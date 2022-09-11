How To Get Drafted In Round 1 In NBA 2K23

In NBA 2K23, getting drafted by your favorite team in the first round is a daunting, but not impossible task. In MyCareer mode, you can do a couple of different things to get by the top teams in the first round of the draft.

In this guide, we will explain how to get drafted by your favorite Team In NBA 2K23.

How to get noticed by your favorite team in NBA 2K23

In NBA 2K23, getting noticed by your favorite team in the first round of the draft depends upon a number of different things, including your team standing in the NCAA championship, your overall rating, and entering the NBA draft combine.

To have the best chance of getting drafted by your favorite team, make sure that you win the NCAA championship, as it will help you get on the radar of NBA teams.

Maintaining a high overall rating of your player will also play a crucial part, so make sure that you perform well with your player and develop the stats in a good manner.

For the NBA draft combine, you will be eligible to enter the draft after playing 5 games for your college club. However, to maximize the chance of getting noticed by your favorite and top teams, play through all 10 games at the college level.

Also, try to score A- at the very least in these games to improve your draft stock. Make sure to play through the different practices as much as possible before the matches to improve your stats, which in return will make your overall rating higher. And as mentioned above, the higher the rating, the better the chance of getting noticed by top teams in NBA 2K23.

How to increase your draft stock in NBA 2K23 draft combine

After you finish the NCAA championship, you will get a chance to either skip to the NBA 2K23 draft or enter the NBA 2K23 combine. Choose to enter the combine, as you won’t be picked in the draft if you skip it.

The draft combine allows you to increase your draft stock if you perform well. There are three parts to the draft combine: Physical Drills, Shooting Drills, and Scrimmage. Perform the best you can in these different drills to increase your draft stock as much as possible.