dunk: 80

Post Control: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 70

Three-Point Shot: 75

Free Throw: 51

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 50

Speed With Ball: 46

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 84

Perimeter Defense: 88

Steal: 81

Block: 97

Offensive Rebound: 84

Defensive Rebound: 99

Physicals

Speed: 81

Acceleration: 76

Strength: 60

Vertical: 92

Stamina: 89

Finishing Badges

Acrobat: Bronze

Backdown Punisher: Bronze

Dropstepper: Bronze

Pro Touch: Silver

Slithery: Bronze

Aerial Wizard: Gold

Limitless Takeoff: Silver

Shooting Badges

Limitless Range: Bronze

Claymore: Silver

Middy Magician: Bronze

Agent 3: Bronze

Corner Specialist: Silver

Green Machine: Silver

Guard Up: Silver

Playmaking Badges

Break Starter: Silver

Dimer: Bronze

Bail Out: Bronze

Vice Grip: Bronze

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Boxout Beast: Gold

Glove: Bronze

Work Horse: Bronze

Challenger: Silver

Chase Down Artist: Bronze

Clamps: Silver

Interceptor: Silver

Anchor: Gold

Brick Wall: Bronze

Rebound Chaser: Hall of Fame

Primary Takeover: See The Future

Secondary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision



Big Man Center build (next-gen/current-gen)

This build is primarily kept at the center of the court where they also work to strengthen your defense. Big Man Center builds generally need to have higher wingspans.

Body Settings

Height: 6’11’’

Weight: 232 lbs

Wingspan: 7’7’’

Body Shape: Built

Finishing

Close Shot: 99

Driving Layup: 93

Driving Dunk: 93

Standing Dunk: 99

Post Control: 99

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 84

Three-Point Shot: 83

Free Throw: 93

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 93

Ball Handle: 71

Speed With Ball: 75

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 94

Perimeter Defense: 74

Steal: 75

Block: 99

Offensive Rebound: 96

Defensive Rebound: 97

Physicals

Speed: 75

Acceleration: 89

Strength: 86

Vertical: 88

Stamina: 98

Finishing Badges

Acrobat: Bronze

Backdown Punisher: Bronze

Dropstepper: Bronze

Pro Touch: Silver

Slithery: Bronze

Aerial Wizard: Gold

Limitless Takeoff: Silver

Shooting Badges

Limitless Range: Bronze

Claymore: Silver

Middy Magician: Bronze

Agent 3: Bronze

Corner Specialist: Silver

Green Machine: Silver

Guard Up: Silver

Playmaking Badges

Break Starter: Silver

Dimer: Bronze

Bail Out: Bronze

Vice Grip: Bronze

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Boxout Beast: Gold

Glove: Bronze

Work Horse: Bronze

Challenger: Silver

Chase Down Artist: Bronze

Clamps: Silver

Interceptor: Silver

Anchor: Gold

Brick Wall: Bronze

Rebound Chaser: Hall of Fame

Primary Takeover: Finishing Moves

Secondary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision

Lockdown Build (next-gen/current-gen)

The Lockdown build is built around the Shooting Guard position. Although this build works better at defense it can also be used for offence.

Body Settings

Height: 6’9’’

Weight: 215 lbs

Wingspan: 7’5’’

Body Shape: Built

Finishing

Close Shot: 41

Driving Layup: 60

Driving Dunk: 80

Standing Dunk: 26

Post Control: 0

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 71

Three-Point Shot: 86

Free Throw: 61

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 37

Speed with Ball: 41

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 60

Perimeter Defense: 99

Steal: 99

Block: 80

Offensive Rebound: 87

Defensive Rebound: 90

Physicals

Speed: 88

Acceleration: 88

Strength: 60

Vertical: 81

Stamina: 99

Finishing Badges

Dropstepper: Bronze

Slithery: Bronze

Acrobat: Bronze

Backdown Punisher: Bronze

Shooting Badges

Agent 3: Bronze

Limitless Range: Bronze

Middy Magician: Bronze

Claymore: Silver

Playmaking Badges

Bail Out: Bronze

Dimer: Bronze

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Challenger: Silver

Clamps: Silver

Anchor: Gold

Brick Wall: Bronze

Boxout Beast: Gold

Interceptor: Silver

Glove: Bronze

Work Horse: Bronze

Primary Takeover: Paint Intimidation

Secondary Takeover: Boxout Wall

Takeovers

Primary Takeover: Paint Intimidation

Secondary Takeover: Boxout Wall

Big Man Shooting Build (next-gen/current-gen)

While Big Man builds are usually aimed at strengthening your team’s defense, this build goes in the opposite direction by having it play mainly toward the offense.

