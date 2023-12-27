NBA 2K23 Best Big Man Builds (Next-Gen/Current-Gen)

In NBA 2K23, The Big Man refers to the tallest player on the team. They are usually placed at the center position where blocking and handling rebounds are happening continuously. You will be taking on the opponents closer to the basket which is a very sensitive spot because mistakes there can be costly.
However, the role of big centers is not only confined to defense. They also need to specialize in making post-up moves like floaters and post-hooks and drawing fouls at the offense, to earn a few easy free throws.
When it comes to building a character from scratch, it often gets a lot harder to choose the best takeovers and stats for them. That is why we have put together some of the best big-man builds for both next-gen and current-gen versions of NBA 2K23.
- Inside-Out Glass Cleaner Build
- Defensive Anchor Build
- Glass Cleaning Lockdown Build
- Big Man Center Build
- Lockdown Build
- Big Man Shooting Build
- Big Man Rec Build
Inside Out Glass Cleaner build (next-gen/current-gen)
The Inside Out Glass Cleaner Build is known for its height. The height for this build is usually greater than the average NBA player, which nets them a unique advantage in both defense and dunking.
Body Settings
- Height: 7’0’’
- Weight: 238 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’6’’
- Body Shape: Solid
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 80
- Driving Layup: 65
- Driving Dunk: 85
- Standing Dunk: 90
- Post Control: 80
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 71
- Three-Point Shot: 84
- Free Throw: 66
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 60
- Ball Handle: 38
- Speed With Ball: –
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 78
- Perimeter Defense: 43
- Steal: 61
- Block: 93
- Offensive Rebound: 77
- Defensive Rebound: 93
Physicals
- Speed: 73
- Acceleration: 65
- Strength: 89
- Vertical: 75
- Stamina: 91
Finishing Badges
- Fearless Finisher: Bronze
- Backdown Punisher: Gold
- Posterizer: Silver
- Bully: Gold
- Rise Up: Gold
Shooting Badges
- Clutch Shooter: Silver
- Comeback Kid: Bronze
- Claymore: Gold
- Guard Up: Gold
- Catch and Shoot: Gold
- Limitless Range: Silver
Playmaking Badges
- Floor General: Bronze
- Break Starter: Bronze
- Vice Grip: Bronze
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Glove: Bronze
- Interceptor: Bronze
- Boxout Beast: Silver
- Chase Down Artist: Gold
- Anchor: Gold
- Brick Wall: Gold
- Rebound Chaser: Gold
Primary Takeover: Stuff Blocks
Secondary Takeover: Limitless Range
Defensive Anchor build (next-gen/current-gen)
This Big Man build is centered around defense. Not only will this build make your defense lineup stronger, but it’ll also help you achieve a stellar post-fade build in the process. Defensive anchors usually have an above average height and spend most of their time in the center of the court.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’10’’
- Weight: 245 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’4’’
- Body Shape: Built
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 80
- Driving Layup: 61
- Driving Dunk: 80
- Standing Dunk: 90
- Post Control: –
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 50
- Three-Point Shot: 26
- Free Throw: 66
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 70
- Ball Handle: 35
- Speed With Ball: –
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 99
- Perimeter Defense: 79
- Steal: 79
- Block: 97
- Offensive Rebound: 98
- Defensive Rebound: 99
Physicals
- Speed: 75
- Acceleration: 69
- Strength: 85
- Vertical: 80
- Stamina: 90
Finishing Badges
- Bully: Silver
Shooting Badges
- Middy Magician: Bronze
Playmaking Badges
- Bail Out: Silver
- Break Starter: Silver
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Glove: Bronze
- Interceptor: Silver
- Menace: Gold
- Post Lockdown: Bronze
- Boxout Beast: Silver
- Challenger: Bronze
- Chase Down Artist: Silver
- Brick Wall: Hall of Fame
- Pogo Stick: Gold
- Rebound Chaser: Hall of Fame
Primary Takeover: Paint Intimidation
Secondary Takeover: Boxout Wall
Glass-Cleaning Lockdown build (next-gen/current-gen)
Like the Defensive Anchor build, the Glass Cleaning Lockdown build is also excellent at strengthening your team’s defense lineup. This build is also viable for the Blacktop game mode.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’9’’
