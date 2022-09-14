NBA 2K23 Best Teams For SG

The Shooting Guard (SG) is one of the two guards in NBA 2K23. It’s considered one of the most aggressive positions for shooting and defending the ball.

Being a Shooting Guard is a symbol of excellence since one of the most known figures in NBA history Michael Jordan himself was once an SG during his prime days on the court.

If you are looking to play as an SG, you will need to find a team that needs a good player on that position. If you get drafted into the wrong team, you will only reduce your winning chances.

In this guide, we’ll be going through the best team to join as a Shooting Guard in NBA 2K23 MyCareer.

Best teams to join as an SG in NBA 2K23

Los Angeles Lakers

Starting off the list with perhaps the best team to join as a Shooting Guard in NBA 2K23: Los Angeles Lakers. It boasts legendary players such as LeBron James and one of the most skilled Point Guards during his era Russel Westbrook to pass the ball each time you call for a pass.

Anthony Davis is on the team as well and will be passing the ball on an offensive rebound. If you don’t possess a steady hand in offense, you can always appeal for the ball after a defensive rebound.

However, the ball will most likely be in the control of both LeBron James and Russel Westbrook throughout the game which gives you a laid-back position on the court considering how experienced both the players are in their respective positions.

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks is a team stacked with a fantastic set of players such as Jrue Holiday Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and especially Giannis Antetokounmpo who possesses a whopping 97 OVR in NBA 2K23.

Since the team focuses more on Small Forward, you won’t have a tough time getting used to being placed on an off-guard position and learning how the team coordinates on the court.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Arguably one of the best teams for a transition offense. The Oklahoma City Thunder will be pushing the ball up the floor for a quick basket with players such as Josh Giddey, Aleksej Pokuševski, and rookie Chet Holmgren.

Being playmakers, they’ll require an offensive conversion during the play but thankfully they possess a variety of defensive players as well such as Kenrich Williams and Luguentz Dort.

To play offensively during the play, you’ll get enough space on the court to work in isolation. Considering how the three major players won’t be much effective with an inescapable half-court set, especially when the team has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the bench.

Cleveland Cavaliers

One of the top teams in NBA history, the Cleveland Cavaliers desperately need a person in their backcourt. In NBA 2K23, the Cavaliers have a lineup of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

Despite Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell being guards on the team they still won’t have enough to have a good defensive tactic. The best part about the Cavaliers is that they’ll adjust to your play instead of you getting used to theirs. This allows players like Jarrett Allen to shine on the court with their offensive playstyle.

Dallas Mavericks

What the Dallas Mavericks lack is offense and you can help them achieve that goal, especially when assisting Luka Dončić who stands at a 95 OVR and just needs a player to pass the ball to.

With lineups such as Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Christian Wood, they’ll have a fun time with your calls to pass the ball.