Body Settings

Height: 6’8’’

Weight: 236 lbs

Wingspan: 7’6’’

Body Shape: Defined

Finishing

Close Shot: 76

Driving Layup: 84

Driving Dunk: 85

Standing Dunk: 70

Post Control: 29

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 76

Three-Point Shot: 84

Free Throw: 71

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 71

Ball Handle: 39

Speed with Ball: 32

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 81

Perimeter Defense: 86

Steal: 85

Block: 88

Offensive Rebound: 87

Defensive Rebound: 99

Physicals

Speed: 82

Acceleration: 74

Strength: 89

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 85

Takeovers

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: Spot Up Precision

Finishing Badges

Dropstepper: Bronze

Pro Touch: Silver

Acrobat: Bronze

Slithery: Bronze

Shooting Badges

Limitless Range: Hall of Fame

Claymore: Gold

Middy Magician: Bronze

Green Machine: Silver

Clutch Shooter: Silver

Comeback Kid: Gold

Catch and Shoot: Gold

Playmaking Badges

Vice Grip: Bronze

Dimer: Bronze

Bail Out: Bronze

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Work Horse: Bronze

Brick Wall: Bronze

Boxout Beast: Gold

Challenger: Silver

Big Man Rec build (Recreational Centre) (next-gen/current gen)

This build is centered around the recreational center in NBA 2K23. Players with longer heights and larger wingspans are usually the way to go when constructing a build for this mode. The badge setup will be similar to the Glass-Cleaning Lockdown build.

Body Settings

Height: 7’3’’

Weight: 235 lbs

Wingspan: 8’1’’

Body Shape: Compact

Finishing

Close Shot: 85

Driving Layup: 59

Driving Dunk: 79

Standing Dunk: 80

Post Control: 55

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 75

Three-Point Shot: 77

Free Throw: 68

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 76

Ball Handle: 41

Speed with Ball: 25

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 82

Perimeter Defense: 63

Steal: 60

Block: 93

Offensive Rebound: 76

Defensive Rebound: 99

Physicals

Speed: 57

Acceleration: 43

Strength: 76

Vertical: 74

Stamina: 95

Takeovers

Primary Takeover: Boxout Wall

Secondary Takeover: Boxout Wall

Finishing Badges

Acrobat: Bronze

Backdown Punisher: Bronze

Dropstepper: Bronze

Pro Touch: Silver

Slithery: Bronze

Aerial Wizard: Gold

Limitless Takeoff: Silver

Shooting Badges

Limitless Range: Bronze

Claymore: Silver

Middy Magician: Bronze

Agent 3: Bronze

Corner Specialist: Silver

Green Machine: Silver

Guard Up: Silver

Playmaking Badges

Break Starter: Silver

Dimer: Bronze

Bail Out: Bronze

Vice Grip: Bronze

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Boxout Beast: Gold

Glove: Bronze

Work Horse: Bronze

Challenger: Silver

Chase Down Artist: Bronze

Clamps: Silver

Interceptor: Silver

Anchor: Gold

Brick Wall: Bronze

Rebound Chaser: Hall of Fame

Best badges for Big Man builds

Being a Big Man is one of the most useful attributes in NBA 2K23. The main highlight of such a build is the badges that come with it. Below we’ll be going through all the available badges for the Big Man Build in 2K23.

Finishing

Pro Touch

Posterizer

Limitless Takeoff

Slithery

Shooting

Guard Up

Claymore

Clutch Shooter

Amped

Playmaking

Quick First Step

Handles for Days

Quick Chain

Bullet Passer

Defense/Rebounding

Intimidator

Rebound Chaser

Rim Protector

Brick Wall

Best animations for Big Man builds

You’ll need to know about animations if you’re looking to get the best jump shot creator in NBA 2K23.

Animations deal with a variety of elements in NBA 2K23 which you can alter as per your desire. To change these animations, simply head over to the Options > MyCareer > Menu > MyPlayer > Animations to alter any animation of your MyPlayers on either Next Gen or Current Gen consoles.