- Weight: 218 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’7’’
- Body Shape: Built
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 45
- Driving Layup: 61
- Driving Dunk: 81
- Standing Dunk: 80
- Post Control: –
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 70
- Three-Point Shot: 75
- Free Throw: 51
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 70
- Ball Handle: 50
- Speed With Ball: 46
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 84
- Perimeter Defense: 88
- Steal: 81
- Block: 97
- Offensive Rebound: 84
- Defensive Rebound: 99
Physicals
- Speed: 81
- Acceleration: 76
- Strength: 60
- Vertical: 92
- Stamina: 89
Finishing Badges
- Acrobat: Bronze
- Backdown Punisher: Bronze
- Dropstepper: Bronze
- Pro Touch: Silver
- Slithery: Bronze
- Aerial Wizard: Gold
- Limitless Takeoff: Silver
Shooting Badges
- Limitless Range: Bronze
- Claymore: Silver
- Middy Magician: Bronze
- Agent 3: Bronze
- Corner Specialist: Silver
- Green Machine: Silver
- Guard Up: Silver
Playmaking Badges
- Break Starter: Silver
- Dimer: Bronze
- Bail Out: Bronze
- Vice Grip: Bronze
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Boxout Beast: Gold
- Glove: Bronze
- Work Horse: Bronze
- Challenger: Silver
- Chase Down Artist: Bronze
- Clamps: Silver
- Interceptor: Silver
- Anchor: Gold
- Brick Wall: Bronze
- Rebound Chaser: Hall of Fame
Primary Takeover: See The Future
Secondary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision
Big Man Center build (next-gen/current-gen)
This build is primarily kept at the center of the court where they also work to strengthen your defense. Big Man Center builds generally need to have higher wingspans.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’11’’
- Weight: 232 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’7’’
- Body Shape: Built
Finishing
- Close Shot: 99
- Driving Layup: 93
- Driving Dunk: 93
- Standing Dunk: 99
- Post Control: 99
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 84
- Three-Point Shot: 83
- Free Throw: 93
- Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 93
- Ball Handle: 71
- Speed With Ball: 75
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 94
- Perimeter Defense: 74
- Steal: 75
- Block: 99
- Offensive Rebound: 96
- Defensive Rebound: 97
Physicals
- Speed: 75
- Acceleration: 89
- Strength: 86
- Vertical: 88
- Stamina: 98
Finishing Badges
- Acrobat: Bronze
- Backdown Punisher: Bronze
- Dropstepper: Bronze
- Pro Touch: Silver
- Slithery: Bronze
- Aerial Wizard: Gold
- Limitless Takeoff: Silver
Shooting Badges
- Limitless Range: Bronze
- Claymore: Silver
- Middy Magician: Bronze
- Agent 3: Bronze
- Corner Specialist: Silver
- Green Machine: Silver
- Guard Up: Silver
Playmaking Badges
- Break Starter: Silver
- Dimer: Bronze
- Bail Out: Bronze
- Vice Grip: Bronze
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Boxout Beast: Gold
- Glove: Bronze
- Work Horse: Bronze
- Challenger: Silver
- Chase Down Artist: Bronze
- Clamps: Silver
- Interceptor: Silver
- Anchor: Gold
- Brick Wall: Bronze
- Rebound Chaser: Hall of Fame
Primary Takeover: Finishing Moves
Secondary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision
Lockdown Build (next-gen/current-gen)
The Lockdown build is built around the Shooting Guard position. Although this build works better at defense it can also be used for offence.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’9’’
- Weight: 215 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’5’’
- Body Shape: Built
Finishing
- Close Shot: 41
- Driving Layup: 60
- Driving Dunk: 80
- Standing Dunk: 26
- Post Control: 0
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 71
- Three-Point Shot: 86
- Free Throw: 61
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 70
- Ball Handle: 37
- Speed with Ball: 41
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 60
- Perimeter Defense: 99
- Steal: 99
- Block: 80
- Offensive Rebound: 87
- Defensive Rebound: 90
Physicals
- Speed: 88
- Acceleration: 88
- Strength: 60
- Vertical: 81
- Stamina: 99
Finishing Badges
- Dropstepper: Bronze
- Slithery: Bronze
- Acrobat: Bronze
- Backdown Punisher: Bronze
Shooting Badges
- Agent 3: Bronze
- Limitless Range: Bronze
- Middy Magician: Bronze
- Claymore: Silver
Playmaking Badges
- Bail Out: Bronze
- Dimer: Bronze