Best Post Scorer animation

Post Fade

Kobe Bryant

Pro 3

Pro 4

Post Hook

Kareem-Abdul- Jabar

Post Hop Shot

Anthony Davis

Austin Rivers

Best Dunk Animation

Two Hand Under Backet Rim Pulls

One Hand Under Backet Athletic

Alley – OOP

Pro Alley OOP

Best Jumpshot Animation

Jumpshot (Aaron Gordon)

Height At least 6’11

Mid-Range Shot 90+

Big man Jumpshot 80+ 3PT (next-gen/current-gen)

In order to hit your jumpshots consistently, it is pivotal that your 3-point rating is greater than 70, and preferably over 80. To do so, you need to make use of specific animations and you need to tweak them accordingly:

Base Jumpshot: Gordon Hayworth

Upper Release 1: Saddiq Bay

Upper Release 2: Default swing

Release Speed: 5

Animation blending: 90

NBA 2k23 best big man dunk packages

Choosing the best dunk package in NBA 2K23 doesn’t necessarily mean selecting one with the best animation. Instead, the best choice you can make is to select a dunk package with minimum difficulty in it. In NBA 2K23, the dunk package system is a bit changed than in previous installments. This year, you must focus more on protecting the ball to win the game. Below we have arranged each big man dunk package in NBA 2K23:

Big man dunk package for under 6’5

Unfortunately, there are minimum big-man dunk packages for players under 6’5. For this build, we will be focusing on providing each player with a rapid slasher that possesses a two-handed rim pull. While Ja Morant is by far the fastest player for the big man dunk. On the other hand, we have powerful players such as Tracy McGrady that provide strength to the team. Although Michael Jordan is more into flashing the dunks, he does possess a unique arsenal of fast-executed dunk packages.

Dunk Package Requirements Ja Morant Driving Dunk 82+ Tracy McGrady Driving Dunk 84+ Zach LaVine Driving Dunk 84+ Russell Westbrook Driving Dunk 85+ Latrell Sprewell Driving Dunk 80+

Big man dunk package for under 6’10

For players under 6’10, you must select a dunk package capable of possessing two-handed rim-hangers. The best and the most suitable package for this big man build is Draymond Green. He possesses both speed and agility and can be a workhorse when it comes to keeping the ball intact on the court. Furthermore, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a much better pick if you are looking for a player with a large stature.

Dunk Package Requirements Draymond Green Standing Dunk 50+ Driving Dunk 50+ Tracy McGrady Driving Dunk 84+ Ja Morant Driving Dunk 82+ Russell Westbrook Driving Dunk 85+ Latrell Sprewell Driving Dunk 80+

Big man dunk package for above 6’10

If you are looking for a big man with slash abilities, then Draymond Green is your pick. However, if you are more interested in scoring animations, then Dwight Howard is your big man for this build in NBA 2K23. Furthermore, Shaquille O’Neal is arguably the best choice to receive dunking in post and a slashing jam which is quite unique for a man his size to perform.

Dunk Package Requirements Darryl Dawkins Standing Dunk 75+Driving Dunk 75+ Karl-Anthony Towns Standing Dunk 75+Driving Dunk 55+ Big Man Hangs Off One Driving Dunk 50+ Draymond Green Standing Dunk 50+ Driving Dunk 50+ Dwight Howard Standing Dunk 75+Driving Dunk 65+

NBA 2k23 best big man layup packages

Layup packages work similarly to dunk packages in that they are centered around being the easiest to use. Generally, layup shots are taken when the player is close to the basket and often lead to dunks. Unfortunately, Layup packages are quite limited for big man builds in NBA 2K23.

Layup package Requirement Giannis Antetokounmpo Driving layup 88+ Nikola Jokic Driving layup 78+

NBA 2k23 best big man free throw (next-gen/current-gen)

Free throw is one of the most important parts of your MyPlayer’s success in your MyCareer mode in NBA 2K23. When selecting free throws, it is best to choose the most popular ones. Arguably the best big man free throws for both current and next-gen include the following:

Free Throw 55

Ray Allen

Carmelo Anthony

Stephen Curry

Michael Jordan

Since free throws are used without spending a dime in NBA 2K23, it is best to use the Free Throw 55. This is because it is perhaps the out of the five when it comes to the smooth flow department.