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Challenger: Silver
- Clamps: Silver
- Anchor: Gold
- Brick Wall: Bronze
- Boxout Beast: Gold
- Interceptor: Silver
- Glove: Bronze
- Work Horse: Bronze
Primary Takeover: Paint Intimidation
Secondary Takeover: Boxout Wall
Takeovers
Big Man Shooting Build (next-gen/current-gen)
While Big Man builds are usually aimed at strengthening your team’s defense, this build goes in the opposite direction by having it play mainly toward the offense.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’8’’
- Weight: 236 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’6’’
- Body Shape: Defined
Finishing
- Close Shot: 76
- Driving Layup: 84
- Driving Dunk: 85
- Standing Dunk: 70
- Post Control: 29
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 76
- Three-Point Shot: 84
- Free Throw: 71
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 71
- Ball Handle: 39
- Speed with Ball: 32
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 81
- Perimeter Defense: 86
- Steal: 85
- Block: 88
- Offensive Rebound: 87
- Defensive Rebound: 99
Physicals
- Speed: 82
- Acceleration: 74
- Strength: 89
- Vertical: 75
- Stamina: 85
Takeovers
- Primary Takeover: Limitless Range
- Secondary Takeover: Spot Up Precision
Finishing Badges
- Dropstepper: Bronze
- Pro Touch: Silver
- Acrobat: Bronze
- Slithery: Bronze
Shooting Badges
- Limitless Range: Hall of Fame
- Claymore: Gold
- Middy Magician: Bronze
- Green Machine: Silver
- Clutch Shooter: Silver
- Comeback Kid: Gold
- Catch and Shoot: Gold
Playmaking Badges
- Vice Grip: Bronze
- Dimer: Bronze
- Bail Out: Bronze
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Work Horse: Bronze
- Brick Wall: Bronze
- Boxout Beast: Gold
- Challenger: Silver
Big Man Rec build (Recreational Centre) (next-gen/current gen)
This build is centered around the recreational center in NBA 2K23. Players with longer heights and larger wingspans are usually the way to go when constructing a build for this mode. The badge setup will be similar to the Glass-Cleaning Lockdown build.
Body Settings
- Height: 7’3’’
- Weight: 235 lbs
- Wingspan: 8’1’’
- Body Shape: Compact
Finishing
- Close Shot: 85
- Driving Layup: 59
- Driving Dunk: 79
- Standing Dunk: 80
- Post Control: 55
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 75
- Three-Point Shot: 77
- Free Throw: 68
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 76
- Ball Handle: 41
- Speed with Ball: 25
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 82
- Perimeter Defense: 63
- Steal: 60
- Block: 93
- Offensive Rebound: 76
- Defensive Rebound: 99
Physicals
- Speed: 57
- Acceleration: 43
- Strength: 76
- Vertical: 74
- Stamina: 95
Takeovers
- Primary Takeover: Boxout Wall
- Secondary Takeover: Boxout Wall
Finishing Badges
- Acrobat: Bronze
- Backdown Punisher: Bronze
- Dropstepper: Bronze
- Pro Touch: Silver
- Slithery: Bronze
- Aerial Wizard: Gold
- Limitless Takeoff: Silver
Shooting Badges
- Limitless Range: Bronze
- Claymore: Silver
- Middy Magician: Bronze
- Agent 3: Bronze
- Corner Specialist: Silver
- Green Machine: Silver
- Guard Up: Silver
Playmaking Badges
- Break Starter: Silver
- Dimer: Bronze
- Bail Out: Bronze
- Vice Grip: Bronze
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Boxout Beast: Gold
- Glove: Bronze
- Work Horse: Bronze
- Challenger: Silver
- Chase Down Artist: Bronze
- Clamps: Silver
- Interceptor: Silver
- Anchor: Gold
- Brick Wall: Bronze
- Rebound Chaser: Hall of Fame
Best badges for Big Man builds
Being a Big Man is one of the most useful attributes in NBA 2K23. The main highlight of such a build is the badges that come with it. Below we’ll be going through all the available badges for the Big Man Build in 2K23.
Finishing
- Pro Touch
- Posterizer
- Limitless Takeoff
- Slithery
Shooting
- Guard Up
- Claymore
- Clutch Shooter
- Amped
Playmaking
- Quick First Step
- Handles for Days
- Quick Chain
- Bullet Passer
Defense/Rebounding
- Intimidator
- Rebound Chaser
- Rim Protector
- Brick Wall
Best animations for Big Man builds
You’ll need to know about animations if you’re looking to get the best jump shot creator in NBA 2K23.
Animations deal with a variety of elements in NBA 2K23 which you can alter as per your desire. To change these animations, simply head over to the Options > MyCareer > Menu > MyPlayer > Animations to alter any animation of your MyPlayers on either Next Gen or Current Gen consoles.
Best Post Scorer animation
Post Fade
- Kobe Bryant
- Pro 3
- Pro 4
Post Hook
- Kareem-Abdul- Jabar
Post Hop Shot
- Anthony Davis
- Austin Rivers
Best Dunk Animation
- Two Hand Under Backet Rim Pulls
- One Hand Under Backet Athletic
- Alley – OOP
- Pro Alley OOP
Best Jumpshot Animation
- Jumpshot (Aaron Gordon)
- Height At least 6’11
- Mid-Range Shot 90+
Big man Jumpshot 80+ 3PT (next-gen/current-gen)
In order to hit your jumpshots consistently, it is pivotal that your 3-point rating is greater than 70, and preferably over 80. To do so, you need to make use of specific animations and you need to tweak them accordingly:
- Base Jumpshot: Gordon Hayworth
- Upper Release 1: Saddiq Bay
- Upper Release 2: Default swing
- Release Speed: 5
- Animation blending: 90
NBA 2k23 best big man dunk packages
Choosing the best dunk package in NBA 2K23 doesn’t necessarily mean selecting one with the best animation. Instead, the best choice you can make is to select a dunk package with minimum difficulty in it. In NBA 2K23, the dunk package system is a bit changed than in previous installments. This year, you must focus more on protecting the ball to win the game. Below we have arranged each big man dunk package in NBA 2K23:
Big man dunk package for under 6’5
Unfortunately, there are minimum big-man dunk packages for players under 6’5. For this build, we will be focusing on providing each player with a rapid slasher that possesses a two-handed rim pull. While Ja Morant is by far the fastest player for the big man dunk. On the other hand, we have powerful players such as Tracy McGrady that provide strength to the team. Although Michael Jordan is more into flashing the dunks, he does possess a unique arsenal of fast-executed dunk packages.
|Dunk Package
|Requirements
|Ja Morant
|Driving Dunk 82+
|Tracy McGrady
|Driving Dunk 84+
|Zach LaVine
|Driving Dunk 84+
|Russell Westbrook
|Driving Dunk 85+
|Latrell Sprewell
|Driving Dunk 80+
Big man dunk package for under 6’10
For players under 6’10, you must select a dunk package capable of possessing two-handed rim-hangers. The best and the most suitable package for this big man build is Draymond Green. He possesses both speed and agility and can be a workhorse when it comes to keeping the ball intact on the court. Furthermore, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a much better pick if you are looking for a player with a large stature.
|Dunk Package
|Requirements
|Draymond Green
|Standing Dunk 50+ Driving Dunk 50+
|Tracy McGrady
|Driving Dunk 84+
|Ja Morant
|Driving Dunk 82+
|Russell Westbrook
|Driving Dunk 85+
|Latrell Sprewell
|Driving Dunk 80+
Big man dunk package for above 6’10
If you are looking for a big man with slash abilities, then Draymond Green is your pick. However, if you are more interested in scoring animations, then Dwight Howard is your big man for this build in NBA 2K23. Furthermore, Shaquille O’Neal is arguably the best choice to receive dunking in post and a slashing jam which is quite unique for a man his size to perform.
|Dunk Package
|Requirements
|Darryl Dawkins
|Standing Dunk 75+Driving Dunk 75+
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Standing Dunk 75+Driving Dunk 55+
|Big Man Hangs Off One
|Driving Dunk 50+
|Draymond Green
|Standing Dunk 50+ Driving Dunk 50+
|Dwight Howard
|Standing Dunk 75+Driving Dunk 65+
NBA 2k23 best big man layup packages
Layup packages work similarly to dunk packages in that they are centered around being the easiest to use. Generally, layup shots are taken when the player is close to the basket and often lead to dunks. Unfortunately, Layup packages are quite limited for big man builds in NBA 2K23.
|Layup package
|Requirement
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Driving layup 88+
|Nikola Jokic
|Driving layup 78+
NBA 2k23 best big man free throw (next-gen/current-gen)
Free throw is one of the most important parts of your MyPlayer’s success in your MyCareer mode in NBA 2K23. When selecting free throws, it is best to choose the most popular ones. Arguably the best big man free throws for both current and next-gen include the following:
- Free Throw 55
- Ray Allen
- Carmelo Anthony
- Stephen Curry
- Michael Jordan
Since free throws are used without spending a dime in NBA 2K23, it is best to use the Free Throw 55. This is because it is perhaps the out of the five when it comes to the smooth flow department.